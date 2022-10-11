ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rising Star Evvie McKinney Shares Her Testimony With New Album ‘Love’

Motown Gospel (a division of Capitol CMG/Capitol and Universal Music Group) celebrates the release of, Love, Evvie McKinney, the highly anticipated full-length album, “The Four: Battle for Stardom on FOX,” season one winner, Evvie McKinney. McKinney’s debut album Love, Evvie McKinney, is available for purchase here. Additionally, the spectacular visual for her buzzworthy song, “Church” is available for viewing.
CBS LA

Hear from late rapper Coolio's longtime girlfriend

Late rapper Coolio called his longtime girlfriend Mimi Ivey earlier this week looking for help in finding his passport. At the time, Ivey did not think much of it other than the fact that her boyfriend, Artis Leon Ivey Jr. who is most famously known as his stage name, Coolio, needed some help for his work duties.
urbanbellemag.com

RHOA Producers Have No Desire to Bring Back Porsha Williams for Season 15?

Porsha Williams’ exit from RHOA came during a controversial time in her life. “Real Housewives of Atlanta” fans had a lot to say about the most recent season on social media. Casting has been a controversial topic. Season 14 came with the departures of Porsha Williams and Cynthia Bailey. Cynthia was reportedly offered a friend contract and turned it down to start a new chapter outside of Bravo. As for Porsha, she wanted to take a break and focus on her own show, “Porsha’s Family Matters.” It was also suspected that Porsha wanted to step away from RHOA because she didn’t want her engagement to become a hot topic on the show. She is currently engaged to Simon Guobadia. And he is the former husband of Falynn Pena, who was a guest on a past season and introduced on the show as Porsha’s friend.
Billboard

How Much Are Coolio’s Royalties Worth?

When Coolio died on Sept. 28 at the age of 59, the rapper left behind a legacy that includes one of the most iconic rap songs ever: “Gangsta’s Paradise,” the 1995 single that became the No. 1 Hot 100 single that year and has remained popular ever since. All told, the catalog of the hip-hop star, born Artis Leon Ivey Jr., generates about $3.5 million annually, according to a Billboard estimate.
RadarOnline

'I Fear No One!': 'RHOA' Star Kandi Burruss Shares Cryptic Message After Video Surfaces Of Alleged Altercation Caught By Bravo Cameras

Kandi Burruss made it crystal clear that she is not one to be played with after drama allegedly exploded while filming the new season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.RadarOnline.com has learned the Bravo personality took to her Instagram Stories with a cryptic message on Sunday following rumors that she got into a tense exchange during a Great Gatsby-themed birthday party held for Sanya Richards-Ross' husband.As for what transpired, it remains a mystery although some fan accounts are trying to piece together the clues after leaked clips made their rounds online. "Don Juan and Todd [were] calming Kandi down. Kandi...
