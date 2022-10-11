Read full article on original website
3 teams that should trade for Christian McCaffrey after latest rumors
The Carolina Panthers are reportedly willing to trade running back Christian McCaffrey, but which teams could be a suitable match?. Carolina fired head coach Matt Rhule this week, officially marking the start of their rebuild. Even with a slight upgrade at the quarterback position in Baker Mayfield, Rhule couldn’t turn this team around. Perhaps the former Baylor coach belongs in college, which is surely where his next gig will be.
Cowboys latest injury update creates interesting trade opportunity
The Cowboys got some good news on the injury front, which could create a desire to move a surprisingly good player from their roster. Dallas Cowboys fans got some really good news regarding Dak Prescott. He’s back as a practice participant for the first time since his thumb injury in Week 1 of the season. According to Mike McCarthy, he won’t be a starter until he is a full participant for at least a week, but we’re getting closer to that happening.
Nick Saban freaked out on the sideline as Alabama melted down vs. Tennessee
Alabama football played an uncharacteristically sloppy first half against Tennessee prompting a sideline tantrum from Nick Saban. Tennessee gave Alabama the opposite of a warm welcome at Neyland Stadium on Saturday. The Volunteers jumped out to a 21-7 lead in the first quarter as the Crimson Tide committed a slew...
Refs gift Alabama a touchdown, screw Tennessee with bogus pass interference call
The Alabama Crimson Tide looked like they were pushing themselves out of touchdown range. Then, the referees granted them a new set of downs after a controversial pass interference penalty. One of the biggest games of Week 7 was between the No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide and No. 6 Tennessee...
