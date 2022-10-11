ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Dispatch: Police respond to two-vehicle crash in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Henderson dispatch confirms police were scene of a two-car crash on U.S. Highway 41 North near Taco Johns on Saturday. Dispatch says the crash happened just after 5 p.m. Officials say that call came in as an accident with injuries. A viewer told 14 News that...
HENDERSON, KY
wevv.com

Portion of US 41 shut down as police arrest wanted suspect

A wanted suspect was hauled off to jail without incident after a portion of US 41 in Vanderburgh County was shut down. According to Evansville police, Vanderburgh county authorities were contacted by the Gibson County Sheriff's Office in reference to a suspect who was wanted out of Gibson County and had been spotted in the area of 4300 US 41 North. The call for assistance went out around 7:30 Thursday night.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Fatal accident claims woman’s life in Union County

UNION CO., Ky. (WEHT) — The Union County Sheriff’s Office says a 30-year-old woman lost her life in a single-vehicle crash just south of Waverly. On Thursday at 3:25 p.m., agencies were dispatched to KY 141 S for the accident. Detectives believe a Chevy Impala veered off the right side of the toad and struck […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
14news.com

UCSO: 1 dead after crash on KY 141 South

UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal car crash that they say happened on KY 141 South. They say that crash happened Thursday around 3:25 p.m. Officials with the sheriff’s office say 25-year-old Eric Nixon was exiting the right side of KY...
UNION COUNTY, KY
WEHT/WTVW

School zone speeders fined by police in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Ind. (WEHT) — Police say a driver was caught barreling through a school zone at highway speeds earlier this week in Petersburg. Indiana State Police Sgt. Todd Ringle says along with that driver, three other motorists were ticketed for speeding in the Pike Central school zone on Friday. “Please slow down in the school […]
PETERSBURG, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Law enforcement react to ‘swatting’ incident

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT)– Evansville Police are looking for those responsible for a recent ‘swatting call.’ Evansville- Vanderburgh Central Dispatch says they received a call on Tuesday night from someone claiming they had shot their mother on North Colony Drive, north of Morgan Avenue. “Dispatcher: Is you mom alive?  Is she breathing? Caller: I’m not sure […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
wamwamfm.com

Area Arrest Reports – October 15, 2022

Friday, Deputies from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Department served a warrant and arrested 36 year old Ryan Tweedy of Bowling Green, Kentucky for Failure to Appear. Tweedy was released from the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,500 bond. Also on Friday, Knox County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested 31 year...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
wrul.com

Investigation Leads To Large Drug Bust In Wayne County

Wayne County Sheriff Chris Otey announced on Thursday a large scale methamphetamine seizure and arrest of 59 year old Jesse L. Owen of rural Fairfield. On October 10, 2022 Wayne County Sheriff’s Deputies obtained a search warrant after an investigation led to evidence of a major methamphetamine distribution operation in Wayne County. At approximately 11:30pm Sheriff’s Deputies executed the search warrant at a rural Fairfield residence with the assistance of the Fairfield Police Department and Wayne City Police Department. When Deputies arrived on scene they immediately detained Owen and secured the property. A search was conducted resulting in Sheriff’s Deputies seizing approximately 2.4 pounds (1088 grams) of suspected methamphetamine and over $12,000 in United States Currency. The suspected methamphetamine has an approximate street value of over $50,000.
WAYNE COUNTY, IL
WEHT/WTVW

Evansville family ‘swatted’ after prank 911 call, police say

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — An Evansville family is shocked and confused tonight after police say family members were targeted by a prank ‘swatting’ call. For the unaware, the term ‘swatting’ is described by police as “an act of creating a hoax 911 call typically involving hostages, gunfire, or other acts of extreme violence, with the […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

