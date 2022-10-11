Juveniles charged with robbery, assault

Wethersfield, Conn.(WTIC Radio) -Two Middletown juveniles face a judge for the alleged assault of another juvenile at a bus stop in Wethersfield, police said.

Police said the incident occurred just before seven in the morning of September 8th on Maple Street.

According to police, the victim was standing at the bus stop when a vehicle pulled up to the location. The front seat passenger then exited the vehicle and proceeded to physically assault the victim and steal his personal belongings.

Wethersfield Police said they worked with the Middletown Police Department to develop identities of the suspects.

Both suspects are 16 years old. One was apprehended on Sunday and the other on Monday.

They face various charges including robbery, assault and risk of injury. Both of the suspects appear in Juvenile Court in Middletown today.