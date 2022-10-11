ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
Police: Brothers arrested for deadly Linden shooting of 38-year-old man

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers have been arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of a 38-year-old man in Linden last month. Columbus police have arrested Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, for the shooting death of Mario Copeland. On Sept. 23, officers were called to the...
2 men charged in connection with south Columbus robbery, deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men have been charged in connection to a south Columbus deadly shooting that happened earlier this month. William Smith, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated burglary, according to police. Earnest Hall, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old boy

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at an apartment complex in the Hilltop Wednesday. Police have arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, for the murder, police said. Officers found Sinzae Reed seriously injured in the 800 block...
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes

Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
Police searching for missing 68-year-old man with dementia

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 68-year-old man who was last seen around midnight on Oct. 4. David Wilburn was last seen leaving The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Wilburn is five feet ten inches tall,...
First Scores: Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. New Albany 16- Pickerington North 15. Gahanna 56- Grove City 14. Olentangy Berlin 24- Marysville 10.
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
Gerson Fuentes: Trial date set for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man accused of impregnating a young Ohio girl who had to go to Indiana to get an abortion will stand trial in January. Gerson Fuentes is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Franklin County this year. The girl, who turned 10 in May, traveled to Indiana to get an abortion after Ohio doctors told her mother they did not think it would be legal here.
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
Family and friends attend vigil for 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lovely Kendricks' friends and family gathered to remember her, pray, and call for change, after the 15-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 10. “I don’t have my baby. I can’t explain that feeling," Doris Moore, Lovely's mom, said. Lovely meant the world...
Heat the Town volunteers help struggling homeowners with furnace maintenance

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With cooler temperatures setting in, most of us are starting to think about turning on the furnace — or perhaps we have already. On Saturday morning, volunteers came together for a “Heat the Town” event so that homeowners in need could get their heating systems ready for winter.
HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22

It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
