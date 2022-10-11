ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hutchinson, KS

Hutch Post

CaveGrass film day at Strataca Oct. 22

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Tallgrass Film Association is holding a cave themed film day at Strataca on October 22. Tickets are $20 for one film or $30 for both. Either ticket type includes access to the Strataca exhibits 650 feet underneath the surface. Journey To the Center of the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Coffee for moms of kids with disabilities coming up Saturday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Mary Magdalene House is holding their Saturday morning coffee for moms who have kids with disabilities this weekend from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. This is a time to connect with other moms traveling this journey. There will be a bible study and a chance to talk about struggles and successes. It is important to know you are not alone. They will celebrate the victories and support you during the times of trial.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Operation: Blackbird this weekend at Cosmosphere

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Operation: Blackbird, a celebration focusing on the Lockheed SR-71 Blackbird is this weekend. The planes flew three times the speed of sound at the edge of space. Flown from 1964-1990, they were used for reconnaissance and for engineering and flight tests. In 1995, Hutchinson residents watched as an entire addition to the Cosmosphere was constructed around a flown SR-71. "There are going to be sixteen honored guests who were the pilots, reconnaissance officers, so they always flew as a team, the pilot and then the RSO, who was part navigator, mostly photographer and then, their maintenance crews and a historian from Skunk Works," said Mimi Meredith with Cosmosphere. "He is now at Virgin Galactic. It's just an amazing lineup."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Biome bubbles available to see at Yoder Charter next week

YODER, Kan. — Yoder Charter School Principal Shannon Atherton told Hutch Post that their students have been busy this first quarter working on their PBL projects – biome bubbles. Each classroom chose and created a different biome. You can go and see the different biomes, plants, and animals...
YODER, KS
Hutch Post

Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire

A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Pratt physician named Alumni of the Year at alma mater

Dr. Eric Clarkson ('01) is the owner and family physician at the Pratt Family Practice in Pratt, KS. He also serves as the medical director for the local emergency services and the free health clinic in town. He practices a full range of family medicine services, including surgical obstetrics, hospital, nursing home, and clinical medicine.
PRATT, KS
Hutch Post

🏈 🎥 Hutch High vs No. 1 Maize tonight

MAIZE, Kan. — The Hutchinson Salthawks football team (5-1) travel to Maize (6-0) to meet the Eagles Friday night at Maize High School Stadium at 7pm. Catch the KPREPS Football Show at 6pm followed by the Salthawk Football Pregame sponsored by the Medicine Shoppe at 6:30pm with the opening kick-off at 7pm on KWBW Radio 1450am/98.5fm. The NFHS Video Stream is free but you must register to watch. Pregame will begin at 6pm. Here is a "How to Video" to assist you in setting up you NFHS Network account. CLICK HERE.
MAIZE, KS
Hutch Post

Police: Kan. man dead after restaurant drive-through gunfight

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal shooting in a restaurant drive-through. Just after 11:30p.m. Friday, police were dispatched to the 3600 block of East Harry for a shooting, according to Officer Chad Ditch. Officers arrived on the scene and located 35-year-old Pleasure Coleman of Wichita unconscious and...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Kansas woman dies after motorcycles collide

SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas woman died in an accident just after noon Saturday in Sedgwick County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a white Chevy pickup was eastbound on Kansas 96 just west of 279th Street in lane one. The pickup moved into lane two, causing a 2007 Harley Davidson...
SEDGWICK COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

🏐 WSU powers past Cincinnati

CINCINNATI, Ohio -- Wichita State picked up their first conference road win of the 2022 slate, downing Cincinnati 25-21, 26-28, 25-20, 25-21 on Friday night at Fifth Third Arena. The Shockers did their damage in a variety of ways, racking up a season-high 12 service aces and 16 team blocks...
CINCINNATI, OH
Hutch Post

Reno County Tax Sale next week

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The annual Reno County Tax Sale will be held next Tuesday, October 18th at 9:00 a.m. in Memorial Hall located at 101 South Walnut in Hutchinson. Properties will be auctioned off at the tax sale and all bidders must register in person the day of the sale. If you would like to bid on properties bring photo ID with you to the sale.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

McPherson Police, Crime Stoppers looking for truck

MCPHERSON, Kan. — A McPherson nursery is missing one of its trucks. According to McPherson County Crime Stoppers, on Tuesday, October 11, 2022, at approximately 1:09 p.m., the McPherson Police Department were dispatched to the 600 block of West Northview Road in reference to a stolen pickup truck with a dump bed.
MCPHERSON, KS
Hutch Post

Veterinarian: Pet nutrition key to long-term health

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Dr. Randy Smith with Apple Lane Animal Hospital notes that correct nutrition for your pet can be a lifesaver. "If you're looking at what's the best quality of nutrition, you should talk to your veterinarian," Smith said. "The main thing to remember, I tell people all the time is, pets need nutrients, they do not need ingredients. What that means is, don't buy the shiny object. Don't buy what's popular on the internet or what you heard on the TikTok videos. Go to your veterinarian."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

Police ID Kansas man who died after motorcycle, car crash

SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal collision have identified the victim as 61-year-old Roger Wilcoxen of Winfield, according to Officer Trevor Macy. Just before 7 p.m. Wednesday, police responded to an injury accident at the intersection of South Hydraulic and Marion in Wichita. On arrival, they located Wilcoxen...
WICHITA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

