PA DCNR dealing with a 'Bigfoot' problem

By Shelby Cassesse, Andrew Limberg
 5 days ago

The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources is dealing with a Bigfoot problem.

Flyers are popping up at parks all over the state warning about recent Bigfoot encounters - and asking people to report any sightings to the state depart of Conservation and Natural resources.

The flyers even have the DCNR's logo right at the top. Of course, the flyers are fake, but a department spokesperson says park rangers are investigating, because the flyers keep appearing.

“These signs were not posted by DCNR,” said DCNR’s Wesley Robinson. We have seen them at parks for months and they are removed when they are reported or found by staff because they have not been authorized. We have seen them at many parks but I don’t have a number for how many parks where the signs had been posted.

The fake warning says in part:

“Due to encounters in the area of a creature resembling ‘Bigfoot,’ we are instructing all park visitors to observe elevated park etiquette, be cautions of your surroundings, and to keep the location of any small children/pets within a tighter scope of awareness.”

It also warns people not to approach the creature and to “not post any signings on social media.”

It also features the same message in Spanish on the notice that can sometimes be seen stapled to a tree.

The spokesperson concluded his statement with “Bigfoot is not real.”

Facebook
