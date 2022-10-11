ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Rebels Steady in SEC Fan Nation Power Rankings

By Matthew Postins
The Grove Report
The Grove Report
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vlBlb_0iUTHpfO00

Ole Miss remained in the Top 4 of the staff rankings for the second straight week after beating Vanderbilt.

The Ole Miss Rebels defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores and held their spot in The Grove Report/Fan Nation SEC Power Rankings after Week 6’s results.

The poll will appear each week during the regular season. Staff members from All Aggies , Mizzou Sports Talk and The Grove Report voted on the rankings.

The Rebels (6-0, 2-0) beat the Commodores, 52-28, to earn bowl eligibility. With the win, the Rebels remained at No. 4 for the second straight week.

Ole Miss is preparing to host Auburn in SEC play on Saturday.

The Georgia Bulldogs returned to the top of the rankings, garnering all five first-place votes.

Week 6 SEC results included Alabama beating Texas A&M, 24-20; Georgia beating Auburn, 42-10; Tennessee beating LSU, 40-13; Ole Miss beating Vanderbilt, 52-28; South Carolina beating Kentucky, 24-14; Mississippi State beating Arkansas, 40-17; and Florida beating Missouri, 24-17

The Week 7 schedule is set. The 11 a.m. central game will beat Auburn at No. 9 Ole Miss. The 2:30 p.m. central games are Vanderbilt, No. 1 Georgia and No. 3 Alabama and No. 6 Tennessee and BYU at Arkansas. The 6 p.m. central game is LSU at Florida. And, the 6:30 p.m. central game is No. 16 Mississippi State at No. 22 Kentucky.

The complete power rankings are below.

SEC Week 6 Staff Power Rankings

(first-place votes in parenthesis)

1. Georgia (6-0, 3-0) (5) — 70 points (Last week: 2)

2. Alabama (6-0, 3-0) — 65 points (Last week: 1)

3. Tennessee (5-0, 2-0) — 61 points (Last week: 3)

4. Ole Miss (6-0, 2-0) — 55 points (Last week: 4)

5. Mississippi State (5-1, 2-1) — 50 points (Last week: 6)

6. Kentucky (4-2, 1-2) — 45 points (Last week: 5)

7. LSU (4-2, 2-1) — 33 points (Last week: 7)

8. Florida (4-2, 1-2) — 32 points (Last week: T8)

9. Texas A&M (3-3, 1-2) — 30 points (Last week: 10)

10. Arkansas (3-3, 1-3) — 28 points (Last week: T8)

11. South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) — 25 points (Last week: 12)

12. Auburn (3-3, 1-2) — 14 points (Last week: 13)

13. Missouri (2-4, 0-3) — 11 points (Last week: 11)

14. Vanderbilt (3-3, 0-3) — 8 points (Last week: 14)

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

You can find Matthew Postins on Twitter @PostinsPostcard.

Daily Mississippian

College football pick ’em: Week 7

For a bowl-bound Rebels squad looking to continue its dominance, a wild-card team like the Auburn Tigers signals a worrisome week for Ole Miss coaches. Auburn, a disappointing 3-3 on the season and 1-2 against FBS opponents, has a habit of ruining the dreams of teams bound for a stellar season. They pushed an SEC champion Alabama squad to four overtimes last season and were one of only two teams to defeat the Rebels during the regular season. The other was Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide.
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Ole Miss reveals uniform combination, patriotic-themed helmet for Military Appreciation Day vs. Auburn

Ole Miss will be looking to run its record to 7-0 on Saturday. It will have to take care of business against Auburn as the Tigers pay a visit to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. The Tigers have been somewhat of a bogey team for the Rebels in recent years. While they have struggled to a 3-3 mark, they’ve won the last 6 meetings in the series, including a 31-20 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium against what was then the No. 11 team in the country.
OXFORD, MS
lastwordonsports.com

Bryan Harsin’s Last Stand?

Will this Saturday be Bryan Harsin’s last stand? The Auburn Tigers travel to Oxford, Mississippi to take on the ninth-ranked Ole Miss Rebels in a game of teams going opposite directions. Auburn enters at 3-3 on the season and is 1-3 since starting the season 2-0. Ole Miss is currently 6-0 on the season and looks to be one of the premier teams in the SEC. There is speculation that if Auburn was to lose on Saturday that it could signal the end of the Bryan Harsin era at Auburn. There is another speculation though that the decision could wait until after the season. It is worth noting that Auburn has their off week after this Saturday’s game.
AUBURN, AL
The Spun

Lane Kiffin Makes His Opinion On Auburn Extremely Clear

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin isn't taking Auburn lightly heading into this weekend. The Tigers are currently 3-3 through their first six games, but Kiffin doesn't care. He thinks that they're still a talented team and that his squad will have their hands full when they go up against them.
OXFORD, MS
collegeandmagnolia.com

How to Watch and Listen: Auburn @ Ole Miss; Time, TV Channel, Weather

Game time: 11:00 am CST/12:00 pm EST - Saturday, October 15th, 2022. TV channel: ESPN (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Bob Wischusen, Dan Orlovsky, Kris Budden. Stream: Watch ESPN. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Cloudy, potential...
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford’s Bree Lyons becomes school’s all-time leader in kills

In a year full of milestones, Oxford volleyball celebrated another historic achievement this week as outside hitter Bree Lyons broke Maggie Hobson’s school record for career kills with 988. The senior captain broke the record with her third kill in the Chargers’ three-set thriller with Brandon last week, and...
OXFORD, MS
vinepair.com

A Mississippi College Town Dominated by Football, Oxford’s Drinking Scene Punches Above Its Weight

The first time I went to Oxford, Miss., was in 2008 when I attended the Southern Foodways Alliance Fall Symposium, an annual gathering of chefs, writers, artists, scholars, bartenders, distillers, and those with a passion for the diverse food cultures of the American South for a weekend of conversations, lectures, and presentations paired with excellent food and drink. That year’s theme was, fittingly, “Southern Drinkways,” and over the next decade I continued to return to Oxford every fall. Each time I wandered the aisles of Square Books, ascended the narrow staircase leading to the upstairs bar at City Grocery, or made one last late-night stop for fried chicken-on-a-stick at the 4 Corners Chevron, I felt like a welcome regular. The nostalgic lure of a college town in autumn is strong and I understand why Oxford is known as the Velvet Ditch, the kind of place that’s “easy to fall into and hard to crawl out of.”
OXFORD, MS
Oxford Eagle

Oxford sweeps Southaven to reach North Half semis

Oxford volleyball moved one step closer to a state title on Tuesday as they took care of business in the second round of the 6A playoffs with a sweep of Southaven (25-6, 25-10, 25-8). The Lady Chargers dominated through all three sets as they cruised to a victory behind strong...
OXFORD, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Family Business Owners Support Future Generations

Corinth Coca-Cola creates UM business school scholarships. Corinth Coca-Cola Bottling Works Inc. has been serving beverages since 1907. In that time, the family-owned and operated organization has expanded from its original location in Corinth to multiple locations across the Mid-South. And all the while, family members have run the business....
OXFORD, MS
desotocountynews.com

MDOT road projects continue in northwest Mississippi

The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) announced updates to several maintenance projects in northwest Mississippi. “There’s no shortage of needs in Northwest Mississippi. Keeping these and other projects on track will improve our overall transportation network,” said Northern District Transportation Commissioner John Caldwell. “Hopefully, these and others will prove to be a sign of more to follow.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man arrested for taking funds from Tennessee program even though he wasn’t eligible

A Mississippi man is charged with taking thousands of dollars in Tennessee Medicaid funds after he was no longer eligible, investigators said. The Office of Inspector General (OIG) and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office today announced the arrest of 49-year-old Perles Wesson. He’s charge with TennCare fraud and theft of property after he continued to use TennCare when he was no longer eligible for the program. As a result, TennCare paid more than $13,809 in fees and claims on his behalf.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
