Scott William Morin, 55, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at home. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Scott was born on Dec. 8, 1966 in New Britain to Gilman Morin and Marie-Louise Andros. Scott graduated from New Britain High School in 1984 then started his career, initially working for the City of New Britain Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper, and went on to work as a Custodian at UCONN Storrs Campus for many years. Scott had a kind heart, filled with a love of animals, his nieces and nephews and friends, and a love of history and music; he would often play guitar with friends on a regular basis.

