ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Comments / 0

Related
KTBS

Louisiana carbon capture project draws criticism from environmental advocates

A carbon capture facility. (Canva image) Gov. John Bel Edwards announced a decarbonization project Wednesday that he believes could be a prototype for industrial-scale carbon capture and sequestration (CCS), but some renewable energy advocates are skeptical of the project. The project is a collaboration between three companies to capture emissions...
LOUISIANA STATE
WWL-AMFM

More riverboat casinos abandoning ship

More Louisiana riverboat casinos are giving up the ship, so to speak, and expanding on to dry land. Kenner’s Treasure Chest Casino will be the next to do this, when they break ground next week on a 47,000 square foot casino.
LOUISIANA STATE
KTBS

Arklatex Politics: Landry vs. The White House

Baton Rouge, La -- He may be gearing up to run for Governor, but Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is not neglecting his day job. Landry, Louisiana and the State of Missouri, have joined forces to file a second complaint, adding 47 defendants to their lawsuit against the federal government for allegedly colluding with social media giants to censor freedom of speech.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Business
State
Louisiana State
Local
Louisiana Government
Local
Louisiana Real Estate
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KTBS

Election 2022 Oregon Governor

A GOP gov in liberal Oregon? Dems sound alarm on 'spoiler'. Oregon is typically known as a bastion of West Coast liberalism where Democrats are easily elected and a Republican hasn’t served as governor since the 1980s. But with an unusually competitive three-way contest this fall, the Democratic candidate doesn’t seem so assured of winning. Oregon is the unlikely site of one of one of the most competitive governor’s races in the country. The main reason for the race’s unpredictability is Betsy Johnson, a longtime former Democratic lawmaker who is running as an unaffiliated candidate. Democrats call her a spoiler who is taking votes from Tina Kotek. That could mean a victory for Republican Christine Drazan. President Joe Biden will campaign for Kotek on Friday. Mail-in ballots become available to voters next week.
OREGON STATE
bossierpress.com

THE STATE FAIR OF LOUISIANA ANNOUNCES THE 116TH ANNUAL STATE FAIR

The State Fair of Louisiana is making plans for the 116th State Fair which will take place Oct. 27 through November 13 at the Louisiana State Fairgrounds in Shreveport. The primary goal of the State Fair of Louisiana is to create an event for families to come out and have a great time in a safe and friendly environment. The Fair is typically a 14-day run being closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. However, this year, the State Fair will open for election day, Tuesday November 8th from 12pm – 10pm with regular weekday discounts and savings. This year, fairgoers can expect over 50 state of the art carnival rides, over a dozen free shows and attractions, plenty of great fair food, and live music every night. The LRCA Finals Rodeo will also return this year along with the largest livestock show in Louisiana.
LOUISIANA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Donelon
calcasieu.info

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed

Louisiana Motorcyclist Killed in 2-Vehicle Crash on LA 1 After Reportedly Traveling at High Rate of Speed. Louisiana – On October 11, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that soon after 12:00 p.m., LSP Troop C was notified of a two-vehicle serious injury crash involving a motorcycle on Louisiana Highway 1 at West 133rd Street. Euell Turnage, 49, of Cut Off, Louisiana, was killed in the collision.
CUT OFF, LA
calcasieu.info

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants

Fatal Boating Incident in Louisiana Being Investigated After Boat Crashes into Jetty Ejecting Occupants. On October 10, 2022, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported that enforcement agents are investigating a deadly boating incident that occurred on October 8 in Plaquemines Parish. Jose Granados, 49, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana,...
PLAQUEMINES PARISH, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Insurance Rates#Property Insurance#Insurance Policies#State Insurance#Linus Investment#Business Industry#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Citizens
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Louisiana

If you live in Louisiana and you are looking for new restaurants to try, I have put together a list of four amazing steakhouses in Louisiana that are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are famous for serving delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients. If you have never visited any of these places before, definitely add them to your list and pay them a visit next time you are in the area and you are looking for a nice place to eat. Here's what made it on the list.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Real Estate
wgno.com

Changes on the way Wednesday!

Good Morning, New Orleans! Another gorgeous start to today out there as temperatures are in the 50s or 60s! Yesterday was stunning, I hope you fully enjoyed it! Dewpoints remain in the 50s or 60s across the area which means dry air and low humidity. This trend will stick around today before changes start tomorrow.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy