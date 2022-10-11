Read full article on original website
Related
thehypemagazine.com
Chief Keef Announces ‘Almighty So 2’ and Drops 2 Singles
Chief Keef has just officially announced Almighty So 2 (release date TBD), the follow-up to Sosa’s iconic 2013 mixtape Almighty So. Alongside the announcement Sosa dropped two singles off the album – “Racks Stuffed Inna Couch” and “Tony Montana Flow.”. You might already be familiar...
Photographs of 1930s society ladies in costume, as rediscovered in 1990
‘Society ladies as you’ve never seen them’ titillated the 6 May 1990 cover, trailing a spread of otherworldly 1930s portraiture from the experimental photographer Madame Yevonde. There are, indeed, no Agas, chocolate labs or wellies in these surreal shots of titled bright young things as figures from classical...
thehypemagazine.com
Nigerian Start-Up Naijatastic Launches Monetization for Music Artists
In Nigeria, and Africa at large, there are very few indigenous music platforms offering music monetization for independent artists to earn revenue from their music. Apart from Spotify, Apple Music, Deezer, Tidal, Mdundo, and other international companies in the music streaming space with monetization tools, there is no known African-based music platform (at the time of this publication) offering streaming revenue generation / monetization.
They Say Laughter Is The Best Medicine, So I'm Prescribing 31 Funny Tweets By The Women Of Twitter To Cure All Of Society's Ills
"since we can't use those beer rings anymore i've been choking turtles with my bare hands" —@Tanya_Sabrinaaa
RELATED PEOPLE
thehypemagazine.com
A New National Wonder Rises In The West! Mount Westmore Releases New Single “Too Big” October 21
What do you get when Rap legends and key creators of Hip Hop culture, Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube, E-40, and Too $hort come together? The SUPERGROUP MOUNT WESTMORE! Having sold over 100 million records combined, the legendary West Coast collective announces the release of their new single, “Too Big,” featuring P-Lo, available on October 21, 2022, via the label Mount Westmore with MNRK Music Group across all DSPs.
thehypemagazine.com
Global Superstar Meghan Trainor’s All-New ‘Made You Look’ Music Video Debuts Exclusively in Candy Crush Saga
For the first time, players will have 24-hour exclusive access to Trainor’s sweetest music video yet; Plus in-game features such as a ‘Candified’ version of the GRAMMY™ award-winning musical artist. Today, Candy Crush Saga, one of the world’s most popular mobile games, is celebrating its 10th...
thehypemagazine.com
Gospel Artist Angela Moss Poole on New Song ‘Speak to the Mountain’
When listening to and watching Angela Moss Poole sing, it is hard to believe that she never intended to be a public performer or pursue solo artistry. She had been songwriting for as long as she can remember, but about 15 years ago, her mother submitted some of her songs to songwriting competitions without her knowing. She began winning awards for her creative works and having to perform them in front of renowned names in the music industry, which made her realize her voice and talents must be shared and heard further. It just so happens that her son’s interest and involvement in music led Poole to her own musical beginnings beyond the church walls. In three years of taking herself seriously as a non-traditional faith-based musician, she’s had multiple charting singles, with “You Deserve” peaking at #7 on the Billboard Gospel Indicator charts in 2019 and “My Help” ranking in the first spot on the chart for five weeks in 2021. She also is a label executive at their family-run record label, 141st Lane Music. Now, Poole is blessing her following with “Speak to the Mountain,” the leading single of her self-titled album, Angela Moss Poole.
thehypemagazine.com
Rising Star Evvie McKinney Shares Her Testimony With New Album ‘Love’
Motown Gospel (a division of Capitol CMG/Capitol and Universal Music Group) celebrates the release of, Love, Evvie McKinney, the highly anticipated full-length album, “The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX,” season one winner, Evvie McKinney. McKinney’s debut album Love, Evvie McKinney, is available for purchase here. Additionally, the spectacular visual for her buzzworthy song, “Church” is available for viewing.
IN THIS ARTICLE
thehypemagazine.com
New Documentary ‘Thirst Trap’ by Atlanta Filmmaker Sensei Chop Launches on Tubi and Amazon Prime
Atlanta-born filmmaker and music artist Sensei Chop’s first film, the documentary Thirst Trap, has launched on Tubi, Amazon Prime, and other streaming platforms. Chop directed, produced, wrote, edited, narrated and served as director of photography of the important film that sheds light on the ‘water boy’ culture in Atlanta, Georgia. The film features Meka Pless, the mother of Jalanni, her only son, a water boy who was fatally shot over ten dollars, as well as water boy entrepreneurs Joshua Dixion and Quintez Dixion.
thehypemagazine.com
“Ghostwriter” Stars Nour Assaf, Princess K. Mapp & Daire McLeod On The Apple TV+ Show’s New Season & The Original Series
In the Emmy Award-winning series Ghostwriter — a reimagining of the 1992 hit series from Sesame Workshop — when a ghost haunts a bookstore and releases fictional characters into the real world, a group of friends works to solve an exciting mystery surrounding the ghost’s unfinished business. While tackling the big mystery, the young heroes embark on six curious adventures with characters inspired by L. Frank Baum’s story The Wonderful Wizard Of Oz; author Pablo Cartaya’s ¡Leo! El Magnífico, Beverly Cleary’s novel The Mouse & The Motorcycle, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards’ song “She’s A Rainbow,” E.B. White’s book Charlotte’s Web, and Jewell Parker Rhodes’ tale Bayou Magic. The show is set to return for a third season later this month on October 21, 2022 with an entirely-new cast and a new adventure.
thehypemagazine.com
Maggie Lindemann On Her New Album “SUCKERPUNCH,” SWIXXZ. John Feldmann, Z100, “Dad Rock,” “The Midnight Club”& More
Having accumulated more than a billion streams since she began releasing music, Maggie Lindemann’s sound has shifted in 2020 to align with her own musical inspirations and to motivate a generation of young women searching for their own voices. SUCKERPUNCH is her newly-released studio album, her first full-length album after a series of single, EP and collaborative releases. It undoubtedly builds upon the sharp songwriting and singularly honed-in sounds which Lindemann had established with 2021’s PARANOIA EP, and chronicles a journey of self-discovery over the course of its 15 tracks.
thehypemagazine.com
From The Talk of the Town to the Emerging Prince of NY: B. Lansky
A true New York native, B. Lansky, made his debut in the city in 1988. He was born in Manhattan and raised on Long Island before moving back to Manhattan at the age of 20. While working at Zoo Studios in the South Bronx, Lansky developed a love and appreciation for the music industry. B had a passion for songwriting since the age of 11, so by the time he began recording music he had plenty to say.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
thehypemagazine.com
The Rap Family Legacy: Lil Goosey Carries On the Tradition
Lil Goosey, born Immanuel Artemio Ewing in 2001 (Norfolk, Virginia) is an independent musician who began writing lyrics and recording music at age 16 after a friend recommended him to him. In response to the encouragement of his friend, Lil Goosey began to treat his music seriously and began imagining how he might one day be able to make a living from it. His father was also a rapper, which gave him extra motivation.
Comments / 0