Read full article on original website
Related
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County Mayor chooses not to reappoint County Attorney Rheubin Taylor
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp told County Attorney Rheubin Taylor on Friday that he would not be reappointed as the County Attorney. Mayor Wamp says he will immediately begin a search to identify an appointment to bring before the County Commission. “I respect Mr. Taylor...
crossvillenews1st.com
ROANE COUNTY COMMISSION AGAINST STORAGE OF ELEMENTAL MERCURY IN KINGSTON
The Roane County Commission could become the latest governmental body to formally oppose the storage of elemental mercury in Kingston. “For a variety of public health, safety, environmental, and socioeconomic reasons, the County does not support the destination of the facility in Kingston, Tenn., for short-term or long-term management and storage of elemental mercury,” a resolution on the Commission’s Oct. 17 agenda states.
chattanoogacw.com
Retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy to join Hamilton County Mayor's Office
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Hamilton County Mayor Weston Wamp announced that retired Chattanooga Police Chief David Roddy will join his office. Roddy will serve as a special advisor to the Mayor, and the county's Chief of Staff, Claire McVay. Roddy spent 26 years with the Chattanooga Police Department. He served...
mymix1041.com
Bradley County Board of Education Meeting
The Board voted to name the Upper Gymatorium at Ocoee Middle School in honor of longtime educator, Ron Spangler for his years of service. The Board also voted on the 2023-2024 and 2024-2025 School Calendars. The Calendars are available online at bradleyschools.org. It was also announced that the Pie Center...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TENNESSEE MAN KIDNAPS PUTNAM COUNTY JUVENILE
A Smithville man was recently arrested by Putnam County Sheriff’s deputies after allegedly kidnapping a Putnam County juvenile. Nineteen-year-old Devon Wayne Yokeum was taken into custody last Saturday after an investigation into a possible runaway situation revealed the victim had instead been kidnapped. Photo credit Herald Citizen. According to...
crossvillenews1st.com
NEWLY ELECTED MONTEREY MAYOR WALKER PASSES
The recently elected mayor of Monterey passed away Wednesday morning, just weeks after being diagnosed with cancer. Friends say Nathan Walker had been told last month that he had Stage 4 pancreatic cancer and spent the past few weeks getting his affairs in order. He had not shared the news publicly, but was unable to attend this week’s meeting of the town’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen.
wjle.com
Smithville Man Charged with Harboring Putnam County Runaway
A Smithville man is in trouble with the law in two counties for allegedly hiding or harboring a 17-year-old runaway girl from Putnam County. 19-year-old Devon W. Yokeum of 274 Bluebird Trail, Smithville is under a $4,500 bond on the local charge. Sheriff Patrick Ray said that on Saturday, October...
WTVCFOX
Hamilton County non-profits helping teachers meet school supply needs as prices rise
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — School supply costs jumped 20% in the past two years, a number many Tennessee families are struggling to keep up with. And while Tennessee teachers get a yearly budget for school supplies, local non-profits are stepping up to the challenge. Fall Break started with not...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVC
Walker County firefighter with DUI in Hamilton County resigns Monday
WALKER COUNTY, Ga. — A Walker County firefighter with a recent DUI in Hamilton County resigned Monday. PIO Joe Legge confirmed his resignation but says it's unclear if Kolbe Mosley resigned because of the DUI. Mosley was arrested for a DUI in Hamilton County on September 28th. An arrest...
WTVCFOX
Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County
JASPER, Tn. — Sideline Wrap-up: Polk County vs. Marion County. Both teams come into this game with a 4-3 record.
eastridgenewsonline.com
Municipal Court Docket for Oct. 18
The following people are scheduled to appear in East Ridge Municipal Court on Tuesday, October 18. Municipal Court is held at City Hall on Tombras Avenue. Keyton Allen – Revoked DL/Alias Cap, Insurance, Speeding. Nathaniel Bailey – Possession Fentanyl, Possession Fentanyl/Resale, Public Intoxication, Drug Paraphernalia. Kevin Baliff –...
Blount County deputy adopts puppy he helped rescue
A Blount County Sheriff's Office Deputy has a new K-9 friend keeping him and his family company.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVCFOX
City council confirms application for quarry near Black Creek to be withdrawn
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The applicant requesting to build a new quarry near Black Creek is now looking to withdraw that application, Chattanooga city council confirmed Thursday. They've actually withdrawn there application, says Andrew Stone. Andrew Stone is the Black Creek president. Councilman Chip Henderson says he plans to make...
wtva.com
Athens woman accused of defrauding Tennessee government to keep receiving health benefits
An Athens woman is accused of continuing to receive benefits from a state Medicaid program years after she moved out of that state. The Tennessee Department of Finance and Administration on Monday announced the arrest of 35-year-old Brittney Leigh Hensley. Investigators say Hensley was a recipient of TennCare, a state-managed Medicaid program meant to provide health care benefits for low-income Tennessee residents.
WTVCFOX
Fatal crash in Bradley County on I-75 Tuesday, THP says
BRADLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — One man is dead after a crash on I-75 north in Bradley County Tuesday, Tennessee Highway Patrol says. THP says 36-year-old Kenneth Purdie from Athens struck a median and the vehicle rolled over several times. THP says he was not wearing a seatbelt and was...
WTVC
Woman from Chattanooga charged with TennCare fraud in Georgia
HAMILTON COUNTY, Tenn. — A woman who moved from the Chattanooga area across the state line to Georgia is charged with TennCare fraud, according to the Office of Inspector General (OIC). They say that Tuesday, in a joint effort with the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Department, 34-year-old Sara Crawford was...
Knoxville car dealership owner pleads guilty to tax evasion
The owner of a large car dealership in Knoxville has pleaded guilty to tax evasion in connection a purchase of a boat in 2016.
crossvillenews1st.com
EAST TN WOMAN CHARGED WITH AGGRAVATED BURGLARY AFTER EVADING POLICE INTO AN OCCUPIED RESIDENCE
A woman was charged with aggravated burglary after she reportedly ran into someone’s home trying to escape Harriman police. According to the warrant, police went to Sewanee St. on Oct. 6 looking for Kimberly D. Dagnan, who had four active warrants. “Upon arrival, I knocked on the door to...
WDEF
Tree Service Company Owner Looking for Stolen Equipment
FORT OGLETHORPE, Ga. (WDEF)- One small business owner in Catoosa County is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to his company’s equipment being returned to him. Craig Burchfield has owned ASAP Tree Service in Fort Oglethrope at 1999 Dietz Road for 20 years. He says that on...
Rome is grappling with toxic ‘forever chemicals’ fouling waterways
“Forever chemicals” have been used for decades to add oil-, water-, and heat-resistance to dozens of products — from pans and food wrappers to fabric and carpets. But their stubborn resistance to breaking down in nature and the proliferation of PFAS-treated products means traces can be found even in some of the most remote environments on Earth. Residents of Rome, Georgia are experiencing that firsthand.
Comments / 1