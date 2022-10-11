Read full article on original website
Third-largest freight rail union rejects labor deal proposal
There is a renewed threat of a freight rail strike after members of the country’s third-largest rail union rejected the tentative national agreement rolled out by the White House last month. The BMWED, which represents the workers who build and maintain railroad tracks, is suggesting a possible strike date of November 19th. Oct. 10, 2022.
What is the railroad strike of 2022? Why rail workers are striking and what it means for you
Threats of a railroad strike that could debilitate the economy linger after one of the country's largest railroad unions rejected its deal with freight railroads Monday. The majority of Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employes Division union members voted against a proposed five-year contract, with union President Tony Cardwell saying the deal didn’t do enough to address the lack of paid sick time or improve working conditions.
Two more unions approve deals with freight railroads
Another two of the dozen unions negotiating for better contracts with freight railroads have agreed to deals, signaling progress in efforts to avoid a strike.
The threat of a freight railroad strike is back
A union of railroad track maintenance workers has rejected a tentative agreement with the nation's freight carriers, renewing the threat that there could be a strike that shuts down this vital link in the nation's already struggling supply chain.
Biden Catches Lucky Break Before Midterms In Major Railroad Setback
The earliest a major railroad strike could begin would be a week and a half after the midterm elections in November.
General Motors Hit With $102.6 Million Lawsuit Verdict Over Oil Consumption Engine Issue
General Motors is being hit with a pretty damn big class action lawsuit verdict in California. According to Business Wire, a jury slapped GM with a $102.6 million verdict over accusations it hid an engine defect that led to excessive oil consumption. The issue – which came from GM’s 5.3-liter...
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash tumble as Biden administration proposes gig-worker rule that eases path to full employee
The proposed rule would base the determination of whether to classify a worker as a contractor or employee on a broad assessment.
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash react to Biden's gig worker rule
Uber, Lyft and DoorDash reacted Tuesday to the Department of Labor's proposed rule about classifying workers as employees versus independent contractors.
Proposed labor rule could give millions of gig workers employee status
The Biden administration is proposing a new labor rule that could classify millions of gig workers as employees — a move that would challenge the low-cost labor models behind Silicon Valley heavyweights such as Uber, Lyft and DoorDash.
Biden administration proposes new rule that could upend "gig" work
The Biden administration is proposing a rule that could result in more "gig" workers being considered full-time employees, a potentially major shift in the nation's labor laws that could disrupt ride-sharing, delivery, construction and other companies that employ independent contractors. The draft rule, to be formally published on Thursday, is...
Explainer-How a U.S. Rule on Independent Contracting Will Affect Workers, Businesses
(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Labor on Tuesday unveiled a proposal that would make it harder for companies to treat workers as independent contractors, potentially upending the gig economy and other industries that rely heavily on contract labor. The line between when a worker is considered a company's employee,...
Labor proposal could upend rules for gig workers, companies
The Biden administration proposed new standards Tuesday that could make it more difficult to classify millions of workers as independent contractors and deny them minimum wage and benefits. The U.S. Department of Labor rule, which could take months to take effect, would replace a scrapped Trump-era standard that had lowered...
2 More Rail Unions Ratify Contracts
Two more rail unions have ratified tentative deals struck between their leadership and railroads, even as some workers remain critical of the new contracts. The International Association of Sheet, Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation’s Railroad, Mechanical and Dngineering Department (SMART MD) said 54 percent of its members who voted on the contract agreed to ratify the deal. “It was up to our members to decide whether to accept this agreement, and the members have made the decision to ratify a contract with the highest wage increases we have ever seen in national freight rail bargaining,” SMART general president Joseph Sellers Jr. said...
Biden-Harris Administration Announces $2 Billion from Bipartisan Infrastructure Law to Finance Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure
Potential Applicants Invited to Submit Letters of Interest for Projects to Deploy Carbon Management Technologies, Fight Climate Change and Create Good-Paying Jobs. WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) today began accepting letters of interest from applicants for loans under a new $2.1 billion Carbon Dioxide Transportation Infrastructure Finance and Innovation (CIFIA) program. Enacted under President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, CIFIA offers funding for large-capacity, shared carbon dioxide (CO2) transportation projects located in the United States. Appropriated annually through 2026, CIFIA will support shared infrastructure projects, including pipelines, rail transport, ships and barges, and ground shipping, that connect anthropogenic sources of carbon with endpoints for its storage or utilization. Carbon management technologies such as direct air capture, carbon capture from industry and power generation, carbon conversion, and CO2 transportation and storage technologies must be deployed at a large scale in the coming decades to meet the United States’ net-zero greenhouse gas goals by 2050.
Apple workers in Oklahoma vote to unionize in 2nd labor win
The National Labor Relations Board says workers at an Apple store in Oklahoma City voted to unionize, marking the second unionized Apple store in the U.S. in a matter of months
Biden administration revising rule on independent contractors
The Biden administration has unveiled a proposed rule that could raise costs for trucking companies and gig transportation, such as Uber and Lyft, that rely on independent contractors. The 184-page proposed rule, revealed by the U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division (WHD) on Tuesday, reinstates guidance similar to...
Dock workers to strike for another two weeks as row over pay and jobs rumbles on
Dock workers will stage two more weeks of strike action in a row over pay and jobs.Unite said almost 600 Liverpool port workers will walkout again from October 24 to November 7 – after industrial action in recent weeks.An offer from port owner Peel Holdings was worth around 8.2% and a real-terms wage cut because of inflation, the union said.The company must put forward a pay rise they can accept or this strike continuesSharon Graham, UniteThe company said the offer was worth over 10%.Unite general secretary Sharon Graham said: “Peel Holdings is hugely profitable and can absolutely afford to pay...
Rail deal falls through
The membership of the Brotherhood of Maintenance of Way Employees Division (BMWED), the third-largest railroad union in the U.S., voted against ratification of the tentative national agreement reached with the Class I freight railroads. The vote sends the railroad companies and their workers back to the bargaining table and resets the countdown to a potential work stoppage.
Workers at second Apple store vote to join union
Apple workers in Oklahoma City have voted to form the second-ever labor union at one of the company's US stores, in the latest sign that organizing efforts are gaining traction inside and outside the tech and retail industries.
A Year After Striketober, Employers and Labor Unions Aren't Getting Along
How employers are allegedly trying to convince workers to reject unions.
