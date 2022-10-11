Celebrate Santa Barbara Channel’s bounty and the fishermen who harvest it at the 19th Annual Santa Barbara Harbor & Seafood Festival on Saturday, October 15. This free event runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., luring seafood lovers to Santa Barbara Harbor for one of our community’s most cherished events. Timed to celebrate the opening of lobster season, the Festival showcases fresh, regional seafood in addition to live music, maritime education, free boat rides, children’s activities, vessel tours, and more. There’s fun to be had for all ages.

SANTA BARBARA, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO