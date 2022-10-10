ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Trump will now be forced to testify after bombshell Jan 6 hearing lifts lid on Capitol riot links

The House 6 January select committee on Thursday voted to issue a subpoena demanding testimony from the man whose actions have been at the centre of the nine-member panel’s investigation over the last year: former president Donald Trump.Committee members unanimously approved a motion to subpoena the twice-impeached ex-president at the end of the panel’s ninth investigative hearing, likely the final such public session before the November midterm election.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, called Mr Trump “the one person at the centre of the story of what happened on January 6” and said the panel needs...
Voices: Trump knew there was no fraud and knew there’d be violence – he deserves to answer for his actions

Donald Trump knew. That was the key phrase repeated throughout today’s January 6 hearing, and for good reason. It was a presentation that sought to laser-focus on Trump’s potential criminal intent and provide a basis for the Select Committee’s unanimous vote to subpoena the former president.This was the ninth and most wide-ranging hearing the January 6 Committee has held yet. The hearing, which had no in-person witnesses, saw each committee member walk through a different component of Trump’s plot to overturn democracy, from election day to January 6.The common thread was Trump’s state of mind and intent throughout the attempted...
The January 6 committee subpoenaed Donald Trump. Will it matter?

With less than three months until the 117th Congress comes to a close, the House January 6 committee voted on Thursday to issue a subpoena commanding former president Donald Trump to appear and give evidence before the panel that has spent the last year and a half investigating the attack he fomented.The select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi, said he and his colleagues had decided to seek Mr Trump’s testimony as a way of bringing about “accountability to the American people”.“This committee will demand a full accounting to every American person of the event of January 6. So...
Chancellor returns early from US as expectation of major U-turn grows

Kwasi Kwarteng is returning to London ahead of schedule for urgent talks with Liz Truss as expectations grow that they will scrap parts of their mini-budget to reassure markets.The Chancellor was set to travel back from the International Monetary Fund’s (IMF) annual meeting in Washington DC this weekend but is now due to land in the UK on Friday morning, where he is likely to find a significant section of his mini-budget redrawn after days of open revolt among Tory MPs and an emerging market consensus that another U-turn is on the cards.Mr Kwarteng cancelled appointments at the IMF gathering...
ABS Chairman Says Maritime Security is Pressuring Decarbonization Efforts

During the keynote speech at this week’s Shipping Insight conference in Connecticut, American Bureau of Shipping (ABS) CEO Christopher J. Wiernicki discussed the importance of Green Shipping Corridors to reducing the industry’s carbon footprint, but warned that emerging geopolitical security concerns like the Nord Stream pipeline leaks, Colonial Pipeline hack and mines in the Black Sea are competing with carbon initiatives for the attention of shipowners.
Propspeed Strengthens U.S. Business With Appointment of New Vice President of Sales Americas

Propspeed, leading innovator of underwater foul-release coatings, announced today it has hired Chris Myers as Vice President of Sales Americas. In his new position, Myers is tasked with directing Propspeed’s sales efforts across the Americas, as well as growing and supporting Propspeed’s network of partner boat yards, marinas, applicators and distributors.
Interview: LiuGong CEO on Chinese MEWP market growth

Zeng Guang’an, chairman and CEO of Guangxi LiuGong Machinery, shares his views of the China MEWP market and the company’s growth plans. Compared to some other Chinese manufacturers, many of which are themselves relatively new to the access industry, LiuGong’s MEWP division is still in its infancy - yet its ambitions are strong.
Value of Local Expertise Underestimated in Expanding Cross-Border Commerce

With merchants and brands battling falling sales, cross-border expansion into high-growth markets is a strategy for steadying the ship, but it’s tough going if you don’t know the local payment preferences and have the relationships to make those expansions worth it. Speaking with PYMNTS, Guillaume Tournand, vice president...
Adyen Brings Unified Commerce Offering and Local Acquiring to Mexico

The company’s single platform facilitates stronger customer experiences, insights, and engagement. Adyen, the global financial technology platform of choice for leading businesses, announces that it is launching its unified commerce solution in Mexico. Bolstered by the company’s recently enabled full acquiring capabilities in the country, Adyen can now maintain end-to-end control of the payment flow for transactions occurring in-person and online. Engineered to consolidate data across all sales channels, unified commerce enables businesses to develop a deeper understanding of their consumers in a single overview. The extension of Adyen’s unified commerce offering and local acquiring capabilities in Mexico underlines the business’ commitment to growing its activities in the region.
What Australia wants out of this year’s Project Convergence experiment

WASHINGTON — The Australian military will use this year’s Project Convergence to bolster its relationship with the U.S. as well as exchange information-sharing techniques and procedures that officials consider necessary to counter technologically savvy opponents. Brig. Gen. Warren Gould, the director general of systems and integration with the...
