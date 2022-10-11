Read full article on original website
ESPN
Ronaldo, Messi critics slammed by Ander Herrera: 'There is no space for criticism'
Former Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has told ESPN there "is no room for criticism" of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, with both coming under scrutiny for their performances this season. Herrera, who now plays for Athletic Bilbao, joined United in 2014 before moving to Paris Saint-Germain in 2019, where...
ESPN
Argentina star Lionel Messi concerned by Angel Di Maria, Paulo Dybala injuries ahead of World Cup
Argentina captain Lionel Messi said he was concerned by the recent injuries to his international teammates, Angel Di Maria and Paulo Dybala, but hopes they will both recover in time for the World Cup. Messi, who has missed two games for his club Paris Saint-Germain due to a calf problem,...
MLS・
Richarlison facing nervous wait to learn if injury will ruin World Cup dream
Tottenham forward Richarlison faces a nervous wait to discover if his World Cup hopes are over after he sustained a calf injury in Saturday’s win against Everton.The Brazilian was forced off in the 52nd minute of a 2-0 victory over his former club, which was secured thanks to second-half goals from Harry Kane and Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg.Richarlison limped off the pitch and was later seen on crutches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.During an interview with ESPN Brasil, the 25-year-old was tearful as he reflected on the possibility that his goal of wearing the Selecao number nine shirt at a World Cup may...
ESPN
Top-ranked Iga Swiatek advances to San Diego Open final
SAN DIEGO -- Top-ranked Iga Swiatek of Poland rallied to beat fourth-seeded Jessica Pegula on Saturday to reach the San Diego Open final. In the other semifinal, qualifier Donna Vekic of Croatia and unseeded American Danielle Collins were tied 2-2 in the third set when the match was delayed by rain. Vekic took the first set and Collins the second, both 6-4.
Devin Haney beats Kambosos to keep 4 world lightweight belts
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — American Devin Haney remains the undisputed lightweight boxing champion after outclassing former titleholder George Kambosos Jr. yet again in Melbourne. Despite sustaining a cut on the right side of his face during the eighth round, the 23-year-old Haney was dominant on Sunday while claiming a unanimous points decision over the Australian. The unbeaten American has won 29 fights, 15 of them by knockout, and has unified the WBA, IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight belts. Haney outpointed Kambosos, who claimed the four titles in an upset win over Teofino Lopez at Madison Square Garden last November, in Melbourne in June when claiming the lightweight belts for the first time.
ESPN
Neymar, Barcelona to stand trial for corruption, fraud
Brazil forward Neymar will stand trial next week on fraud and corruption charges over his transfer to Barcelona from Santos in 2013 and the complainant, Brazilian investment firm DIS, said on Thursday it was demanding a five-year jail term. - Stream on ESPN+: LaLiga, Bundesliga, MLS, more (U.S.) Along with...
MLS・
