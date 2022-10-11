Read full article on original website
Photo Gallery: Square Jam in downtown Oxford
OXFORD, Miss. -- It was a packed Oxford Square on Friday evening as the Ole Miss men's and women's basketball teams both got to show out and show off their skills in downtown Oxford for Square Jam. In the events that unfolded, Robert Allen took the crown in a game...
wtva.com
Funeral set for Saturday for former New Hope football star
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) — Family and friends will come together in the gym at New Hope High School this weekend to remember a former football star killed last month in Columbus. Tae'Kion Reed, 24, of Columbus, died September 25 after being shot the night before at the Country...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Men’s Tennis Heads to Tuscaloosa for ITA Southern Championships
Ole Miss men’s tennis is set to head east to Tuscaloosa for the annual ITA Southern Championships, set to run Oct. 13-17 at the University of Alabama. The five-day tournament will pit the best players in the ITA’s Southern Region against one another in both singles and doubles play, with a total of 18 teams being represented at the Alabama Tennis Stadium. All six Rebels will make the trip to Tuscaloosa, with underclassmen Walker Stearns and Gordon Whitwell kicking off play for the Rebels in the qualifying singles draw.
Oxford Eagle
Oxford Police Department announces Auburn game day plans
To ensure that everyone has a fun and safe time celebrating, we will have an increased presence in and around the downtown Square area. Our goal is to be proactive in preventing any disturbances or unsafe activities, and as always, do not hesitate to contact us should the need arise.
Commercial Dispatch
Four blocks of third street named for legendary boxer
“I saw some films of him,” said Oliver Miller, standing on the sidewalk in front of the Tennessee Williams Welcome Center on Wednesday afternoon. “He was on time. He knew how to fight.”. Miller, along with about 20 other onlookers, was on hand to watch the unveiling of...
hottytoddy.com
Game Day Info: Weather, Shuttles, What to Wear and More
The Ole Miss Rebels will take on the Auburn Tigers at home Saturday morning at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Rebels go into Saturday’s game with a 6-0 record. The kick-off is set for 11 a.m. The high temperature for Saturday is expected to hit 83 under sunny skies; however, with...
hottytoddy.com
Ole Miss Soccer Drops 1-0 Battle to Mississippi State
Despite the Rebel’s constant attack from offense, Ole Miss soccer was unable to find the net, falling 1-0 to in-state rival Mississippi State at home Thursday night. Ole Miss (9-4-2) started on the attack, shooting at the Mississippi State (10-2-3) goal three times in the first 12 minutes, including two shots on goal. The defense also began strong, holding the Bulldogs to only three shots in the first 45 minutes of play. Both teams headed into the locker room scoreless at the half.
hottytoddy.com
No. 9 Ole Miss Welcomes in Auburn
No. 9 Ole Miss welcomes in SEC Western division foe the Auburn Tigers into Vaught-Hemingway on Saturday. Kick is set for 11 a.m. and can be seen on ESPN. Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0 SEC) is coming off a 52-28 victory over the Vanderbilt Commodores in Nashville last week. The Rebels’...
Commercial Dispatch
Now at EMCC, former Mississippi State linebacker Rodney Groce Jr. reflects on costly penalty
SCOOBA — Less than five months ago, Rodney Groce Jr. could wake up and watch the sun rising over the desert. Now, his view is much different. “You can’t look out and see Tempe, Arizona, and the beautiful city no more,” Groce said. “It’s trees and woods.”
hottytoddy.com
‘Far East Deep South’ Free Screening Sunday in UM’s Barnard Observatory
When Baldwin Chiu and his family decided to travel to Mississippi from their homes in Sacramento on a quest to find out more information about his grandfather who wound up in the Delta after migrating from China, his expectations weren’t too high. “I thought maybe we’d find his gravestone...
vinepair.com
A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight
The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
wcbi.com
West Point seniors citizens celebrate first Fall Festival
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Today’s weather was just right for enjoying the great outdoors. And that’s just what the residents at the West Point Community Living Center did. The Center celebrated its first Fall Festival. Residents were treated to live entertainment and games, and of course,...
thelocalvoice.net
Family Business Owners Support Future Generations
Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
wcbi.com
Former Columbus mayor, George Wade, has died
LOUISIANA (WCBI) – A former Columbus mayor has passed away. George Wade served as mayor of Columbus from 1997 until 2001. He was a businessman who owned and operated a feed and seed in the city. Wade was also a retired insurance and financial representative. Wade was 90 years...
hottytoddy.com
Dignity Drive Seeks to Make a Difference
The North Mississippi VISTA Project, hosted at the Grisham-McLean Institute for Public Service and Community Engagement at the University of Mississippi, is conducting a “Dignity Drive” through Oct. 31 to help people with housing and financial needs. All items donated will go to LOU community organizations such as...
Daily Mississippian
University of Mississippi increases support for student parents
Affordable child care is a major concern for student parents that was exacerbated by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. The expense of child care can often be crippling, and the lack of child care providers makes it even harder. To help parents in the university community combat this concern,...
thelocalvoice.net
University of Mississippi, U.S. Senator Tim Scott Rescheduling Campus Appearance
Tags: Declaration of Independence Center for the Study of American Freedom, Mississippi, Ole Miss, Oxford, Tim Scott, U.S. Senator, University of Mississippi. University of Mississippi The University of Mississippi, affectionately known as Ole Miss, is Mississippi’s flagship university. A member of the elite group of R1: Doctoral Universities - Highest Research Activity by the Carnegie Classification, Ole Miss has a long history of producing leaders in public service, business, academics and the professions. Its 16 academic divisions include a major medical school; nationally recognized schools of accountancy, law and pharmacy; and an Honors College acclaimed for a blend of academic rigor, experiential learning and opportunities for community action. Acclaimed as one of the nation’s most beautiful, Ole Miss's main campus is in Oxford, which is routinely recognized as one of the nation's best college towns.
yalnews.com
City-Wide Yard Sale Is Saturday
WATER VALLEY – An idea shared on social media back in August to gauge interest for a city-wide yard sale will come to fruition Saturday with over three dozen locations signed up and several stops featuring items from multiple families. Water Valley Sale Day is scheduled from 7 a.m. until noon, but many participants have extended the hours and a few plan to have a two-day sale that starts Friday.
Silver Alert canceled for Tate County teen
UPDATE: TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Silver Alert issued Cayden Schappach has been canceled. He has located and is safe. TATE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) issued a Silver Alert for 17-year-old Cayden Schappach, of Senatobia. He is described as five feet nine inches tall and weighs 130 pounds. […]
Mississippi River low water levels lead to unusual discovery of cars at Bass Landing
MISSISSIPPI — The Mississippi River has gotten so low it is revealing things that it has held secret. In DeSoto County at Bass Landing Road, where it meets the river, two cars have been found that were submerged until the water. FOX13 is talking with locals, and law enforcement...
