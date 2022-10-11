Read full article on original website
Scoring recap: Arkansas 52, BYU 35
Looking to snap a three-game losing skid, the Arkansas Razorbacks have arrived in Provo, Utah, where they are scheduled to take on the BYU Cougars at 2:30 p.m. CT. Both quarterbacks, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson and BYU's Jaren Hall, missed multiple practices with injuries last week, but both were full participants leading up to Saturday's contest and are expected to start.
Arkansas at BYU: BetSaracen lines, staff picks
HawgBeat continues its weekly partnership with BetSaracen, the official mobile sports wagering platform of the Saracen Casino Resort. Each Friday, we provide an easy guide for all of the lines, player props and specials featured on the BetSaracen app for that week's Arkansas Razorback football game. This weekend, the Hogs...
Jefferson throws 5 touchdowns, Hogs run away with 52-35 win over BYU
Things looked to be much of the same for Arkansas' defense when BYU quarterback Jaren Hall scampered 12 yards for a first down on third-and-12 in the second quarter of a 52-35 road win for the Hogs. After review, Hall's run was called short of the line to gain. On...
Pregame HQ: Arkansas at BYU
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — As the Razorbacks and Cougars get set to take the field at 2:30 p.m. CT inside LaVell Edwards Stadium, you can get caught up on all that happened throughout the week with the HawgBeat Arkansas vs. BYU headquarters. Check out all the articles, videos and podcasts...
HawgBeat Staff Predictions: Arkansas at BYU
The Arkansas Razorbacks and BYU Cougars will face off at 2:30 p.m. CT Saturday at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah. Saturday will mark the first ever meeting between the two teams. Both squads will be looking to bounce back from a loss, as the Hogs fell to Mississippi State 40-17 last week and the Cougars fell short of Notre Dame, 28-20.
Preps Preview: Marquee Matchup + Arkansas' commits schedule, Oct. 14
Introducing a new weekly series, HawgBeat has you covered with opponents, locations, start times and more for each and every prospect with a pledge to the Razorbacks. As well as providing a schedule to help you get out and find that perfect Friday night game under the lights, we'll be traveling to our HawgBeat Marquee-Matchup of the week to provide full coverage. Whether it be live update tweets over @TraderRivals or the postgame highlights and interviews, you won't have to miss a beat.
Sting Factor: Braylen Russell's decommitment from Arkansas
When a major program loses a key recruit, Rivals.com takes a look at how big of a blow it is to the respective school, analyzing it from a local and national level. To quantify the “sting” of each decommitment, we assign a score from one to 10, with one being no big deal and 10 being a catastrophic hit.
Relief pitchers dominate, Josenberger goes yard in 8-4 win over Rangers
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Behind strong relief pitching and a three-run homer from Kansas transfer Tavian Josenberger, the Arkansas Razorbacks defeated the Texas Rangers Instructional League team 8-4 in seven innings to sweep the two-game exhibition series. The scrimmages served as the only outside competition the Hogs will play this...
