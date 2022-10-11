Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
None injured in South Hill house fire, 3 cats are missing
SPOKANE, Wash. – A house fire on 16th Avenue Friday evening took one South Hill homeowner by surprise when she saw smoke billowing from the basement. Barbara, who has lived at her home for 30 years, says it was just before 5 p.m. when she saw the smoke. She immediately called 9-1-1 and was able to evacuate without injury.
FOX 28 Spokane
Deputies searching for suspect in fatal Spokane Valley stabbing near Boone
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Sheriff’s Deputies are searching for a suspect in a now-fatal stabbing near north Boone and north Dorn Court. According to a release, deputies responded to the report of two men physically fighting. After arriving on scene, deputies provided medical assistance to an adult man, who was unresponsive and appeared to have life-threatening stab wounds. He was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
FOX 28 Spokane
Burn restrictions lifted in Spokane County
SPOKANE, Wash. – Fire restrictions were lifted in the Spokane area on Oct. 14, according to a joint release from the Spokane Valley Fire Department (SVFD), City of Spokane and Spokane County. The outdoor recreational fire restrictions had been in place since July 22. Current and forecasted weather conditions...
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane Valley stabbing leaves man in critical condition
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) is searching for a man suspected of stabbing another man and leaving him for dead on Friday afternoon. The incident was reported near north Dick Road and east Boone Avenue in Spokane Valley, just after 4:30 p.m. Police Chief Dave Ellis tells KHQ emergency responders received reports of two men fighting in the area.
Spokane bakery struggles to keep employees amid downtown crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — A downtown Spokane bake shop is struggling to keep employees amid constant car break-ins. Workers at Sweet Frostings pay to use a privately-owned parking lot across from the shop. They say their cars are constantly being broken into. Owner Jessica Atkinson says they have experienced crime downtown the entire time they’ve been open, but it has never...
FOX 28 Spokane
WSDOT warns of excess traffic on the west side due to a jam-packed event schedule
WASHINGTON – The Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is warning drivers about excess traffic on the west side this weekend. This weekend is jam-packed full of events on the west side including the Seahawks and Mariners games. WSDOT is making sure you are as prepared as possible before you hit the road with this traffic map.
Man stabbed, killed in Spokane Valley
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — A man was stabbed multiple times and killed in Spokane Valley after a fight on Friday. According to Spokane Valley Police Chief Dave Ellis, officers got a call about two men fighting in the street on E. Boone and N. Dorn Court. Police say they found one man with several stab wounds. He later died in...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle crash on I-90 in Liberty Lake closes one lane in both direction
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. - All lanes have reopened on I-90 near Liberty Lake after a motorcycle crash into the median closed one lane in each direction. Washington State Patrol states the rider was transported to hospital to receive treatment for injuries. Last updated on Oct. 13 at 5:30 p.m. A...
2 local women injured in rollover crash near Pasco
PASCO, Wash. — A Hayden woman and a Spokane woman were both injured in a crash north of Pasco late Wednesday night. The Washington State Patrol said they were driving northbound on Highway 395 when they started to veer off the road. The driver, 54-year-old Tina Ohagan, then overcorrected and rolled the car. Ohagan and her passenger were both injured...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Spokane pair staged robbery, police say
COEUR d’ALENE — Two Washington residents are facing felony charges after they allegedly staged a robbery Oct. 2 at Sunset Bowling Center in Coeur d'Alene. Brett C. Sears, 38, of Spokane, is charged with burglary, grand theft, eluding and criminal conspiracy. Prosecutors also filed a habitual offender enhancement.
