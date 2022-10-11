ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Denver weather: High near 75, extended fire warning Tuesday

By Brooke Nevins brooke.nevins@gazette.com
The Denver Gazette
The Denver Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WO2iV_0iUTJ8JA00
Clouds hang over the skyline of downtown Denver. David Zalubowski, The Associated Press

Increasing clouds are expected to roll over Denver Tuesday ahead of possible light rain overnight, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

Tuesday could see a high near 75 with possible wind gusts between 7-18 mph or as high as 30 mph. A slight chance of rain is possible in the area between 9 p.m. and midnight, the NWS said.

A red flag warning for fire danger has been issued due to the wind gusts and low humidity covering all of northeast Colorado and extends into portions of Adams, Arapahoe, Elbert and Lincoln counties Tuesday. The service discourages any activities that could cause sparks.

Quiet weather is expected to return Wednesday, including sunny skies and a high near 74.

Here is the full forecast from the National Weather Service.

Today: Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Breezy, with a south southwest wind 7-12 mph becoming west northwest 13-18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 30 mph.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a high near 74. South southwest wind 9-13 mph becoming north northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 20 mph.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 68. West wind 7-10 mph becoming east northeast in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 16 mph.

Friday: Sunny, with a high near 76.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 68.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Denver Gazette

Denver weather: Sunny with a high near 66

Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high around 66, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. Saturday will likely be cloudy with a 20% chance of showers between midnight and 3 a.m. Wind might get as high as 16 mph. Here is the full forecast from the...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Aurora, Colorado officials hunker down in search of a viable homeless strategy

Aurora's councilmembers weigh dueling ideas as they consider steps to revamp the city's homelessness program following trips to Texas, where they explored models for reducing this social woe that plagues metro Denver. Metro Denver has been struggling to address homelessness, which jumped by 12.8% – from 6,104 to 6,888 – between January 2020 and January this year. Local authorities have poured significant resources into tackling homelessness in the last few years. ...
AURORA, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado cities ranked among top 'glamping' spots in the country

Do you like the idea of camping, but aren't a fan of actual camping? Glamping might be the outdoorsy activity for you!. Think of it as camping, but with a bit more luxury – a 'camping-style' set-up, but complete with amenities like bathrooms, air conditioning, and a real bed. Embarking on a glamping adventure can be a good way to escape regular routine without leaving comfort behind.
COLORADO STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Elbert, CO
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
City
Arapahoe, CO
City
Boulder, CO
The Denver Gazette

Did you know? 18 interesting facts about Colorado

1. Denver lays claim to the invention of the cheeseburger - The trademark for the name Cheeseburger was awarded on March 5, 1935 to Louis Ballast. His Humpty Dumpty restaurant at 2776 North Speer Blvd. is pictured. It’s now a Key Bank. Photo Courtesy of Rocky Mountain News. 2. Colorado is the only state in history to turn down the Olympics - In 1976 the Winter Olympics were planned to be held in Denver. Voters chose not to host the Olympics because of the cost,...
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

2022 Halloween events in and around the Denver area

Through Oct. 29: "The Legend of Sleepy Hollow" — Presented by Alley Children's Theatre, 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays, Miners Alley Playhouse, 1224 Washington Ave., Golden, $12. Tickets: minersalley.com. Through Oct. 30: Corn Maze — 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays, Chatfield Farms, 8500 Deer Creek Canyon Road, Littleton, go online for prices. Tickets: botanicgardens.org/events/special-events. Through Oct. 30: Fall Festival Days — Corn mazes, slide mountain, pumpkin patch, Scream Acres and...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

