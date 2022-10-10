ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orlando, FL

FOX Sports

76ers counting on Maxey to form Big 3 with Harden, Embiid

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey spent his summer on a tour worthy of a rock band. He turned up at gyms, high schools, and in California and Texas and even at Phillies and Union MLS games. Rest? Not a lot of it. Maxey burned the wick to point where the 76ers coaching staff considered an intervention.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

"Guard Your Yard" | Three Things To Watch In Utah's Final Preseason Games

With the NBA season set to begin in one week, Will Hardy and the Utah Jazz know how much work has to be done in order to be ready for the Denver Nuggets on Oct. 19. Hardy and the Jazz will have the opportunity to showcase their growth two more times this preseason, beginning tonight with the San Antonio Spurs. Tipoff if set for 7 p.m. MST from Vivint Arena.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

Draymond Green fined but not suspended, set to rejoin Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Draymond Green has been fined but won’t be suspended by the Golden State Warriors for a violent punch to the face of teammate Jordan Poole last week. Coach Steve Kerr said after Tuesday’s preseason win against Portland that Green would return to practice Thursday, then play for the defending NBA champions against Denver on Friday night and again in the season opener Tuesday against the Lakers. Kerr, general manager Bob Myers and players have met to decide how to best proceed — including Green and Poole talking to each other.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBA

Lakers Sign Nate Pierre-Louis

The Los Angeles Lakers have signed guard Nate Pierre-Louis. In a related move, the Lakers have requested waivers on guard Bryce Hamilton. Hamilton was signed by Los Angeles on Oct. 10.
LOS ANGELES, CA
NBA

Kings Waive Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook

The Sacramento Kings announced today that the team has waived guards Kent Bazemore and Quinn Cook. Bazemore and Cook appeared in two preseason games for the Kings. The Kings roster stands at 18.
SACRAMENTO, CA
NBA

Hornets, Fanatics Extend E-Commerce Partnership

Digital Sports Platform Will Continue to Operate Online Hornets Fan Shop. October 11, 2022 – The Charlotte Hornets and Fanatics, a leading provider of licensed merchandise and global digital sports platform, today announced an extension of their partnership in which the company will remain the operator of the official online Hornets Fan Shop, found at HornetsFanShop.com.
CHARLOTTE, NC
NBA

2022 NBA 2K League Draft Lottery

The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 4 p.m. ET on the league’s Twitter livestream. The NBA 2K League Draft Lottery will determine the order of selection for the 12 lottery teams in the 2023 NBA 2K League Draft. The results of the lottery will be shared on NBA2KLeague.com.
NBA
NBA

Pelicans practice report presented by HUB International: New Orleans displays scoring depth in preseason

The rest of the NBA is well versed in the offensive prowess at the top of the New Orleans roster, but through three preseason games, none of the Pelicans’ big-name point producers have been a leading scorer. Instead, guard Devonte’ Graham topped the squad with 21 points in the exhibition opener at Chicago, followed by Jose Alvarado ringing up 28 points vs. Detroit. Trey Murphy capped the week by dropping in 27 points, including seven three-pointers, at San Antonio.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NBA

Lucious Jackson, former 76ers star and NBA champion, dies at 80

Lucious Jackson, a staple of the 1966-67 Philadelphia team that broke through the mighty Boston Celtics dynasty, died Wednesday at the age of 80. The 76ers marked his passing with a heartfelt statement on Thursday:. “We send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Lucious “Luke” Jackson, who...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBA

HEAT CONVERT DRU SMITH TO TWO-WAY CONTRACT

Your Miami HEAT announced today that they have converted guard Dru Smith to a two-way contract. Per club policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. In addition, Miami has waived Jamaree Bouyea, Marcus Garrett, Mychal Mulder and Orlando Robinson. Smith, who originally signed with the HEAT on September 20,...
MIAMI, FL
NBA

5 things to know about the Pelicans on Oct. 13, 2022

In case you missed it, listen to Wednesday’s Pelicans Podcast for preseason discussion with radio broadcaster Todd Graffagnini. New Orleans lost for the first time in preseason Wednesday, by a 120-103 count in Miami. Watch postgame video interviews with Willie Green and Zion Williamson. New Orleans (3-1) concludes preseason...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

