MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Drivers were met with delays Saturday after an accident on Interstate 55 brought traffic down to one lane. Memphis Police responded to a crash on I-55 and Third Street at 12 p.m. Police say the driver is in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead after being hit by a train in Midtown Memphis early Friday morning, Memphis Police said. According to MPD, the accident happened around 12:38 a.m. Friday in the area of Southern Avenue and Haynes Street. Officers pronounced the pedestrian dead on the scene...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person is dead and five others are injured after a multi-vehicle crash at Kirby Parkway and Raines Road. The crash happened Friday around 10 a.m.. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), one person was pronounced dead at the scene. The other five injured were...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was critically injured and a woman died after a crash Friday evening near Memphis International Airport. According to the Memphis Police Department, two cars were involved in the crash at Airways Boulevard near Democrat Road. The man was taken to Regional One in critical...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A motorcyclist has died after a Friday morning crash in southeast Shelby County, according to the sheriff’s office. Traffic investigators said a motorcycle and vehicle crashed about 7:15 a.m. Friday on Stateline at Berryman Drive, west of Hacks Cross. Investigators said the motorcyclist, Parker Riley, 23, of Horn Lake, Mississippi, died at the scene.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer was injured Thursday morning after a single car crash on I-40 in North Memphis. The officer ran into a large concrete pole. Investigators have not said what led to the crash. MPD said the officer was taken to Regional One in critical...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said two officers have been relieved of duty following a deadly crash Friday in southeast Memphis. Initially, MPD said officers responded to the crash involving multiple vehicles about 10 a.m. in the area of Kirby Pkwy. and Raines Rd. They said one person died at the scene and five others were taken to hospitals in non-critical condition.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Three people are in the hospital, including two minors, after a crash on Peabody Avenue and South McLean Boulevard, police say. All three are in non-critical condition, police say. Police say that one car struck a pole, and the other car overturned. Police ask that drivers...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is investigating an officer-involved shooting in Southaven that happened shortly after midnight Saturday. Police responded to a call a the Red Hook Cajun Restaurant in Southaven, but there are still very few details at this time. The only piece of information available right now is that the […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man charged in a deadly triple shooting that killed a 10-year-old in Northeast Memphis Thursday made his first court appearance Friday morning. Bond was set at $2,000,000 for Allante McAbee, 21. He is charged with two counts of second degree murder, reckless endangerment, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One person is dead after a crash involving a Memphis Area Transit Authority bus and a small car Wednesday morning not too far from Whitehaven. The crash happened around 6:45 a.m. at the intersection of South Third Street and Weaver Road, according to Memphis Police Department.
BARTLETT, Tenn. — A 10-year-old and an adult are dead after a triple shooting in northeast Memphis early Thursday morning. The gunfire erupted in the 7100 block of Dokkum Drive overnight. According to the Memphis Police Department (MPD), officers responded to the scene at 1:42 a.m. One person, an...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is facing charges after a shootout at a gas station in Hickory Hill. Jadon Robinson, 20, is facing reckless endangerment and vandalism charges. Memphis Police say shots were fired at the BP gas station on Riverdale Road near East Raines Road on August 9. According to police, a […]
According to the Memphis Police Department, a motor vehicle crash was reported in Memphis. Officials confirmed that 1 woman died and one woman was [..]. Follow Nationwide Report™ on NewsBreak and join their Daily Newsletter.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have arrested and charged a man in a series of armed robberies in midtown. Ardell Nelson, 18, is being held on $75,000 bond. He is charged with three counts of aggravated robbery. According to the police affidavit, the first robbery was reported about 3...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AAA is teaming up with state and local law enforcement in Tennessee to help keep all first responders, and anyone stopped on the sides of roads, safe. AAA, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police, and more held a news conference Wednesday as part of the ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. It’s an effort to remind drivers to move over a lane when passing any cars stopped on the side of the road, not just emergency vehicles. And for those unable to move over, slow down.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department confirmed 10 apartment units are a total loss after lighting struck an apartment complex Wednesday afternoon. Nathaniel Ramirez lived in Trinity Lakes Apartments in Cordova with his wife and 3-week-old child. “I was working, and I heard thunder that was incredibly loud;...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects Tuesday after they hit two of their squad cars in a black Infiniti, leaving two officers with minor injuries. MPD said the incident happened at the intersection of Winchester Road and Outland Road near the Memphis International Airport. Three to...
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been arrested after a dead dog was reportedly found in his backyard. James Alexander, 46, has been charged with two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. According to Memphis Police, an animal control officer responded to a complaint at a home on East Mallory Avenue at around 5:12 p.m. […]
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said one dead dog and another malnourished dog were found in the backyard of a South Memphis home. James Alexander faces two counts of aggravated cruelty to animals. He is in the Shelby County Jail without bond. According to the...
