ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spokane, WA

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 28 Spokane

Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane County

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions were lifted in the Spokane area on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule

WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Jon Neill separates from Lilac Bloomsday Association after nearly two decades

SPOKANE, Wash.- The Lilac Bloomsday Association Board President, Dori Whitford, announced a major change Wednesday night: the organization and Jon Neill are parting ways. Whitford’s statement says, “Jon Neill has chosen to step away from our organization. Bloomsday and its affiliated events have become a big job. Because of this opportunity we will now also be looking at ways to possibly restructure some of our jobs.”
SPOKANE, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Pets & Animals
City
Spokane, WA
Spokane, WA
Lifestyle
State
Alaska State
Local
Washington Lifestyle
Spokane, WA
Pets & Animals
FOX 28 Spokane

‘Such an honor’: Hayden woman wins Food Network’s Halloween Cookie Challenge

HAYDEN, Idaho – Luxe Cookie’s Christina Ramsey is now a two-time Food Network competition champion after winning the Halloween Cookie Challenge that aired on Monday. “Winning on Food Network is a once-in-a-lifetime experience,” Ramsey told KHQ. “I still can’t believe I got the opportunity twice and to bring home both of those wins is such an honor.”
HAYDEN, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

None injured in South Hill house fire, 3 cats are missing

SPOKANE, Wash. – A house fire on 16th Avenue Friday evening took one South Hill homeowner by surprise when she saw smoke billowing from the basement. Barbara, who has lived at her home for 30 years, says it was just before 5 p.m. when she saw the smoke. She immediately called 9-1-1 and was able to evacuate without injury.
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Fill the Boot: Firefighters out fundraising to fight muscular dystrophy

SPOKANE, Wash. – If you’re driving on Northwest Blvd. this weekend, you may see firefighters out on street corners at Maple St. and Ash St., passing around a rubber boot! It’s time for the International Association of Fire Fighters annual “Fill the Boot” campaign!. Every...
SPOKANE, WA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bears#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Hibernation#Bear Week 2022
FOX 28 Spokane

Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Sheriff’s office says no more threat to Loon Lake residents

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The Stevens County Sheriff’s Office said an earlier alert is no longer active for Loon Lake residents. A release with information is expected to come on Thursday. Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 11 p.m. Residents in Loon Lake are being warned to stay inside,...
LOON LAKE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Valley stabbing leaves man in critical condition

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man and leaving him for dead on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported near north Dick Road and east Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley, just after 4:30 p.m. Police Chief Dave Ellis tells KHQ emergency responders received reports of two men fighting in the area.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released

OLDTOWN, Idaho. – The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder.Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.In the blink of an eye, a 3-year-old girl’s life ended after she was struck by a car near the safety of her own home. Scarlett Jensen died on Saturday and her 2-year-old brother Henry was in the PICU at Sacred Heart. In an update from family Monday night, KHQ learned Henry was released from the PICU and is now in another part of the hospital.
OLDTOWN, ID
FOX 28 Spokane

Former Spokane Police officer sentenced to 14 years to life for rape

SPOKANE, Wash. – Nathan Nash, a former Spokane Police Officer, was sentenced 14 years to life on Oct. 13. Nash was convicted in August for raping two woman while on duty. Both victims spoke in the courtroom testifying hat that Nash was performing an assessment from physical assault. He would pull down their pants to look for bruising before assaulting his them.
SPOKANE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy