WSDOT worker helps reunite mama bear with cub

BLEWETT PASS, Wash. — A Washington State Department of Transportation worker helped out two furry family members after they were separated by a busy highway on Monday.

John, a Blewett Pass maintenance worker, was on the south side of the pass when saw a mama bear and her cub were separated by U.S. 97.

John then pulled over and turned on his truck’s message board to warn traffic to slow down for wildlife near the highway.

Thankfully, the mama bear and her little one were reunited. Video from WSDOT showed the two making their way up into the mountains.

“Remember to keep a close eye out as there’s a lot of migrating wildlife out there right now! And great job by John, thanks for stepping up to help a mom and kid in need!” WSDOT said in a Facebook post.

