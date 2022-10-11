Read full article on original website
Related
'It's a special moment': Claressa Shields stands atop the world of women's boxing with a legacy seldom rivalled after 'fight for the ages'
As Claressa Shields stood with five title belts draped around her, there was a feeling that the landscape of women’s boxing had been flipped on its head. The American had became the first undisputed middleweight champion after a fight for the ages with British rival Savannah Marshall that had every fan in the O2 Arena off their seat.
theScore
Pacquiao takes part in 1st-ever hologram face-off
Manny Pacquiao appeared in hologram form at a press conference to promote his upcoming bout against Korean combat sports YouTuber DK Yoo on Thursday. With help from hologram company Proto, the boxing legend was beamed nearly 6,000 miles away from Seoul, South Korea, to Los Angeles to take part in a face-off against Yoo.
