Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New Jersey Has its Own Area 51 and it is FascinatingTravel MavenNorth Bergen, NJ
Here Are The Top Five Seafood Restaurants in America to Eat Fish in 2022Marry EvensNew York City, NY
This is the Best Diner in New Jersey According to Google ReviewsTravel MavenNewark, NJ
The Fab Four may reconnect in New York in DecemberCheryl E PrestonNew York City, NY
The Bronx affordable apartments available from $545 a month in new construction buildingBeth TorresBronx, NY
Related
Passaic County Man Convicted Of $80,000 Back-To-Back Bank Robberies
A Passaic County man was convicted by a federal jury of robbing two area banks just weeks apart. Jurors found Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic guilty of robbing a PNC branch in Passaic of $35,000 and a Valley National Bank in Little Falls of $45,000 following a six-day trial in U.S. District Court in Newark.
Convicted Stalker From Paramus Charged With Tormenting Same Teaneck Victim Again
A convicted stalker from Paramus was jailed after going after the same Teaneck victim again, authorities said. John F. Connors, 44, "placed fictitious calls to 911 on different dates," bringing police to the victim's home each time, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. These weren't only illegal actions on...
NJ Man Convicted of 2 Armed Bank Robberies, Potentially Faces Life in Prison
Federal authorities say a man from Passaic County has been convicted by a jury for his role as the gunman in two armed bank robberies in 2020. U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office says 52-year-old Jose Soto of Passaic was convicted of two bank robberies, conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and brandishing a firearm during those robberies.
West New York man arrested as part of narcotics investigation
A West New York man was arrested on gun and drug charges, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on October 10. On Thursday, October 6, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force recovered a firearm and arrested a 31-year-old man as part of a narcotics investigation in North Bergen.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Man is charged after shootout on Jersey City street: police
A Jersey City man was arrested Thursday afternoon after heavily armored police tracked him down to his Wilkinson Avenue home following a shootout on the street, authorities said. Kevin Dawkins, 35, was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Jersey man arrested in Orange County on charges of kidnapping ex-girlfriend
TOWN OF WOODBURY – A Garfield, New Jersey man was arrested by Town of Woodbury Police on Thursday after he allegedly made his ex-girlfriend drive from Mahwah, New Jersey to Orange County while threatening her with a knife. Woodbury Police were called to a location where they found the...
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'
An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
HEROES: Passing Responders Assist Injured Driver, 83, Passenger, 88, In Wyckoff Rollover
An 83-year-old driver who was trapped in her overturned car was helped by a passing off-duty firefighter and police officer -- both from out of town -- while her 88-year-old passenger climbed out on his own following a crash in Wyckoff, authorities said. The upstate New York couple were hospitalized...
Jury convicts robber of gunpoint holdups at N.J. banks
A federal jury on Friday convicted a man for the gunpoint holdup of two banks in Passaic County that netted a total of $80,000 weeks apart, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic, was found guilty of the bank robberies, conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and brandishing a firearm during those robberies following a six-day trial in Newark federal court, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
Man struck in North Bergen hit-and-run in critical condition: police
A 32-year-old man is is critical condition at a Bergen County hospital after he was struck by a hit-and-run driver while trying to cross one of North Bergen’s most dangerous roadways on foot Thursday night. The North Bergen man suffered head trauma and was taken to Hackensack University Medical...
theobserver.com
KPD: Man we were driving to Harrison (as a courtesy) was wearing gloves & drinking Red Bull he stole from Walgreens
On Oct. 4 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Sean Podolski and Nicole Cain were dispatched to a report of a man arguing with patrons inside a bakery near 244 Kearny Ave. The officers failed to find the man inside the bakery. But upon leaving, he approached them on the street wearing gloves and carrying a can of Monster energy drink in his jacket pocket. The man, later identified as Clifton J. Rhines, 30, of Newark, told the officers he had been too loud inside the bakery so he left. Rhines then asked for a ride to Harrison. With the weather being poor, Officer Podolski tried to oblige him.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Beach motel owner alleges civil rights violations after N.J. officials try to condemn property
Point Pleasant Beach abandoned a controversial plan this summer to demolish a local hotel to build a parking lot, but the legal battle over the site is continuing after the property owner accused the borough of civil rights violations. The owner of Amethyst Beach Motel first filed a lawsuit in...
BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings
Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
FBI’s urgent plea to NJ residents: Watch out for these robbers
The FBI in New Jersey is asking for your help in tracking down a bank robber who pulled a midday stickup in Linden on Oct. 4 then fled on a bicycle. FBI Special Agent Robert DiRocco said at 12:33 p.m. on St. Georges Avenue in Linden, a male walked into Wells Fargo Bank, handed the teller a demand note and brandished a gun.
theharlemvalleynews.net
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.
State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
N.J. man charged in fatal shooting after gun, ammunition found at his home, prosecutor says
A Trenton man has been charged with the shooting death of one man and the wounding of another on a city street last spring, authorities said Friday. Kahiree Peterson, 23, is charged with murder and weapons offenses in the death of Ali Abdullah, 25, of Trenton, according to Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri.
Man found in N.Y. after allegedly moving girlfriend’s body in suspicious death case, officials say
A Mercer County man charged in the death investigation of a Trenton woman — who authorities now say was his girlfriend — was apprehended Wednesday near Albany, New York, officials said. Alton Eubanks, 48, is charged with disturbing, moving or concealing human remains in the Sept. 21 death...
Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
City pays $40K to woman who said cops assaulted her when she recorded arrests
The City of Trenton has agreed to settle a federal lawsuit that alleged a police officer assaulted a woman when she pulled out her phone to record arrests at a bar in 2019. The City Council agreed to the $40,000 payment last week for Elizabeth Cisco. A Trenton administration spokesperson...
NJ.com
NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT
NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.https://www.nj.com
Comments / 2