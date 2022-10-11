Read full article on original website
Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions were lifted in the Spokane area on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions...
Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival takes place in Riverfront Park Oct. 15
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival will return to Spokane’s Riverfront Park Oct. 15. Family and friends will gather to race and watch wheeled pumpkins decorated by participants. Racers are split into groups by age. 1-5, 6-10, 11-15 and 16+. You can find the...
WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule
WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
Jon Neill separates from Lilac Bloomsday Association after nearly two decades
SPOKANE, Wash.- The Lilac Bloomsday Association Board President, Dori Whitford, announced a major change Wednesday night: the organization and Jon Neill are parting ways. Whitford’s statement says, “Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs.”
‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge
HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
Surprise fills Spokane as Jon Neill is ousted from role as Bloomsday race director
SPOKANE, Wash. – Spokane’s beloved Bloomsday is losing the face of the race, Jon Neill, after the board of directors voted him out of his role as race director. “There was a vote taken, and the outcome of that vote was to remove Jon as race director of Bloomsday,” Former Board Member Steven Jones said.
None injured in South Hill house fire, 3 cats are missing
SPOKANE, Wash. – A house fire on 16th Avenue Friday evening took one South Hill homeowner by surprise when she saw smoke billowing from the basement. Barbara, who has lived at her home for 30 years, says it was just before 5 p.m. when she saw the smoke. She immediately called 9-1-1 and was able to evacuate without injury.
Fill the Boot: Firefighters out fundraising to fight muscular dystrophy
SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It’s time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual “Fill the Boot” campaign!. Every...
“Where am I going to go? I have 47 more days:” Rent increase displaces family of 6 in uncertain housing market
SPOKANE, Wash. – A family of six is left without a place to live, after the ever-increasing housing market strikes again in Spokane. “I don’t know where I’m going, five kids, and not knowing where I’m going to go,” Jennica Low said. Is a harsh...
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
Sheriff’s office says no more threat to Loon Lake residents
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said an earlier alert is no longer active for Loon Lake residents. A release with information is expected to come on Thursday. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside,...
Loon Lake residents warned to stay indoors due to potentially armed and dangerous suspect
LOON LAKE, Wash. – Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside, lock their doors and not to answer the door for anyone they don’t know due to a potentially armed and dangerous suspect in the area. The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office shared the warning at...
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult...
Spokane Valley stabbing leaves man in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man and leaving him for dead on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported near north Dick Road and east Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley, just after 4:30 p.m. Police Chief Dave Ellis tells KHQ emergency responders received reports of two men fighting in the area.
2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released
OLDTOWN, Idaho. – The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder.Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.In the blink of an eye, a 3-year-old girl’s life ended after she was struck by a car near the safety of her own home. Scarlett Jensen died on Saturday and her 2-year-old brother Henry was in the PICU at Sacred Heart. In an update from family Monday night, KHQ learned Henry was released from the PICU and is now in another part of the hospital.
Loitering, drugs, and death threats affecting residents of an apartment near Gonzaga
SPOKANE, Wash – Tenants are on edge after recent events that have been happening for a couple of months. You may recall the story we ran about a month ago on an apartment complex near Gonzaga University running into issues with people loitering, using drugs on their property, and damaging tenants’ cars.
Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials.
Former Spokane Police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape
SPOKANE, Wash. – Nathan Nash, a former Spokane Police Officer, was sentenced 14 years to life on Oct. 13. Nash was convicted in August for raping two woman while on duty. Both victims spoke in the courtroom testifying hat that Nash was performing an assessment from physical assault. He would pull down their pants to look for bruising before assaulting his them.
Spokane County Sheriff’s deputies arrest 3 suspects in connection to auto parts burlarly
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. – Three suspects were arrested in connection to a burglary at an auto parts store in north Spokane County on Monday. According to a release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), deputies responded to a burglary that was in progress at the Pull and Save on North Market Street at about 2:30 a.m.
North Elementary and Larson Heights schools’ lockdowns end after burglary suspect detained
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The burglary suspect who triggered lockdowns at North Elementary and Larson Heights schools was captured by a K9, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO). The suspect was found inside the attic of a nearby home. GCSO notified they schools they can cancel...
