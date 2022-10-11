MEMPHIS, Tenn. — AAA is teaming up with state and local law enforcement in Tennessee to help keep all first responders, and anyone stopped on the sides of roads, safe. AAA, Tennessee Highway Patrol, Memphis Police, and more held a news conference Wednesday as part of the ‘Move Over for Me’ campaign. It’s an effort to remind drivers to move over a lane when passing any cars stopped on the side of the road, not just emergency vehicles. And for those unable to move over, slow down.

