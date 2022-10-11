Denver weather: High near 75, extended fire warning Tuesday

Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Denver. David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Increasing clouds are expected to roll over Denver Tuesday ahead of possible light rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Tuesday could see a high near 75 with possible wind gusts between 7-18 mph or as high as 30 mph. A slight chance of rain is possible in the area between 9 p.m. and midnight, the NWS said.

A red flag warning for fire danger has been issued due to the wind gusts and low humidity covering all of northeast Colorado and extends into portions of Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert and Lincoln counties Tuesday. The service discourages any activities that could cause sparks.

Quiet weather is expected to return Wednesday, including sunny skies and a high near 74.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7-12 mph becoming west northwest 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 9-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 7-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.