New Phillies 'Red October' Bobbleheads Released by FOCO

FOCO USA has just released new Philadelphia Phillies 'Red October' bobbleheads featuring Bryce Harper and Jean Segura.

Continuing their 'Red October' bobblehead series for the Philadelphia Phillies, FOCO USA has just announced two new additions to the collection: Bryce Harper and Jean Segura.

Harper launched a pull-side home run in Game 2 of the NLWCS that helped cement the victory while Segura was the catalyst for the six-run ninth in Game 1 against the St. Louis Cardinals that propelled them to a series victory.

Each bobblehead is currently blacked out which means a design will be revealed at a later date, so it's a mystery!

Each bobble stands at eight inches tall and will retail for $65 a piece.

Here is how to purchase yours exclusively from FOCO!

Each bobblehead will be numbered out of 222 increasing their collectobility!

As with all FOCO bobbles, these are handmade which make them incredibly unique.

With the Phillies in the postseason and National League Divisional Series for the first time in over a decade you will not want to miss out on these!

