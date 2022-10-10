ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Comments / 0

Related
TheStreet

McDonald's Just Dropped A Major New Seasonal Burger

While McDonald's (MCD) is known for having a much more stable menu than fast-food rivals like Yum! Brands (YUM) -owned Taco Bell or even Wendy's (WEN) , it still occasionally launches seasonal promotions and products that tie in to popular culture. Most recently, there have been multiple celebrity meals with...
RESTAURANTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Bell#Drive Thru#Chick Fil A#Fast Food Restaurants#Dunkin Donuts#Food Drink#Cnn#Qsr#Mcdonald#Arby
TheStreet

Taco Bell Makes a Menu Mistake (and Plans to Change it)

After skyrocketing to stardom through "Saturday Night Live," Pete Davidson also learned a thing or two about making mistakes. The 28-year-old comedian has gotten over 100 tattoos of which many he later had to laser off and has talked about his "immature, irrational decisions" in a nod to several high-profile relationships.
RESTAURANTS
iheart.com

Can you believe which fast food restaurant has the SLOWEST Drive-Thru?

Chick-Fil-A has the slowest drive-thrus in America. That's according to data from 2022 QSR drive thru report. Researchers surveyed thousands of customers at different restaurants and recorded the time it took for a customer to get through the line and receive their food. Chick-Fil-A came in last place with an average of 325 seconds, however it was only because those restaurants were much busier than their competitors. Taco Bell was ranked at the number one spot, with an average of 222 seconds, while Dunkin' Donuts and KFC took second and third place. Chick-Fil-A has a 93% satisfaction rating.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Customer Service
NewsBreak
KFC
NewsBreak
Burger King
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Taco Bell Is Bringing Back A Mega Fan-Favorite, But You Have To Vote On It

Is there anything worse than pulling up to the drive-thru and ordering your go-to item, only to be told it's no longer on the menu? When a fast food chain discontinues a favorite, it can feel like a personal attack. (We're looking at you, McDonald's snack wrap.) Unfortunately, most of us have little bargaining power when it comes to whether or not a fast food chain will grant a popular discontinued menu item a comeback tour.
RESTAURANTS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Big Menu Update At Taco Bell

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat This Not That and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
CNET

Taco Bell Is Adding Beyond Meat Carne Asada to Its Menu

Taco Bell is trying out Beyond Meat this month: The plant-based protein will appear in Beyond Carne Asada Steak, available at a limited number of Taco Bel locations starting Oct. 13. It replicates the "taste and texture of marinated, grilled steak," Dariush Ajami, Beyond Meat's chief innovation officer, said in...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

TikTok Is Furious Over A Taco Bell Employee's Worst Burrito Opinion

Taco Bell fans are serious about their favorite menu items. When the Mexican Pizza was discontinued in 2020 (per ABC7News), fans petitioned for it to be reinstated and according to Taco Bell's response, the petition got "171,735" signatures (via Change.org). Taco Bell addressed the demand and announced the permanent return of the item in September 2022, according to CNBC.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Bryan Dijkhuizen

Popeyes' 700-Calorie Burger

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Eat this, not that and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Cheryl E Preston

Barbecue Fritos corn chips have returned to store shelves permanently

Barbecue Fritos corn chips were a staple in the childhood of many baby boomers. This is why it was a shock when this popular snack was discontinued by Frito Lay in 2018. They were replaced with random new flavors like Fritos honey bbq twists and flaming hot barbecue Fritos but customers were disappointed. There were online complaints, multiple posts on Facebook, phone calls to the company, and even a petition which garnered over 32,000 signatures.
People

The Enchirito is Back! Taco Bell Fans Choose Discontinued Menu Item to Return After Nearly 10 Years

After voting on the Taco Bell app, fans have chosen The Enchirito to return to the menu for a limited time over the Double Decker Taco Taco Bell is bringing back a fan favorite! After a voting period where fast food fans could choose between the Double Decker Taco or the Enchirito, the burrito-and-enchilada-combo reigned supreme with more than 62 percent of the votes, the fast food chain announced Friday. But Enchirito fans better move fast. The limited-time offer is, indeed, limited — available on the menu Nov. 17-30....
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Applebee's New Menu Change Includes Something Special For Cinnabon Fans

Applebee's seems to be a polarizing restaurant. While there are some (such as a certain group of Reddit users) who find the restaurant to be somewhere between awful and somewhat decent, the restaurant has received some pretty big boosts to popularity, most notably in country singer Walker Hayes' song "Fancy Like." Loved or hated, however, the chain still continues to bill itself as a "Neighborhood Bar and Grill."
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy