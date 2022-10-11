The Connecticut medical examiner's office says two Bristol police officers who were killed in an apparent ambush both died from multiple gunshots to their heads and torsos. The chief medical examiner's office released the findings Friday, two days after Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were gunned down. A third officer, Alec Iurato, was also shot but survived. The suspected shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, was shot dead at the scene. The medical examiner's office says he died from a gunshot wound to his neck. Brutcher's brother also was wounded by gunfire, but his condition has not been released. Police released no new information on the shooting Friday. The motive remains unknown.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO