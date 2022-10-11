ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Spider-Man: Miles Morales Comes to PC This November

Sony has announced that its once PlayStation exclusive Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales is coming to PC on November 18. Revealed in a PlayStation Blog post, Miles Morales on PC will support Nvidia's latest DLSS 3 technology to ensure the highest of frame rates (though it's exclusive to RTX 40-series graphics cards), but DLSS 2, DLAA, and Nvidia Reflex will also be supported.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle Releases Alongside The Game on November 9, 2022

God of War: Ragnarok is a title that every single player can't wait to try out. Recently, we were informed that God of War Ragnarok has gone Gold ahead of its November 9 release date. Moreover, we have learned additional information about the title, thanks to its ESRB rating. Now, we have been informed that a God of War Ragnarok PlayStation 5 Bundle is on its way alongside the game.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Gotham Knights Will Only Run at 30 FPS and Will Offer No Performance Mode on Consoles

When Gotham Knights arrives on consoles on October 21, it will do so with no performance mode and it will run at only 30 FPS. As spotted by those like Wario64 on Twitter, the news was shared by Gotham Knights executive producer Fleur "Flaoua" Marty in the game's Discord channel, and she wanted to take the time to address this question for console players.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo of America and Fired QA Worker Settle Labour Complaint

The former Nintendo of America QA worker who alleged she was fired for asking about unionisation has reached a settlement with the company and staffing agency Aston Carter. As reported by Polygon, Aston Carter will pay QA worker Mackenzie Clifton $25,910 in back pay, damages, and interest, and will also take liability for the complaint filed with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB).
LABOR ISSUES
IGN

A Space For The Unbound Finds New Publisher Following Funding Fall Out

Update 10/14/2022: A Space for the Unbound has found a new publisher for its console versions after developers Toge Productions and Mojiken Studio accused previous publisher PQube of manipulative behaviour and terminated their contract. The two developers alongside PQube and new publisher Chorus Worldwide released a statement on Twitter (below)...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

All Verisions of NieR: Automata - Every Edition of the Game Explained

This page of IGN's NieR: Automata wiki guide contains a rundown of all the various releases the game has had since its initial launch in 2017. NieR: Automata this critically acclaimed game has expanded from its initial console release and has now been ported to every major platform. Each new release usually accompanies the game with a unique name and some fun cosmetics. Check them all out here to see what each version of the game introduced and possibly help you decide on which version of NieR: Automata you may want to get.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

TECHNOLOGY
IGN

Humankind Console Release Delayed 'Indefinitely' Due to 'Unique Challenges'

Amplitude Studios has announced that the console ports of Humankind have been delayed indefinitely. “We have to share some sad news with you today: We and our partner Aspyr Media have run into unexpected challenges in porting Humankind to consoles, and have to delay the release on Playstation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S until further notice,” Amplitude explained in a statement.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

John Carmack on Meta VR: 'There's a Bunch That I'm Grumpy About'

Meta advisor (and former Oculus chief technology officer) John Carmack has expressed his frustration over the state of the company's virtual reality capabilities. As reported by Ars Technica, Carmack said during the Meta Connect 2022 showcase that "there's a bunch that I'm grumpy about". He was delivering his usual presentation...
TECHNOLOGY
IGN

iPhone 14 Pro Review

The iPhone 14 Pro marks the second time Apple’s flagship smartphone has gone through a major redesign in the past two years. Although it might have a very similar silhouette, a lot has changed – including the new always-on screen, pill-shaped cutout for the Face ID camera, and a new suite of rear cameras.
CELL PHONES
IGN

How to Watch Halloween Ends: Release Date and Streaming

The modern Halloween trilogy wraps up this week with Halloween Ends, the conclusion to Laurie Strode's decades-long struggle against Michael Myers aka The Shape. Following the excellent 2018 reboot and solid 2021 sequel, expectations are high for Halloween Ends, which hits theaters just ahead of its titular holiday. Halloween Ends...
MOVIES
IGN

Scorn Video Review

Scorn reviewed by Leana Hafer on PC. Also available on Xbox. If Scorn were much longer than it is, I think it would have overstayed its welcome. But the fact that it's such a bite-sized sprint through the grisly and surreal made it memorable and satisfying. The frustrating combat, mercifully, only haunts a fraction of that playtime. But the superb, darkly mystifying art direction and ambient soundtrack suffuse the whole thing like rancid blood bringing a creaky corpse back to life. It's an uneasy, sometimes disorienting experience from end-to-end. Yet, it's one I don't regret plunging into.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Daily Deals: These Early Amazon Black Friday Deals Are Still Available

The Amazon Prime (Black Friday) Early Access Sale might officially be over, but there are a few deals that are still available. Now that November is only a few weeks away, we should expect to see even more early Black Friday deals pop up. These are the ones we've found today, including some deals that we didn't see during the Amazon sale.
SHOPPING
IGN

The Metaverse Has Had a Very Bad Week

It's been nearly a year since Facebook rebranded itself to Meta, and founder Mark Zuckerberg and the company are facing serious doubts from the public, media, and some of their own employees about the future of their focus on the Metaverse. Just yesterday, Meta officially revealed its new Meta Quest...
TECHNOLOGY

