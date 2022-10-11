ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Comments / 2

Related
WREG

Wreck on I-55 causing delays for drivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Train hits, kills pedestrian overnight in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Midtown Memphis early Friday morning, Memphis Police said. According to MPD, the accident happened around 12:38 a.m. Friday in the area of Southern Avenue and Haynes Street. Officers pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Memphis, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Cars
Local
Tennessee Cars
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WATN Local Memphis

Motorcyclist dies in morning crash in southeast Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a Friday morning crash in southeast Shelby County, according to the sheriff’s office. Traffic investigators said a motorcycle and vehicle crashed about 7:15 a.m. Friday on Stateline at Berryman Drive, west of Hacks Cross. Investigators said the motorcyclist, Parker Riley, 23, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, died at the scene.
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

Two MPD officers relieved of duty after deadly 5 car crash while trying to stop stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two officers have been relieved of duty following a deadly crash Friday in southeast Memphis. Initially, MPD said officers responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles about 10 a.m. in the area of Kirby Pkwy. and Raines Rd. They said one person died at the scene and five others were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Pole down, 3 in hospital after two-vehicle crash in Midtown

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital, including two minors, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say. All three are in non-critical condition, police say. Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned. Police ask that drivers...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memphis Police#Shelby Dr
WREG

Officer involved shooting at Southaven restaurant

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
SOUTHAVEN, MS
WATN Local Memphis

'I did it' | New details on triple shooting that left adult & 10-year-old dead, another injured; victims identified

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting that killed a 10-year-old in Northeast Memphis Thursday made his first court appearance Friday morning. Bond was set at $2,000,000 for Allante McAbee, 21. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

1 dead after crash involving MATA bus near Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash involving a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus and a small car Wednesday morning not too far from Whitehaven. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road, according to Memphis Police Department.
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
WREG

Man charged in Hickory Hill gas station shootout

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges.   Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

AAA campaign highlights need for drivers to move over when cars are stopped along sides of roads

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AAA is teaming up with state and local law enforcement in Tennessee to help keep all first responders, and anyone stopped on the sides of roads, safe. AAA, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police, and more held a news conference Wednesday as part of the ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. It’s an effort to remind drivers to move over a lane when passing any cars stopped on the side of the road, not just emergency vehicles. And for those unable to move over, slow down.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Man arrested after dead dog found in backyard

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WATN Local Memphis

WATN Local Memphis

Memphis, TN
20K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Memphis local news

 https://www.localmemphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy