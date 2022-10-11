Read full article on original website
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Russell Westbrook’s surprising response to being told he won’t be starting for Lakers
Friday evening’s preseason contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings is expected to be something of a dress rehearsal for the Purple and Gold. That means possibly a preview of the starting lineup and rotations that will be seen during the regular season. One insider predicts Russell...
Nia Long Speaks On Possible Affair Between Fiancé Ime Udoka And Celtics Staffer
Nia Long needs all the support she can get following news of her fiancé, Boston Celtics coach Ime Udoka, possibly carrying on an affair with a staffer for the team, leading to his suspension. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” Nia told TMZ in a statement via her rep, Shannon Barr. “I ask that my privacy be respected as I process the recent events. Above all, I am a mother and will continue to focus on my children.”More from VIBE.comNia Long, Larenz Tate Set For 'Love...
ESPN Analyst Jalen Rose Ignores Sister Who Publicly Blasts Him Over Battle For Late Mother’s Home
Family drama has entered the life of a former NBA player as his sister has taken to social media to disrespect him for making a move that she does not like. According to The Shadow League, current NBA basketball analyst and former NBA player Jalen Rose is embroiled in what appears to be a family feud with his sister.
Former NBA Champion Has Reportedly Died
Former Philadelphia 76ers All-Star and NBA champion forward Lucious Jackson has reportedly died. Jackson, a native Texan and former star at the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley, was 80. He passed away on Wednesday of heart issues at a Houston area hospital, according to KFDM. Jackson was a standout with...
Lakers Fans Are Mad After Russell Westbrook Rejected To Join His Teammates For A Huddle: "Just Trade Him, He Doesn't Care About This Team"
Russell Westbrook was destroyed by Lakers fans for not taking part in a defensive huddle by Patrick Beverley.
LeBron James’ Home Is His Castle
LeBron James is well known as an NBA player, father of three, husband — and apparently, he and his wife Savannah also have an excellent eye for home decor. In an exclusive interview with Vanity Fair, the beloved first family of basketball shared the first-ever peek into their Los Angeles home in a series of formal photos.
Shaquille O'Neal Reveals His Pick For NBA's Greatest Player Ever
Legendary center Shaquille O'Neal appeared on "Impaulsive" earlier this October to discuss a plethora of topics. While on the show, O'Neal shared his thoughts on one of the most popular questions in sports: LeBron James or Michael Jordan?. O'Neal acknowledged that LeBron James is on the cusp of being the...
Larsa Pippen, 48, & Michael Jordan’s Son, 31, Cozy Up At Concert Amidst Low-Key Romance
Larsa Pippen Keeping Marcus Jordan Romance ‘Private’ Due To Scottie Pippen & Michael Jordan Beef
Ben Simmons Admits He Never Had A Relationship With Joel Embiid: “I Don’t Talk To Jo. We Never Really Spoke.”
Ben Simmons lived a tumultuous exit from the Philadelphia 76ers, starring in controversial moments almost every season he spent at Wells Fargo Center. Following a collapse against the Atlanta Hawks in 2021, Ben made a lot of enemies in Philadelphia, and his situation got worse after he declined to play for the team again.
Los Angeles Lakers Could Land DeMar DeRozan And Alex Caruso For Russell Westbrook And Two First-Round Picks
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that has made a lot of moves this summer, most notably signing or trading for elite defensive players. We saw the team make a move for defensive guard Patrick Beverley and sign another solid defensive guard, Dennis Schroder. There's no doubt that the team has been hard at work in terms of revamping its roster.
Draymond Green Drops Truth Bomb On His Future With The Warriors, Says He Will Not Sign Extension: “I’m Here This Year Trying To Win A Championship.”
Draymond Green speaks on his contract situation with the Warriors.
Kevon Looney On Draymond Green's First Practice Back Since Punching Jordan Poole: "Things Happen And We Kind Of Move On Pretty Fast. I Think That’s What Makes Our Team Special.”
Kevon Looney speaks on Draymond Green's first practice back with the team.
LeBron James Hilariously Reacts To Video Of Woman Hitting The Man While He Blocks Her Shots: “I Swear That’s Me With Vannah.”
LeBron James finds a relatable meme on Twitter regarding how he blocks Savannah James' attacks at home.
Boston Celtics' Ime Udoka Had Alleged Affair With Assistant Who Planned Travel For Him and Wife Nia Long
Ime Udoka is in a lot of trouble. As social media rips him to shreds about cheating on Boyz In the Hood star Nia Long, rumors have run rampant regarding why he has been suspended from his head coaching job for the Boston Celtics. In his first year, the former professional ball player led the team to their first championship in 12 years, making him part of a very small list of coaches in the league to achieve such a feat. But now, he'll be benched. More information about the woman Udoka was seeing is being leaked.
Draymond Green Reacts To Warriors' Players Saying He Needs To Rebuild Trust With Them: "What Does That Truly Mean? I Don’t Quite Know."
Draymond Green is trying to find out what his teammates mean when they say that Green has to rebuild trust with them this season.
Larsa Pippen Snuggles Up with 'Friend' Marcus Jordan at Rolling Loud
Lakers Fans Blast LeBron James For His Comments After 47-PT Loss To Kings: "Stop Feeding Us Lies LeBron"
Los Angeles Lakers fans aren't happy with LeBron James after the team lost to the Kings in the preseason finale.
Kevin Durant Was Caught Wanting To Hit A Blunt In The Locker Room During The 2016 All-Star Game
An old video reveals the moment where Kevin Durant accepted to hit a blunt during the 2016 NBA All-Star Game.
