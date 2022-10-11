ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three-car crash in Frayser sends officer to hospital

By Marcus Hunter, Morgan Mitchell
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis police responded to a three-car accident in Frayser that left an officer injured Monday morning.

Police say the crash happened at Thomas Street and Whitney Avenue.

“I was going through the light and all of a sudden I noticed she was coming right at me, and I tried to turn to the right to try and avoid impact and she hit me right along the driver side,” said Brandy Huffer who says her SUV was hit by the officer’s car.

Huffer says at the time of the accident she didn’t know an officer was driving the vehicle she says hit her until she saw what the driver was wearing.

MPD says an officer in an unmarked squad car was taken to the hospital in non-critical condition. The other two drivers declined medical assistance.

2022 has been a dangerous year for officers and first responders on the road. In January, a Memphis police officer and a civilian were killed in a crash in southeast Memphis.

MPD officer killed in overnight crash in Southeast Memphis

In April, two MPD officers working an accident on I-40 were struck from behind . One of the officers was taken to the hospital.

Four people were taken to the hospital after a crash involving an MPD squad car in July. The officer who was driving was issued a citation for disregarding a red light.

MPD officer cited in overnight red light crash that left 4 injured

An officer and a 73-year-old man were also injured in August when an MPD cruiser collided with a car while rushing to assist a fellow officer who was shot . In the same month, Memphis firefighter David Pleasant was killed, and three firefighters and a civilian were injured in a crash in South Memphis.

Firefighter killed in crash had 1 year left before retirement

On Oct. 2, two firefighters were blocking traffic as paramedics worked to save crash victims when they were hit by a car.

Driver charged with DUI after two paramedics injured in crash

Those are just some of the wrecks this year in Memphis involving first responders.

Brandy Huffer says drivers in Memphis just need to slow down.

“I just feel people need to be safer honestly, I can’t put blame on one person or the other, just people need to be aware and slow down,” Huffer said.

