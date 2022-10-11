An NYPD spokesperson tells PEOPLE that 15-year-old Jayjon Burnett has been identified as the individual shot A teenager has died following an altercation that took place on an MTA subway train in New York City. Jayjon Burnett, 15, of Queens has been identified as the victim in Friday's shooting that occurred around 3:45 p.m. local time on a southbound A train near the Rockaway stop at Mott Avenue, PEOPLE confirms. A New York Police Department (NYPD) spokesperson tells PEOPLE that Burnett was found "unconscious and unresponsive" after he suffered...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO