Donald Trump On Losing Supreme Court Case: ‘Why Didn’t We Make More Calls?’
“This is embarrassing,” the president told aides, according to Jan. 6 committee testimony. “I don't want people to know we lost.”
Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links
The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president at the end of the panel’s ninth investigative hearing, likely the final such public session before the November midterm election.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called Mr Trump “the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6” and said the panel needs...
Voices: Trump knew there was no fraud and knew there’d be violence – he deserves to answer for his actions
Donald Trump knew. That was the key phrase repeated throughout today’s January 6 hearing, and for good reason. It was a presentation that sought to laser-focus on Trump’s potential criminal intent and provide a basis for the Select Committee’s unanimous vote to subpoena the former president.This was the ninth and most wide-ranging hearing the January 6 Committee has held yet. The hearing, which had no in-person witnesses, saw each committee member walk through a different component of Trump’s plot to overturn democracy, from election day to January 6.The common thread was Trump’s state of mind and intent throughout the attempted...
Oil inches up on weaker dollar, low U.S. diesel stocks
SINGAPORE, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Oil prices reversed earlier losses and inched up in Asian trade on Friday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar and falling diesel inventories, while Saudi Arabia and Washington continued to clash over plans by OPEC+ to slash production.
The January 6 committee subpoenaed Donald Trump. Will it matter?
With less than three months until the 117th Congress comes to a close, the House January 6 committee voted on Thursday to issue a subpoena commanding former president Donald Trump to appear and give evidence before the panel that has spent the last year and a half investigating the attack he fomented.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said he and his colleagues had decided to seek Mr Trump’s testimony as a way of bringing about “accountability to the American people”.“This committee will demand a full accounting to every American person of the event of January 6. So...
Chancellor returns early from US as expectation of major U-turn grows
Kwasi Kwarteng is returning to London ahead of schedule for urgent talks with Liz Truss as expectations grow that they will scrap parts of their mini-budget to reassure markets.The Chancellor was set to travel back from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting in Washington DC this weekend but is now due to land in the UK on Friday morning, where he is likely to find a significant section of his mini-budget redrawn after days of open revolt among Tory MPs and an emerging market consensus that another U-turn is on the cards.Mr Kwarteng cancelled appointments at the IMF gathering...
India's September WPI inflation eases to 10.70% y/y -govt
NEW DELHI, Oct 14 (Reuters) - India's annual wholesale price-based inflation (WPI) (INWPI=ECI) eased in September to 10.70% year-on-year from 12.41% the previous month, government data showed on Friday.
CNBC
Facebook whistleblower, former defense and intel officials form group to fix social media
A Facebook whistleblower, two former U.S. defense secretaries, several past lawmakers and intelligence chiefs are among the members of the new Council for Responsible Social Media. The group, backed by nonpartisan reform organization Issue One, says it aims to address the harmful impacts social media can have on kids, communities...
Kwasi Kwarteng returns early from IMF as markets price in more U-turns – business live
Pound hovers near one-week high, as shares rally on hopes of Chinese stimulus and speculation about U-turns on the UK’s fiscal plans
gcaptain.com
ABS Chairman Says Maritime Security is Pressuring Decarbonization Efforts
During the keynote speech at this week’s Shipping Insight conference in Connecticut, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki discussed the importance of Green Shipping Corridors to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, but warned that emerging geopolitical security concerns like the Nord Stream pipeline leaks, Colonial Pipeline hack and mines in the Black Sea are competing with carbon initiatives for the attention of shipowners.
gcaptain.com
Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business With Appointment of New Vice President of Sales Americas
Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.
Hungarian PM Orban asks finance minister and cbank governor to halve inflation by end-2023
BUDAPEST, Oct 14 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban said on Friday that he has asked the finance minister and the governor of the central bank to at least halve the inflation rate by the end of next year.
accesslifthandlers.com
Interview: LiuGong CEO on Chinese MEWP market growth
Zeng Guang’an, chairman and CEO of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, shares his views of the China MEWP market and the company’s growth plans. Compared to some other Chinese manufacturers, many of which are themselves relatively new to the access industry, LiuGong’s MEWP division is still in its infancy - yet its ambitions are strong.
Value of Local Expertise Underestimated in Expanding Cross-Border Commerce
With merchants and brands battling falling sales, cross-border expansion into high-growth markets is a strategy for steadying the ship, but it’s tough going if you don’t know the local payment preferences and have the relationships to make those expansions worth it. Speaking with PYMNTS, Guillaume Tournand, vice president...
China's 20th Communist Party Congress: What you need to know
Oct 14 (Reuters) - China's 20th Communist Party Congress kicks off on Sunday, with Xi Jinping poised to clinch his third five-year stint in charge - a mandate that would secure his stature as the country's most powerful ruler since founding leader Mao Zedong.
salestechstar.com
Adyen Brings Unified Commerce Offering and Local Acquiring to Mexico
The company’s single platform facilitates stronger customer experiences, insights, and engagement. Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that it is launching its unified commerce solution in Mexico. Bolstered by the company’s recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in the country, Adyen can now maintain end-to-end control of the payment flow for transactions occurring in-person and online. Engineered to consolidate data across all sales channels, unified commerce enables businesses to develop a deeper understanding of their consumers in a single overview. The extension of Adyen’s unified commerce offering and local acquiring capabilities in Mexico underlines the business’ commitment to growing its activities in the region.
U.S. to issue new cybersecurity requirements for critical aviation systems
WASHINGTON, Oct 12 (Reuters) - A U.S. transportation security agency said Wednesday it plans to issue new cybersecurity requirements for some key aviation systems after several U.S. airport websites earlier this week were hit with apparently coordinated denial-of-service attacks.
defensenews.com
What Australia wants out of this year’s Project Convergence experiment
WASHINGTON — The Australian military will use this year’s Project Convergence to bolster its relationship with the U.S. as well as exchange information-sharing techniques and procedures that officials consider necessary to counter technologically savvy opponents. Brig. Gen. Warren Gould, the director general of systems and integration with the...
