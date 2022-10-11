Read full article on original website
Related
SWAT STANDOFF: Englewood Ex-Con Barricaded In Teaneck Basement Hospitalized
An ex-con from Englewood barricaded himself in the basement of a Teaneck home before being taken into custody following a SWAT standoff, authorities said. A 911 call for help brought township police to a string of rowhouses on East Forest Avenue, just off Lorraine Avenue, shortly before 9:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 14.
Convicted Stalker From Paramus Charged With Tormenting Same Teaneck Victim Again
A convicted stalker from Paramus was jailed after going after the same Teaneck victim again, authorities said. John F. Connors, 44, "placed fictitious calls to 911 on different dates," bringing police to the victim's home each time, Teaneck Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said. These weren't only illegal actions on...
Police Outsmart Gunman Trying To Flee Through Window After Jersey City Shootout
A 35-year-old Jersey City man who thought he'd be able to escape police by jumping out a window after a shootout was outsmarted by officers already canvassing the scene, authorities said. Police responding to reports of shots fired at MLK Drive and Wilkinson Avenue found Dawkins and another man shooting...
jcitytimes.com
Police Search for Shootout Participants, Woman Reportedly Caught in Crossfire Yesterday
Yesterday afternoon, police were searching for an individuals involved in a shootout on Wilkinson Avenue in Greenville. As a crowd assembled beyond the yellow police tape on the closed off street, a man who did not wish to give his name reported hearing approximately four gunshots. For over an hour,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
1 person killed, 2 others injured in drive-by shooting in the Bronx, police say
A drive-by shooting in Concourse Village on Saturday night killed one man and sent two others to the hospital.
Police: 4 total shootings related to recent Long Branch violence
News 12 is now learning there were four shootings in the Long Branch area that left four people injured and disrupted after-school activities.
Toms River, NJ woman killed in head-on crash with truck
MANCHESTER – A Toms River woman died Thursday morning in a head-on crash with a refrigerated box truck on Route 70. Municipal police said a Nissan Frontier driven by Sandra Wade, 61, was traveling westbound on Route 70 near Route 530 when the Nissan crossed into opposite traffic around 6:45 a.m.
15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'
An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting
A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings
Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark
A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
PURSUIT (UPDATE): Paramus Officer Injured, Two Police Cars Damaged, Newark Thieves Seized
UPDATE: An overnight stolen vehicle chase ended in a crash that sent a Paramus police officer to the hospital, three Newark thieves to jail and two department cruisers to the shop, authorities said. Police from Saddle River and Hillsdale began pursuing a stolen 2022 Mercedes GLS 450 and a tandem...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools
Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor
A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member
A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
Prosecutor: Multiple shootings in Long Branch area leave 1 person injured
Three separate shootings in the Long Branch area have left at least one person hospitalized, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office.
West New York man arrested as part of narcotics investigation
A West New York man was arrested on gun and drug charges, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez announced on October 10. On Thursday, October 6, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office Gang Task Force recovered a firearm and arrested a 31-year-old man as part of a narcotics investigation in North Bergen.
2 Passed Out, 11 Total Hospitalized In CO Leak At Newark Senior Living Facility
Eleven residents of a Newark senior living facility were hospitalized in a carbon monoxide leak early Saturday, Oct. 15, authorities said. Two people who had passed out brought police to the Stephen Crane Elderly Apartments on Evergreen Lane around 5:40 a.m., Newark Public Safety Director Fritz Fragé said. Firefighters...
2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings
Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
New Jersey’s Yacht Rock Killer charged with 4th murder
A New Jersey serial killer already jailed for killing three women is facing new charges of a fourth murder. Police say they have linked Khalil Wheeler-Weaver to the killing of 15-year-old Mawa Doumbia, whose body was found in an abandoned carriage house in Orange in April of 2019. Wheeler-Weaver had...
94.3 The Point
Toms River, NJ
19K+
Followers
19K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
94.3 The Point plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0