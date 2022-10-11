ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hoboken, NJ

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jersey City, NJ
City
Kearny, NJ
State
New York State
Hoboken, NJ
Crime & Safety
City
Hoboken, NJ
NJ.com

Man is charged after shootout on Jersey City street: police

A Jersey City man was arrested Thursday afternoon after heavily armored police tracked him down to his Wilkinson Avenue home following a shootout on the street, authorities said. Kevin Dawkins, 35, was charged with multiple offenses, including aggravated assault with a firearm, possession of a firearm for an unlawful purpose...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
People

15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'

An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bank Robbery#Police#Bank Of America
NJ.com

Jury convicts robber of gunpoint holdups at N.J. banks

A federal jury on Friday convicted a man for the gunpoint holdup of two banks in Passaic County that netted a total of $80,000 weeks apart, the U.S. Attorney’s Office said. Jose Soto, 52, of Passaic, was found guilty of the bank robberies, conspiracy to commit bank robbery, and brandishing a firearm during those robberies following a six-day trial in Newark federal court, New Jersey U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced.
PASSAIC, NJ
theobserver.com

KPD: Man we were driving to Harrison (as a courtesy) was wearing gloves & drinking Red Bull he stole from Walgreens

On Oct. 4 at 8:55 a.m., Officers Sean Podolski and Nicole Cain were dispatched to a report of a man arguing with patrons inside a bakery near 244 Kearny Ave. The officers failed to find the man inside the bakery. But upon leaving, he approached them on the street wearing gloves and carrying a can of Monster energy drink in his jacket pocket. The man, later identified as Clifton J. Rhines, 30, of Newark, told the officers he had been too loud inside the bakery so he left. Rhines then asked for a ride to Harrison. With the weather being poor, Officer Podolski tried to oblige him.
NEWARK, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
theharlemvalleynews.net

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired.

State Police responded to a residence in the town of Mount Hope for a report of shots fired. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:28 p.m., Orange County 911 dispatched the State Police and the Town of Mount Hope Police to 41 Forrest Drive in the town of Mount Hope for a reported potential suicide. The caller stated they heard a gun go off and believed that a subject had shot himself. Responding officers arrived on scene and encountered Russell J. Teuschler, age 74 armed with a handgun. After numerous attempts to have Mr. Teuschler drop the firearm, he fired his handgun striking himself in the head. Troopers performed life saving measures on Mr. Teuschler but were unable to revive him. He was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Office of the Attorney General of the State of New York was notified and responded to investigate as is required by New York State. The investigation is ongoing by the New York State Police, Town of Mount Hope Police Department and the Office of the Attorney General.
MOUNT HOPE, NY
WPG Talk Radio

Multiple ‘Swatting’ Calls Lock Down Several NJ Schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told the Townsquare News Network that threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson, and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
225K+
Followers
127K+
Post
80M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy