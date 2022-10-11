ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appleton, WI

Comments / 0

Related
WBAY Green Bay

WATCH: Vehicle sought in Green Bay hit and run

The precipitation could continue into the early morning hours. Polls show the race is a toss-up. Michels says he'll be tougher on crime. Evers says he's a check on Republican lawmakers' extreme bills. What the flake?. Updated: 35 minutes ago. More of Northeast Wisconsin may see snow Friday night. Also,...
GREEN BAY, WI
wtaq.com

New Hospitals Planned In Oshkosh And Fond Du Lac

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ) – Fox Valley and Milwaukee-based health systems that recently announced a partnership now plan to build hospitals in Oshkosh and Fond du Lac. ThedaCare and Froedtert Health called a news conference today (Thursday). Officials called them modern, smaller scale hospitals. “Smaller scale hospitals are actually what...
OSHKOSH, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Grand Chute, WI
City
Neenah, WI
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Appleton, WI
Government
City
Green Bay, WI
Appleton, WI
Lifestyle
City
Appleton, WI
City
Menasha, WI
City
Ashwaubenon, WI
City
Wrightstown, WI
Local
Wisconsin Government
Fox11online.com

Green Bay Police looking for missing girl

GREEN BAY (WLUK) -- The Green Bay Police department is trying to locate a missing girl. Yasmine, 15, went missing in the area of Mather Street near Velp Avenue in Green Bay. She is 4 feet 11 inches tall, light skin with red hair. She was last seen wearing a black sweatshirt, black pants with white stripes and black shoes with white stripes. She also has a large nose ring. She was last seen getting into a white pickup truck with letters "FX4" in the back window, then heading southbound on Ashland Ave. No last name or photo were provided.
GREEN BAY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

DEBRIEF: Thedacare, Froedert to build facilities in Oshkosh, Fond du Lac

People are able to donate less food because of higher costs. Events are free and open to all ages, and author events in-person for the first time since 2019. Can they inspire future authors?. 3 BRILLIANT MINUTES: Fast-charging electric cars. Updated: 4 hours ago. Thank NASA if charging an electric...
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 north near Oshkosh after a crash

THURSDAY 10/13/22 – 12:22 p.m. OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that blocked two lanes on I-41 north near Oshkosh. Officials say that all lanes are now clear, however, the right shoulder is still blocked. No other information has been provided. Original...
OSHKOSH, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fox Valley#Parade#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Darboy Harrison
WNCY

Oshkosh Businesses Caught In An Employee Shortage Crisis

OSHKOSH, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – A 75-year-old ice cream shop and a pizza bar are just two recent examples of Oshkosh businesses struggling to find workers. “It’s brutal,” Jon Doemel, owner of ZaRonis Pizza tells FOX 11. “I’m very thankful for friends and my daughters and their children....
OSHKOSH, WI
wearegreenbay.com

UPDATE: Lanes reopen on I-41 in Wrightstown after crash

FRIDAY 10/14/2022 – 10:40 a.m. WRIGHTSTOWN, Wis. (WFRV) – WisDOT has provided an update on the crash that closed down the left lane on I-41 in Wrightstown Friday morning. Officials say that all lanes are now open. The crash took just over an hour to clear. No other...
WRIGHTSTOWN, WI
kaukaunacommunitynews.com

Kaukauna Ghosts football’s first-round playoff opponent announced

KAUAKAUNA — The Galloping Ghosts football team’s season continues into the playoffs for the second straight year after Kaukauna secured a winning conference record. Kaukauna, a six seed in Division 2, will travel to Milwaukee King. POST SEASON DATES:. Last Day for Game: Oct. 14. Level 1: Oct....
KAUKAUNA, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Green Bay Police seize over $1,000 in fake money, warn of circulation

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Green Bay Police are warning of counterfeit cash being passed around the city. The fake money will often be marked with the terms “replica” or “motion picture money.” Recently, officers have been finding fake bills that appear to have the “replica” scratched off.
GREEN BAY, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Celebrations
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
seehafernews.com

De Pere Crash Closes Roadway for Nearly Four Hours

A crash just outside of De Pere left a roundabout unusable for nearly four hours. According to the Brown County Sheriff’s Office, a truck overturned at the roundabout that connects Monroe Road and Dickinson Road at around 7:40 yesterday morning. The GFL Environmental semi with an attached trailer was...
DE PERE, WI
WNCY

UW Marching Band Set For Lambeau Field Return

GREEN BAY, WI (WTAQ-WLUK) – Fans better be ready to “Jump Around” Sunday when the Green Bay Packers take on the New York Jets. The University of Wisconsin Marching Band is coming to Lambeau Field for the first time in three years. The band will perform the...
GREEN BAY, WI
seehafernews.com

Green Bay Police Looking for Suspect in Overnight Hit and Run

The Green Bay Police Department is looking for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run last night. The incident occurred in the 400 block of South Webster Avenue just after 10:00 p.m. Officers learned that a 55-year-old man was hit by a vehicle while he was attempting to...
GREEN BAY, WI
pleasantviewrealty.com

144 N Lake Street Elkhart Lake WI

Fantastic Location near the hustle & bustle of downtown Elkhart Lake! Homes like this gorgeous property on N Lake Lake Street don’t come around often. 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms, ample storage, and an incredible covered front porch. The main level features a nice living room and adjacent formal dining, both great for entertaining. There’s a main level bedroom, ¾ bath and sizable mudroom with 1st floor laundry. Lovely kitchen with appliances included. The 2nd level boasts 3 spacious bedrooms, each with large closets, and a beautiful full bath with tile floors, claw-foot tub, and shower. A partially finished lower level with family room and 2nd laundry area are waiting for your finishing touches. For those looking to be close to downtown but also enjoy quiet time, this is the perfect spot!
ELKHART LAKE, WI

Comments / 0

Community Policy