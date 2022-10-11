Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Seafood Boils in the Columbus AreaIsla ChiuColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
The Taylor Party returns to Columbus, bringing Taylor Swift lovers together for the third timeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in NebraskaAlina AndrasNebraska State
4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
myfox28columbus.com
7-year-old burn victim to be honored at Columbus Marathon
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A first grader who nearly lost his life three years ago, after being placed in a tub of scalding water, will be among those recognized Sunday at the Nationwide Children’s Hospital Marathon. “All I saw was the ICU room,” said Bianca Griffin, as she...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Brothers arrested for deadly Linden shooting of 38-year-old man
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two brothers have been arrested and charged with the deadly shooting of a 38-year-old man in Linden last month. Columbus police have arrested Christian Capers, 34, and Damon Capers, 35, for the shooting death of Mario Copeland. On Sept. 23, officers were called to the...
myfox28columbus.com
2 men charged in connection with south Columbus robbery, deadly shooting
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Two men have been charged in connection to a south Columbus deadly shooting that happened earlier this month. William Smith, 22, was arrested and charged with murder and aggravated burglary, according to police. Earnest Hall, 25, was arrested and charged with aggravated robbery and kidnapping.
myfox28columbus.com
Man pleads guilty to multiple attempted murder counts in I-71 shootout with police
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A man accused of firing at passing vehicles and police on I-71 changed his plea to guilty Friday after previously seeking an insanity defense. Jonathon Myers, 21, was indicted on 27 counts related to the March gunfire along the busy interstate in Delaware County. Court...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Columbus officers shoot at man with rifle during traffic stop
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police said no one was injured after officers fired at a man with a rifle during a traffic stop early Saturday morning. Officers were in the area of Watkins Road and Bluefield Drive when they heard gunshots. While searching the area the officers witnessed an SUV driving fast and initiated a traffic stop.
myfox28columbus.com
Ohio State Highway Patrol changes uniform policy to expand tattoo acceptance for troopers
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Ohio State Highway Patrol Colonel Charles Jones announced Friday a change to the division's uniform policy that will expand tattoo acceptance for troopers. Effective immediately, OSHP said current troopers and potential applicants are allowed to wear long-sleeve uniforms to cover tattoos. As part of the...
myfox28columbus.com
Police: Suspect arrested in deadly Hilltop shooting of 13-year-old boy
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus Police have arrested a suspect in the deadly shooting of 13-year-old Sinzae Reed at an apartment complex in the Hilltop Wednesday. Police have arrested Krieg Allen Butler Sr., 36, for the murder, police said. Officers found Sinzae Reed seriously injured in the 800 block...
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween & Goodwill Columbus Partnership and Costumes
Columbus, OHIO (WSYX) — Halloween is almost here and two organizations are partnering to get you the perfect costumes at an affordable price. Betsy Pandora from Short North Alliance and Goodwill Columbus Director of Marketing Simone Attles talk the new partnership between HighBall Halloween and Goodwill. To purchase tickets...
IN THIS ARTICLE
myfox28columbus.com
Family members remember loved ones lost in a suspicious fire twelve years ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — On October 15, 2010, a mother, son, and 7-month-old died in a suspicious house fire on Yale Avenue, and their family is honoring them on the anniversary of their deaths. Their loved ones organized a vigil and said they're just as devastated today as they...
myfox28columbus.com
Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle closed Friday due to staff shortages, flu
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The flu season is off to an early start and it's already having an impact on schools. Horizon Science Academy Columbus Middle is closed Friday due to staff shortages and the flu. The principal said classes are expected to resume on Monday.
myfox28columbus.com
Police searching for missing 68-year-old man with dementia
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The Columbus Division of Police has issued an endangered missing adult alert for a 68-year-old man who was last seen around midnight on Oct. 4. David Wilburn was last seen leaving The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center. Wilburn is five feet ten inches tall,...
myfox28columbus.com
First Scores: Week 9 of the 2022 high school football season
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — First Scores on FOX gives you the first look at high school football highlights and scores from around the area. Tune in Friday nights at 10:45 on FOX 28. New Albany 16- Pickerington North 15. Gahanna 56- Grove City 14. Olentangy Berlin 24- Marysville 10.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
myfox28columbus.com
She Serves: Newark native on life-saving mission as Army Black Hawk Medevac pilot
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — From the ground to the air, Ohio’s women warriors are leading the way in the 3rd Infantry Division at Fort Stewart and Hunter Army Airfield. ABC 6 On Your Side saw first-hand during a recent visit to the installations outside Savannah, Ga. how they’re blazing a trail and leaving a path for more women to serve.
myfox28columbus.com
Preparations replaced by anticipation hours before the Columbus marathon kicks off
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Preparations for the Nationwide Children's Hospital Columbus Marathon are finishing up as anticipation for the race sets in. Runners take off from the starting line at 7:30 a.m. Sunday. Thousands of participants have signed up for the run and ABC6/ FOX 28 has been told...
myfox28columbus.com
Gerson Fuentes: Trial date set for man accused of raping, impregnating 9-year-old
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — The man accused of impregnating a young Ohio girl who had to go to Indiana to get an abortion will stand trial in January. Gerson Fuentes is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl in Franklin County this year. The girl, who turned 10 in May, traveled to Indiana to get an abortion after Ohio doctors told her mother they did not think it would be legal here.
myfox28columbus.com
Things to do in Central Ohio this weekend
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — There are just over two weeks until Halloween. Several holiday and fall events are taking place throughout Central Ohio this weekend. And even though the Buckeyes have a bye week, the Blue Jackets are back!. Friday, October 14. Hispanic Restaurant Week in Columbus: Over 20...
myfox28columbus.com
Family and friends attend vigil for 15-year-old Lovely Kendricks
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Lovely Kendricks' friends and family gathered to remember her, pray, and call for change, after the 15-year-old was shot and killed on Oct. 10. “I don’t have my baby. I can’t explain that feeling," Doris Moore, Lovely's mom, said. Lovely meant the world...
myfox28columbus.com
Is a Hollywood Casino hotel a winning bet for the west side of Columbus?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Over the last 10 years, there's been a lot of changes at Hollywood Casino. New games, new restaurants, and now new details about a brand-new hotel. The announcement has been 10 years in the making. "We are bringing finally to the west side of Columbus,...
myfox28columbus.com
Heat the Town volunteers help struggling homeowners with furnace maintenance
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — With cooler temperatures setting in, most of us are starting to think about turning on the furnace — or perhaps we have already. On Saturday morning, volunteers came together for a “Heat the Town” event so that homeowners in need could get their heating systems ready for winter.
myfox28columbus.com
HighBall Halloween returns as a street festival October 22
It's more than just about ghosts and goblins for one of Columbus' biggest parties. Highball Halloween is back and better than ever after. Betsy Pandora, the Executive Director of the Short North Alliance joins Good Day Columbus to preview the event. The evening will include performances by The Deeptones, The...
Comments / 0