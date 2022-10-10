Read full article on original website
Related
Move over Chick-fil-A, new drive-thru crowned the fastest
When it comes to speed, accuracy, and friendly service, which fast food chain is really the best? A new report shows it may not be who you think.
McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger
While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
msn.com
I ordered the same breakfast from 5 fast-food chains and ranked them all from worst to best
I ordered the same breakfast from Burger King, McDonald's, Wendy's, Carl's Jr., and Chick-fil-A. I got a bacon, egg, and cheese sandwich, hash browns or breakfast potatoes, and an iced coffee. Burger King was my least favorite meal, and I deemed Chick-fil-A the winner.
Taco Bell is bringing back a discontinued menu item
For the first time in history, it’s giving “loyal fans” the power to decide which menu item comes back. What is the new menu item at Taco Bell? Is Taco Bell bringing back double decker taco? Is taco Bell brining back Enchirito?
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPTV
In ranking of fastest drive-thru restaurants, Chick-fil-A no longer No. 1
If you’re looking for a meal in a hurry, Chick-fil-A may no longer be your fastest option. According to new data from QSR Magazine, KFC now has the fastest service of North America’s 10 largest fast-food chains. The report found it takes KFC an average of 302 seconds...
Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)
After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
Who has the Fastest Drive-Thru? Hint – It Ain’t Chick-fil-A
When Americans are hungry we very seldom leave our cars. We love a good, fast, accurate, drive-thru and a recent study has revealed which of the major fast-food restaurants do the best job of getting our orders into our cars faster than all the others. It will come as no...
iheart.com
Can you believe which fast food restaurant has the SLOWEST Drive-Thru?
Chick-Fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in America. That's according to data from 2022 QSR drive thru report. Researchers surveyed thousands of customers at different restaurants and recorded the time it took for a customer to get through the line and receive their food. Chick-Fil-A came in last place with an average of 325 seconds, however it was only because those restaurants were much busier than their competitors. Taco Bell was ranked at the number one spot, with an average of 222 seconds, while Dunkin' Donuts and KFC took second and third place. Chick-Fil-A has a 93% satisfaction rating.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It
Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.
Big Menu Update At Taco Bell
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Study ranks fast-food chain drive-thrus—here’s who came out on top
From speed to order accuracy, researchers analyzed 10 fast-food giants’ performance at the drive-thru.
CNET
Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu
Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
TikTok Is Furious Over A Taco Bell Employee's Worst Burrito Opinion
Taco Bell fans are serious about their favorite menu items. When the Mexican Pizza was discontinued in 2020 (per ABC7News), fans petitioned for it to be reinstated and according to Taco Bell's response, the petition got "171,735" signatures (via Change.org). Taco Bell addressed the demand and announced the permanent return of the item in September 2022, according to CNBC.
Deals for your pizza eating pleasure during National Pizza Month (October)
DALLAS (KDAF) — If you didn’t already have enough reason to celebrate the glorious month that is October, it’s also National Pizza Month. So gather the family or friend group to your house or your favorite pizzeria and enjoy. NationalToday says, “Unlike other dining experiences in which...
Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Barbecue Fritos corn chips have returned to store shelves permanently
Barbecue Fritos corn chips were a staple in the childhood of many baby boomers. This is why it was a shock when this popular snack was discontinued by Frito Lay in 2018. They were replaced with random new flavors like Fritos honey bbq twists and flaming hot barbecue Fritos but customers were disappointed. There were online complaints, multiple posts on Facebook, phone calls to the company, and even a petition which garnered over 32,000 signatures.
The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years
After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
Applebee's New Menu Change Includes Something Special For Cinnabon Fans
Applebee's seems to be a polarizing restaurant. While there are some (such as a certain group of Reddit users) who find the restaurant to be somewhere between awful and somewhat decent, the restaurant has received some pretty big boosts to popularity, most notably in country singer Walker Hayes' song "Fancy Like." Loved or hated, however, the chain still continues to bill itself as a "Neighborhood Bar and Grill."
Chick-fil-A remains teens' favorite restaurant chain in US
Chick-fil-A remains teens' favorite restaurant chain, according to a semiannual survey. See the full list of spots where Gen Zers like to eat.
Comments / 0