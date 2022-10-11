Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
2 Palestinians killed by Israel, belonged to armed groups
JENIN REFUGEE CAMP, West Bank (AP) — Palestinian reports say the Israeli military carried out an arrest raid in a refugee camp in the occupied West Bank and killed two Palestinians in gun battles. The fighting erupted Friday in the Jenin refugee camp in the northern West Bank, a frequent flash point for confrontations. Palestinian militant groups claimed both slain men as members, though there were conflicting statements about the circumstances surrounding the death of one of them, a hospital doctor. The Palestinian Health Ministry says the doctor was on duty, attending to the wounded outside his hospital when he was shot. A militant group claims he was a member and that he died in an armed clash while “defending the homeland.”
Russia: 11 shot dead by two volunteer soldiers in attack at military firing range, defence ministry says
Two volunteer soldiers fired at other troops on Saturday at a Russian military firing range, killing 11 and wounding 15, the country’s defence ministry said.The shooting took place in the Belgorod region in southwestern Russia that borders Ukraine, according to officials.The ministry, which described the shootings as a terror attack, said two volunteers from an unnamed former Soviet nation fired on other soldiers during target practice before being killed by return fire. The recruits were being trained to fight in Ukraine."During a firearms training session with individuals who voluntarily expressed a desire to participate in the special military operation, the...
US, Canada send armored vehicles to bolster Haiti's police
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — The U.S. and Canada sent armored vehicles and other supplies to Haiti on Saturday to help police fight a powerful gang amid a pending request from the Haitian government for the immediate deployment of foreign troops. A U.S. State Department statement said the equipment was bought by Haiti’s government, but it did not provide further details on the supplies flown on military aircraft to the capital of Port-au-Prince. A spokesman for the U.S. military’s Southern Command said he could not provide further details on the supplies sent, though he added it was a joint operation involving the U.S. Air Force and Royal Canadian Air Force. “This equipment will assist (Haiti’s National Police) in their fight against criminal actors who are fomenting violence and disrupting the flow of critically-needed humanitarian assistance, hindering efforts to halt the spread of cholera,” the State Department said.
