Columbus, OH

How did these former Ohio State offensive players do Week 5 in the NFL?

By Josh Keatley
 5 days ago
As the Ohio State Buckeyes enter a bye week, it is fun to sit back and watch how former Ohio State players wreck it in the National Football League. We are incredibly blessed to be Buckeye fans because there are so many talented players that we enjoy on Thursday, Sunday, and Monday after watching current Ohio State players on Saturday. The list of former Buckeyes is so large we have to split this list into offense and defense.

Here are the former offensive Ohio State football players who made a splash during Week 5 of the NFL. Some of these names have been on this before, but some may surprise you.

Justin Fields, Chicago Bears

Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings, 29-22 and Justin Fields completed 15 of 21 passing attempts for 208 yards and a touchdown. Fields also added 47 yards on the ground.

Ezekiel Elliott, Dallas Cowboys

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

The Dallas Cowboys put the beatdown on the Los Angeles Rams, 22-10 and Ezekiel Elliott ran 22 times for 78 yards.

Terry McLaurin, Washington Commanders

Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders lost to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17 and Terry McLaurin snagged five receptions for 76 yards.

Curtis Samuel, Washington Commanders

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders lost to the Tennessee Titans, 21-17 and Curtis Samuel tallied six receptions for 62 yards.

Chris Olave, New Orleans Saints

Peter van den Berg-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints defeated the Seattle Seahawks, 39-32 and Chris Olave snagged four receptions for 54 yards and a touchdown.

