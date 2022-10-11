Read full article on original website
KTBS
Arizona business appeals decision on Louisiana's hodgepodge sales tax system for remote sellers
(The Center Square) — An Arizona business is appealing to the U.S. Court of Appeals after a federal judge earlier this year dismissed a lawsuit challenging Louisiana's remote seller sales tax structure. Halstead Bead, a small Arizona-based family craft and jewelry wholesaler owned by Hilary and Brad Scott, filed...
KTBS
Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates
A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
More riverboat casinos abandoning ship
More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
KTBS
Arklatex Politics: Landry vs. The White House
Baton Rouge, La -- He may be gearing up to run for Governor, but Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is not neglecting his day job. Landry, Louisiana and the State of Missouri, have joined forces to file a second complaint, adding 47 defendants to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech.
KTBS
Election 2022 Oregon Governor
A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'. Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest this fall, the Democratic candidate doesn’t seem so assured of winning. Oregon is the unlikely site of one of one of the most competitive governor’s races in the country. The main reason for the race’s unpredictability is Betsy Johnson, a longtime former Democratic lawmaker who is running as an unaffiliated candidate. Democrats call her a spoiler who is taking votes from Tina Kotek. That could mean a victory for Republican Christine Drazan. President Joe Biden will campaign for Kotek on Friday. Mail-in ballots become available to voters next week.
bossierpress.com
THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR
The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
Scratch-off player takes home $100,000 after buying winning ticket in Louisiana
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A game from the Louisiana Lottery has been in circulation for a little over three weeks and one person has already won $100,000. Someone purchased an All About The Bens scratch-off ticket for $5 at the Circle K located at 4851 O’Neal Ln. The ticket was claimed on Friday, October […]
Tons of More Information Is Now Known about Acadiana’s Fake Nurse
It has been said that you dress the part when you are trying to impress people. It's also said you dress for the job that you want. The same apparently can be said about a fake news who made some rounds in Acadiana. Do You Know This Woman? Do You...
calcasieu.info
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed
Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
NOLA.com
Ray Brandt's widow will lose control of auto sales empire under judge's order
A Jefferson Parish judge on Thursday threw out a legal challenge to the last will and testament that auto magnate Ray Brandt signed weeks before his death in 2019, following testimony from widow Jessica Brandt and her housecleaner that shed little light on claims it was done improperly. Barring a...
15-year-old killed outside Louisiana high school football game: report
A 15-year-old was killed in a shooting outside of a high school football game in Louisiana Friday night, according to local news reports. Multiple gunshots rang out during Bogalusa High School's homecoming night game with Jewel-Sumner, which sent both teams running, according to WVUE-TV. ...
calcasieu.info
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants
Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana
If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
calcasieu.info
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case
Authorities in Louisiana Announce $7,000 Reward for Information Leading to Arrest in June Homicide Case. On October 10, 2022, the St John the Baptist Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that a $7,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 41-year-old Trevor Sanders of LaPlace, Louisiana.
East Texas Fugitives Added to DPS 10 Most Wanted Lists
Whenever you see that the Texas Department of Public Safety has added new people to their “Most Wanted Lists” you want to pay attention to that information. And recently, they added two names, both of which are fugitives from East Texas. Matthew Hoy Edgar is now on the...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Missing boaters rescued after apparent shark attack off Louisiana coast
EMPIRE - The Coast Guard rescued three boaters Sunday after they were stranded in shark-filled waters 25 miles off the Louisiana shore. According to the Coast Guard, a concerned family member had called when the boaters never came back. It was soon discovered their boat sank, and the three were trapped 25 miles off the coast of Plaquemines Parish.
Mississippi man dies in weekend four-wheeler accident
A 41-year-old Mississippi man died in a four-wheeler accident on Saturday. Adams County Coroner James Lee said Carlos Demby left the roadway in the Fenwick community east of Natchez. Demby’s four-wheeler went down an embankment and was later found by relatives and friends, he said. Demby was transported to...
wgno.com
Changes on the way Wednesday!
Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
Jeff Davis Parish woman arrested in Mississippi on cruelty to a juvenile charges
A Jeff Davis Parish woman was arrested in Mississippi on charges of cruelty to a juvenile.
Eunice man extradited from California after being arrested for shooting a 14-year-old
A Eunice man was arrested in California in connection to a shooting back in early May.
