14news.com
18-year-old arrested after driving drunk, crashing into ISP patrol car
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An 18-year-old is facing charges after police say she crashed into an Indiana State trooper’s car. Officials with the Indiana State Police say that happened Friday night around 6:35 p.m. According to a release, during a traffic stop an ISP trooper’s car was hit, causing...
OPD: shooting call turns into several hour standoff, two arrested for assault
The Owensboro Police Department arrested Xavier Boone,36, of Owensboro and Michael Carter,48, of Owensboro after responding to a shooting call at 6 p.m. on Friday night in the 2000 block of Alexander Avenue.
WANE-TV
ISP: Impaired teen hits patrol car, police find Smirnoff in her Jeep
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – An allegedly impaired driver was arrested Friday after crashing her Jeep into a trooper’s patrol car and causing a three-car crash, according to a release from Indiana State Police. The release said around 6:35 p.m., a state trooper had stopped the driver of...
14news.com
Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
Suspicious nature call leads to arrest of alleged felon after police shut down Highway 41
Eyewitness News was on the scene of a police presence at a liquor store off Highway 41 near St George on Thursday night.
wevv.com
Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect
A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County
UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
Debris causes at least four accidents in Henderson
Henderson Dispatch received a call reporting a multiple call accident on Highway 41 North. The call came in at 5:08 p.m.
14news.com
UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
EFD investigate local fire, suspect arson as cause
The Evansville Fire Department provided an update on the house fire that happened on Friday night in the 1400 block of Cumberland Avenue.
School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg
PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
wevv.com
4 pounds of marijuana found in man's car after he backed into EPD cruiser, affidavit says
An Evansville man is facing multiple charges after authorities say he backed into an Evansville Police Department cruiser on Wednesday with more than four pounds of marijuana in his car. A deputy with the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says they were driving down Highway 41 near Volkman Road just before...
Law enforcement react to ‘swatting’ incident
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Police are looking for those responsible for a recent ‘swatting call.’ Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says they received a call on Tuesday night from someone claiming they had shot their mother on North Colony Drive, north of Morgan Avenue. “Dispatcher: Is you mom alive? Is she breathing? Caller: I’m not sure […]
wevv.com
High-speed motorcycle chase on Lloyd Expressway leads to arrest of Evansville couple
An Evansville couple was arrested on Wednesday night after police say a man led authorities on a high-speed chase down the Lloyd Expressway. The Indiana State Police says the incident started around 8:10 p.m. on Wednesday, when a trooper was patrolling the Lloyd Expressway near Weinbach Avenue. ISP says the...
14news.com
EPD: Part of US 41 temporarily shut down while officers apprehend suspect
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - U.S. Highway 41 was shut down for a period of time on Thursday night. The Evansville Police Department told 14 News this move was out of precaution as officers assisted Gibson County authorities in apprehending a suspect. Officers say the call came into them at around...
wamwamfm.com
Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022
Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
wevv.com
Police say a child was attacked and strangled by her mother in Henderson
According to Henderson Police, a female juvenile was attacked and choked by her own mother. It happened at a home on the 2700 block of Zion Road in Henderson. Police were called out to the home on October 10 around 9:20 pm. When they arrived, police say they found a...
wrul.com
Investigation Leads To Large Drug Bust In Wayne County
Wayne County Sheriff Chris Otey announced on Thursday a large scale methamphetamine seizure and arrest of 59 year old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield. On October 10, 2022 Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a search warrant after an investigation led to evidence of a major methamphetamine distribution operation in Wayne County. At approximately 11:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies executed the search warrant at a rural Fairfield residence with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department and Wayne City Police Department. When Deputies arrived on scene they immediately detained Owen and secured the property. A search was conducted resulting in Sheriff’s Deputies seizing approximately 2.4 pounds (1088 grams) of suspected methamphetamine and over $12,000 in United States Currency. The suspected methamphetamine has an approximate street value of over $50,000.
Evansville family ‘swatted’ after prank 911 call, police say
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call. For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the […]