EDITORIAL: Vote NO on these Denver ballot issues

We urged a NO vote recently for Initiated Ordinance 305 on Denver’s municipal ballot. Dubbed the “eviction tax,” it’s a $12 million-a-year tax increase that will add even more to the price of renting in Denver — placing a $75 annual excise tax on nearly every rental apartment, townhome, mobile home and house in the city. It’s just what Denver doesn’t need — another rent hike. And the tax dollars it would collect would be used to hire lawyers for people facing eviction — a service Denver City Hall already provides. It’s an easy “no” vote.
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Denver Weather#West Wind#Fire Warning#Lincoln#Red Flag Warnings
The Denver Gazette

Denver area events

If you have an event taking place in the Denver area, email information to carlotta.olson@gazette.com at least two weeks in advance. All events are listed in the calendar on space availability. Sunday Hangin’ & Slangin’ — Spooky vintage market, craft beer, wine & cocktails, 1-6 p.m., HQ, 60 S. Broadway, Denver; hqdenver.com. Passport to Culture:...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Weekend things to do around Denver and beyond

It's a park atop Denver's first cemetery and the perfect site for the Cheesman Park Ghost Tour. A 90-minute walking ghost tour filled with history. Scary tales prove if the park is indeed haunted...or not. $20 - $25 Tickets: denverlikealocaltours.com/ghosttourdenver. THURSDAY-SATURDAY. It's a name familiar from Netflix, NPR, CPR, Conan...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Driver kills two on I-25 near Castle Rock

A driver reportedly hit and killed two people who were trying to repair their car on I-25 near Castle Rock Wednesday, according to the Colorado State Patrol. Colorado State Patrol responded to a call-for-help at 10:30 p.m. from four Aurora residents whose car had broken down on northbound I-25 near Castle Rock.
CASTLE ROCK, CO
The Denver Gazette

Pedestrian dead in I-25 crash in Thornton

A pedestrian died in a vehicle-involved crash in on Interstate 25 in Thornton Saturday afternoon, authorities said. Thornton Police Department responded to a crash between a vehicle and a pedestrian Saturday afternoon. Authorities closed I-25 in both directions from Thornton Parkway to 104th Avenue, according to a Department tweet. At...
THORNTON, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Denver Gazette

Court date set for snowboarder involved in Eldora skier's death

The case against a snowboarder who collided with and caused the death of a legendary Colorado skier, is finally moving forward after two delays. Nicholas K. Martinez, 28, entered a plea of not guilty during his arraignment Friday in Boulder County Court. Judge Zachary Malkinson scheduled a court hearing in January 2023 for Martinez. In September, the case was continued a second time, in part, because the Judge Elizabeth House...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado Springs' Nique Clifford ready to be defensive stopper for CU Buffs

BOULDER • Nique Clifford was called into the CU Buffs starting lineup earlier than he expected. After not playing much as a freshman for the Buffs, Clifford worked his way into the rotation as a sophomore as an athletic guard off the bench. He jumps out of the gym and is willing and eager to guard anyone he's asked to guard. When senior Elijah Parquet suffered a leg injury that...
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver Public Schools provide naloxone to nurses

Denver Public Schools will provide naloxone, a drug that reverses opioid overdoses, to its middle and high schools starting Monday. School nurses will have naloxone available as an added safety measure similarly to the way schools have Epipens and fire extinguishers, said Scott Pribble, a Denver Public Schools spokesperson. Pribble said the process of training nurses to administer naloxone is very simple and requires nurses to watch a video. ...
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Colorado knocks off Cal in OT for first win of the season in first game under interim coach Mike Sanford

BOULDER — Starting Thursday, Mike Sanford began having visions of how his first game as the interim coach at Colorado would go. At around 3:30 p.m., one of those visions came true – a near sold-out Folsom Field crowd was running toward him and onto the field as Colorado Buffaloes became winless no more in 2022 with a 20-13 overtime victory against California.
BOULDER, CO
The Denver Gazette

The Denver Gazette

Colorado State
15K+
Followers
11K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

The Denver Gazette delivers credible local, business and features news, action-packed sports coverage and thought-provoking opinions -- all produced by Colorado's largest news organization.

 https://denvergazette.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy