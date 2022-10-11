ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linden, NJ

15-Year-Old Shot Dead During Altercation on N.Y.C. Subway Train: 'A Senseless Tragedy'

An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Paterson Times

Paterson man wounded in Chadwick Street shooting

A man was wounded in a shooting on Chadwick Street on Thursday afternoon. The victim, 19-year-old, of Paterson, was struck by gunfire on Chadwick and Braun streets at around 2:29 p.m. He arrived at Saint Joseph’s University Medical Center seeking treatment for a non-fatal gunshot wound. Police continue to...
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

BANG BANG: Three Wounded In Sudden Series Of Paterson Shootings

Three men were wounded in separate shootings in Paterson less than 18 hours apart, authorities confirmed. A 27-year-old city man was shot in the leg near the corner of Carroll and Fulton streets shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 12, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Acting Paterson Police Chief Bert Ribeiro said.
PATERSON, NJ
Daily Voice

Blue Haired Woman Wanted For Questioning In Newark

A woman with bright blue hair is being sought by police in Newark, they said. Larnette F. Luckette, 42, is wanted for questioning in connection with a shooting on Aug. 13, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said. Police responding to reports of shots fired ust before 4...
NEWARK, NJ
94.3 The Point

Multiple ‘swatting’ calls lock down several NJ schools

Several schools around the state received threats Friday morning. Ocean County Sheriff Mike Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 threats were received at schools in Barnegat, Jackson and Toms River. The threats were all unfounded, according to Mastronardy. Toms River police said Toms River High School North was locked down as...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
Daily Voice

Man, 20, Sentenced In Central Jersey Shooting: Prosecutor

A 20-year-old man from Central Jersey has been sentenced to 17 years in New Jersey state prison in connection with a shooting, authorities said. Elijah Ford of Carteret was charged with attempted murder and weapons offenses, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone and Chief Dennis McFadden of the Carteret Police Department.
CARTERET, NJ
Daily News

Suspect nabbed for 2019 Manhattan shooting death of 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member

A suspect has been nabbed for the 2019 Manhattan shooting death of a 27-year-old Trinitarios gang member, police said Thursday. Jerson Acosta-Batista was extradited to the city Wednesday from New Jersey. He was grabbed Oct. 1 at Newark Liberty International Airport after arriving on a flight from the Dominican Republic. Acosta-Batista, 22, is charged with criminally negligent homicide, ...
MANHATTAN, NY
Paterson Times

2 people hurt in separate overnight Paterson shootings

Two people were wounded in separate overnight shootings in Paterson on Wednesday night. A 27-year-old man was struck by gunfire on Carroll and Fulton streets at around 8:55 p.m. He sustained a non-fatal gunshot injury. Police said the second incident happened on Rosa Parks Boulevard and Putnam Street at around...
PATERSON, NJ
