Pickens, SC

Pickens City Councilman arrested for sex crime

By Rob Jones
 4 days ago

An Upstate City Councilman is arrested and charged with sexual abuse of a minor. Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division arrested 75 year-old Donald Edward McKinney of Pickens for Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor – 2nd Degree.

75 year old Donald Edward McKinney Photo credit Pickens County Detention Center

McKinney is accused of groping and performing a sexual act on the victim between the ages of 14 and 16. SLED was requested to investigate by the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office. McKinney was booked at the Pickens County Detention Center. McKinney is a City Councilman and Mayor Pro Tem of Pickens.