inlander.com
Camp hope shrinks; plus, a Band-Aid for contaminated West Plains water, and Woodward's gloomy prognostication
According to a weekend count by Jewels Helping Hands, there are 443 people living at Camp Hope. That's lower than earlier in the summer, when a survey counted 601 people living at the East Central homeless encampment — a number that's been used in countless news statements and stories. In a text message, Julie Garcia, executive director of Jewels Helping Hands, the nonprofit overseeing the camp, said more campers are being moved into housing and that she hopes the number will be at 430 by Friday. Garcia describes it as a "steady decline." The new population figures come just a few days after Spokane Police Chief Craig Meidl joined the sheriff, county commissioners and county prosecutor in calling for the camp to be cleared. In a letter sent to the state Transportation Department — which owns the land the camp is on — and Jewels Helping Hands, Meidl outlined allegations of criminal activity and declared the camp a chronic nuisance. The letter included a proposed agreement that would require all personal items be moved off the property by Nov. 15. (NATE SANFORD)
FOX 28 Spokane
Dive rescue training turns into real rescue near Boulder Beach
SPOKANE, Wash. – A group of dive rescue trainees was thrown into real-life action Wednesday afternoon, rescuing a woman in distress at Boulder Beach. Members of the Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) and other agencies across the region were in attendance for the dive rescue training. While standing on the shore, SCSO Deputy Thad Schultz noticed a woman in the water and told others she appeared to be in distress. Other deputies, along with dive team volunteer Jake Polson put on their water rescue gear, immediately entered the water and assisted the victim. A Good Samaritan, boating nearby, heard the commotion and responded to assist. The victim appeared very tired and had her face underwater, but she was still floating. According to SCSO, the victim appeared delusional as she was assisted from the water and onto the boat. The victim was placed in protective custody, and the Good Samaritan delivered her to shore. Spokane County Fire District 9 provided medical treatment, and AMR transported her to get the additional treatment. For more information on Dive Rescue International and their training programs, please visit their website.
FOX 28 Spokane
Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Police: North Carolina shooting suspect remains at large, contradicting prior information from city officials.
Man who claimed self-defense in Spokane stabbing now ‘person of interest’ in east coast double murder
SPOKANE, Wash. – A man who claimed self-defense in a deadly Spokane stabbing is a person of interest in a double murder on the east coast. Logan Clegg was arrested in Vermont on a fugitive from justice charge out of Utah for missing a probation hearing. The double murder case stems from Concord, New Hampshire. Clegg was also once a...
Mystery continues for bike sitting up on a concrete pillar on the Spokane River
SPOKANE, Wash. — Mystery has surged about a bike sitting on the top of a concrete pillar by the Sandifur Memorial Bridge near Brown's Addition. The mysterious blue bike with thin tires is at the top of one of the tall concrete pillars on the Spokane River. It is hard to see, but it seems the bike has some wires helping hold it up. People walking by the Centennial Trail are going in circles after seeing the bike and making conclusions about how it got up there.
Early morning dumpster fire spreads to downtown Spokane building
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane firefighters made quick work on Tuesday morning to keep a fire that started in a dumpster from causing any major damage. Firefighters were called to the fire at West Spokane Falls Blvd. and North Stevens Street just before 5:30 a.m. The fire started outside the building that houses O'Doherty's Irish Grille.
FOX 28 Spokane
Spokane County Deputies shoot and kill armed man near Loon Lake
This is a news release from the Spokane County Sheriff’s Department. On October 12, 2022, at approximately 3:15 pm, Spokane County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a person with a weapon call in the 42800 block of N. Spotted Road in North Spokane County. The adult...
FOX 28 Spokane
2-year-old involved in Oldtown hit-and-run released
OLDTOWN, Idaho. – The 2-year-old boy involved in a crash that killed his 3-year-old sister in Oldtown is now out of the hospital, his family told KHQ. Their grandmother was also hurt in the crash and is now recovering from a broken shoulder.Last Updated: Oct. 12 at 8 p.m.In the blink of an eye, a 3-year-old girl’s life ended after she was struck by a car near the safety of her own home. Scarlett Jensen died on Saturday and her 2-year-old brother Henry was in the PICU at Sacred Heart. In an update from family Monday night, KHQ learned Henry was released from the PICU and is now in another part of the hospital.
FOX 28 Spokane
Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival takes place in Riverfront Park Oct. 15
SPOKANE, Wash. – The Great Pumpkin Race and Family Carnival will return to Spokane’s Riverfront Park Oct. 15. Family and friends will gather to race and watch wheeled pumpkins decorated by participants. Racers are split into groups by age. 1-5, 6-10, 11-15 and 16+. You can find the...
FOX 28 Spokane
North Elementary and Larson Heights schools on lockdown due to burglary suspect
GRANT COUNTY, Wash. – The Grant County Sheriffs Office (GCSO) has confirmed police activity at Adair Street near Larson. North Elementary and Larson Heights schools are on lockdown due to burglary suspects inside a home nearby. GCSO is asking you to avoid the area and to stay indoors if you live near by.
