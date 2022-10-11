Read full article on original website
Related
Complex
Dior Launches New Ski Capsule Designed by Kim Jones
Thursday brought with it the launch of the new Dior Men Ski Capsule, designed by Kim Jones. Included in the newly released capsule are outdoor-ready pieces including helmets, body armor, and ski masks. Contributing to the design process behind this facet of the capsule is POC, a top manufacturing presence in the protective gear space.
Complex
Dime and Kanuk Team Up for All-Canadian Winter Collection
With winter fast approaching in the Great White North, Montreal clothing brands Dime and Kanuk have teamed up for a seasonally appropriate collection. Kanuk has been around 50 years and is synonymous with winter outerwear. Skate brand Dime isn’t new to warm and cozy pieces, either. The collection includes blue or green winter coats, tuques, white or blue fleece options and skateboarding owl tees.
Complex
Gucci and Palace Skateboards Dropping Collab Collection
Palace has added Gucci to its long list of collaborators. After connecting with names like Calvin Klein, Starter, Mercedes AMG, and Arc’teryx, the UK skateboard brand joined forces with Gucci on an extensive co-branded range. The announcement was shared Friday on social media, along with a striking promo video directed by Max Siedentopf.
Complex
Kith and Parachute to Debut New Bedding Collection
The first-ever collaborative endeavor from Kith and Parachute launches next week. The collection spans six pieces, complete with King and Queen bedding options, and notably marks the first instance of Parachute incorporating logo imagery (in this case, the Kith monogram) into its rest-enabling designs. The bedding options debuting as part of the collection are available in white, pyramid tan, and dusty mauve colorways. Sets include a fitted sheet, a monogram-printed top sheet, a duvet cover, a pair of monogram-printed pillowcases, and two shams.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Complex
What is Fabrican? Meet The Inventor Behind Bella Hadid’s Sprayed-on Dress
In a fashion scene where most brands constantly refer to the past, it’s nice to see what the future of clothing looks like. Coperni, the Parisian ready-to-wear brand founded by Sébastien Meyer and Arnaud Vaillant, has always focused on tailored minimalism since it launched in 2013. Yet it also strives to take an innovative approach to design that connects its collections with the current fashion moment and pay homage to the past.
Complex
John Geiger Survived Getting Sued by Nike | Full Size Run
Full Size Run is Sole Collector’s weekly sneaker talk and debate show featuring co-hosts Brendan Dunne, Matt Welty, and Trinidad James. This week the crew is joined by John Geiger for the Season 14 Premiere to talk about his sneaker history, Nike’s lawsuit against him, and what’s next for his brand.
Complex
Listen To Rimzee’s ‘Cold Feet’ Mixtape f/ Giggs, Maverick Sabre, Emeli Sandé, K-Trap & More
East London rap legend Rimzee has just dropped his highly-anticipated project, Cold Feet, featuring heavy hitters such as K-Trap, Giggs, Potter Payper, Young Adz, Tiggs Da Author, Maverick Sabre, Emeli Sandé and more. Rimzee is an artist whose entrepreneurial spirit is being felt both near and far: having come...
Comments / 0