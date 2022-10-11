Read full article on original website
CaveGrass film day at Strataca Oct. 22
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Tallgrass Film Association is holding a cave themed film day at Strataca on October 22. Tickets are $20 for one film or $30 for both. Either ticket type includes access to the Strataca exhibits 650 feet underneath the surface. Journey To the Center of the...
Coffee for moms of kids with disabilities coming up Saturday
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mary Magdalene House is holding their Saturday morning coffee for moms who have kids with disabilities this weekend from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This is a time to connect with other moms traveling this journey. There will be a bible study and a chance to talk about struggles and successes. It is important to know you are not alone. They will celebrate the victories and support you during the times of trial.
Operation: Blackbird this weekend at Cosmosphere
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."
Biome bubbles available to see at Yoder Charter next week
YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School Principal Shannon Atherton told Hutch Post that their students have been busy this first quarter working on their PBL projects – biome bubbles. Each classroom chose and created a different biome. You can go and see the different biomes, plants, and animals...
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Hutch City Council will look at city manager applications Nov. 1
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council will have a meeting next month to narrow down candidates for the full-time city manager's position. The meeting with the city's consultant Art Davis will happen on November 1, 2022 at 6:00 p.m. to review the applications that have been received for the new City Manager.
Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater
Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs No. 1 Maize tonight
MAIZE, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (5-1) travel to Maize (6-0) to meet the Eagles Friday night at Maize High School Stadium at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
🏐 WSU powers past Cincinnati
CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Wichita State picked up their first conference road win of the 2022 slate, downing Cincinnati 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21 on Friday night at Fifth Third Arena. The Shockers did their damage in a variety of ways, racking up a season-high 12 service aces and 16 team blocks...
Reno County Tax Sale next week
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
🏈 🎥 Area High School Football: SE Saline at Lyons
LYONS, Kan.—The Lyons Lions will play host to the No. 1 ranked Southeast of Saline Trojans Friday night in Lions. Catch Devin Haney with the call on the Southeast of Saline Video Stream.
McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck
MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
Veterinarian: Pet nutrition key to long-term health
HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."
Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
🎥Funeral service for Sedgwick County sheriff's deputy
SEDGWICK COUNTY —There is a funeral Friday for Sedgwick County Sheriff's Deputy Sidnee Carter who died in an accident while responding to a call Oct. 7. (Click below to watch a replay of the service) The funeral at 11a.m. at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church, 861 N Socora...
Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed 80-year-old pedestrian
SEDGWICK COUNTY — A Kansas man has been sentenced to prison for a fatal hit-and-run accident in 2020. On Tuesday, Judge Bruce Brown sentenced Jeffrey Jack to just over 2 and one half years in prison, according to the Sedgwick County District attorney's office. On November 3, 2020, Kaminsky...
Police ID Kansas man who died after motorcycle, car crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal collision have identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen of Winfield, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of South Hydraulic and Marion in Wichita. On arrival, they located Wilcoxen...
🏀 HutchCC: Blue Dragon are preseason pick to win KJCCC Women's Title
For the first time since the Covid-shortened 2020-21 season, the Hutchinson Community College Women's Basketball team is the preseason choice to win the Jayhawk Conference, according to the league's annual Coaches' Poll released on Friday. Head coach John Ontjes begins his 16th season with the Blue Dragons. Only once since...
