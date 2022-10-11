Read full article on original website
Rising Star Evvie McKinney Shares Her Testimony With New Album ‘Love’
Motown Gospel (a division of Capitol CMG/Capitol and Universal Music Group) celebrates the release of, Love, Evvie McKinney, the highly anticipated full-length album, “The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX,” season one winner, Evvie McKinney. McKinney’s debut album Love, Evvie McKinney, is available for purchase here. Additionally, the spectacular visual for her buzzworthy song, “Church” is available for viewing.
Shereé Whitfield's Boyfriend Martell Holt's Ex-Lover Puts Him On Blast After He's Spotted Filming 'RHOA'
Love & Marriage Huntsville star Martell Holt was put on blast by his son's mother Arionne Curry after he was spotted filming Real Housewives of Atlanta with new flame Shereé Whitfield, RadarOnline.com has discovered. Curry vented her frustrations via Instagram Stories on Monday, showing several alleged "No Caller ID"...
Babyface Married Star From ‘Moesha’
Babyface has been married twice: once to a woman he's build a media empire with. His second wife is a dancer and actress who had a popular role on 'Moesha.'
Real Housewives of Nigeria?! Porsha Proudly Announces She’s 44% Nigerian & Black Twitter Goes Into A Familial Frenzy
Like many African-Americans who want to discover their lineage, Porsha Williams decided to take an ancestry test and she’s happily sharing her results with the world. Porsha celebrated Nigeria’s Independence Day with a post on Instagram while posing alongside her
What Was Coolio’s Net Worth at the Time of His Death?
Coolio has died at 59 years old. What was Coolio's net worth? Here's a look back at the rapper and actor's life and career.
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Couple Divorce Settlement Revealed
'Love & Hip Hop' stars Erica Mena and rapper Safaree Samuels were only married for two years. The couple split when Mena was pregnant with their second child and their divorce is finalized.
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
Nia Long's Ex Reveals Actress Is Giving Ime Udoka 'Unconditional Love' & Support Despite Cheating Scandal
Nia Long’s ex spoke out to show support for the actress’ fiancé, Ime Udoka, as the embattled NBA coach finds himself in the middle of a shocking cheating scandal, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com reported, Udoka was suspended as head coach of the Boston Celtics on September...
Get to know NeNe Leakes’ car-crazy son Brentt as he recovers from stroke
Brentt, son of former Real Housewives Of Atlanta star NeNe Leakes, suffered a stroke and heart failure last month at just 23 years old. Thankfully, NeNe has now confirmed her son is on the mend and “in good spirits” following his health scare. Concerned fans want to know...
Coolio's Girlfriend Reveals Rapper's True Colors After Death, Why Marriage Did Not Happen
In a new interview published on Monday, October 3, Mimi Ivey, Coolio's long-term girlfriend, paid respect to the late rapper, with whom she was intimately connected for a decade. She also revealed his true colors - his true qualities that fans could not necessarily see since they do not live with him.
Diddy and His Son King Combs Make Chart History
Diddy is passing the baton to his son Christian, aka King Combs. King Combs has been releasing music for a few years and recently scored his first major hit.
Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend
Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?
Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?
When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
'I Fear No One!': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Shares Cryptic Message After Video Surfaces Of Alleged Altercation Caught By Bravo Cameras
Kandi Burruss made it crystal clear that she is not one to be played with after drama allegedly exploded while filming the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravo personality took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message on Sunday following rumors that she got into a tense exchange during a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party held for Sanya Richards-Ross' husband.As for what transpired, it remains a mystery although some fan accounts are trying to piece together the clues after leaked clips made their rounds online. "Don Juan and Todd [were] calming Kandi down. Kandi...
Sherri Shepherd’s New Show ‘Sherri’ Debuts With Drama Behind The Scenes
Comedian Sherri Shephard‘s new talk show, Sherri, premiered on Sept 12, and there already appears to be some behind-the-scenes drama brewing on the set. According to the U.S. Sun, former staffers from The Wendy Williams Show are worried about their new jobs on the show. Both Suzanne Bass and...
