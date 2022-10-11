OLDTOWN, Idaho. – The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder.Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.In the blink of an eye, a 3-year-old girl’s life ended after she was struck by a car near the safety of her own home. Scarlett Jensen died on Saturday and her 2-year-old brother Henry was in the PICU at Sacred Heart. In an update from family Monday night, KHQ learned Henry was released from the PICU and is now in another part of the hospital.

