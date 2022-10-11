Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Scenic Train Ride is One of the Most Relaxing Ways to Enjoy ConnecticutTravel MavenEssex, CT
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
IRS Investigation Lands Former Yale Employee In Prison For 9 YearsTaxBuzzLithia Springs, GA
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
Two Connecticut Police Officers Killed in Alleged Ambushjustpene50Bristol, CT
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Kevin Lee Heurtas, 27, 87 Belden St. Apt. 2, New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure grant right of way – intersection. Yomarie Alvarado, 49, 174 Maple St. Flr. 3, New Britain, third-degree assault. Omar Antonio Cruz, 32, 18 Francis St. Apt. 610, Flr. 6, Brsitol, use of drug paraphernalia,...
Eyewitness News
Northford resident dies following three-car accident
NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
Police: 18-year-old connected to multiple armed robberies in New Haven, Ansonia, gets $1M bond
ANSONIA, Conn. (WTNH) — An 18-year-old from New Haven has been involved in multiple armed robberies in New Haven County, according to Ansonia police. Christian Borrero is facing charges of first-degree robbery, first-degree conspiracy to robbery, first-degree threatening, carrying a pistol without a permit and for sixth-degree larceny. He is being held on a $1 […]
New Britain Herald
Disturbance at local bar may have motivated slaying of two Bristol officers: sources
BRISTOL – The horrific death of two police officers that leaves the community still in shock is being intensely investigated, with authorities still trying to piece together what events unfolded leading up to the senseless slayings. Sources with knowledge of the investigation say the shooter, Nicholas Brutcher, 35, hid...
New Britain Herald
Manchester man pleads guilty to firearm charge stemming from New Britain shooting
NEW BRITAIN -- A Manchester man has pleaded guilty to a felony charge related to a case in which New Britain police say he shot at a man who allegedly tried to scam him in Hartford. Rondell Chambers, 32, took a plea deal in New Britain Superior Court this week,...
New Britain Herald
Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol
BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
Hamden police arrest man they said shot at robbers in gas station parking lot
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A man who told police he shot back at two people during a July robbery at a gas station is now in custody in connection to the same incident. Anthony Coppage, 28, was inside his car at the Gulf Express gas station, located on Arch Street, when two people tried to […]
2 shot in different incidents in Hartford
A man was shot in the Frog Hollow neighborhood in Hartford on Thursday.
Missing teen who provoked FBI search says he left Bridgeport to get away from a 'personal situation'
He says he needed to get away from "a personal situation in Bridgeport" that had "gotten out of control."
New Britain Herald
Area police departments show support, mourn for two Bristol police officers killed, one wounded
BRISTOL – Several area police departments have released statements following the fatal shooting of two Bristol police officers Wednesday night, standing in solidarity with their fellow officers and offering their sympathies. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed, and another officer, Alec Iurato, 26, was seriously...
Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden
HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery
MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
Bristol officer returns fire, kills suspect after struck in shooting: Police
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol police officers were killed and another was injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday, leading the injured officer to return fire and kill the suspect, police confirmed. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after police said they were called to a […]
darientimes.com
Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say
BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
New Britain Herald
City, state leaders mourn deaths of two Bristol police officers killed in shooting
BRISTOL – City and state leaders mourned the deaths of two local police officers who were killed in a shooting Wednesday night, urging residents to do whatever they can to support the officers’ families and their fellow officers. Sgt. Dustin Demonte, 35, and Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed...
2 charged in beating death of Hartford man on Park Street
HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face charges in the beating death of a 32-year-old Hartford man. Police arrested Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, and Colin Campbell, 35, both of Hartford, and charged each with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are held on a $1.5 million bond. Police said Antonio Tosado-Lopez, 38, […]
Police investigating after stopping New Haven school bus with children inside
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police are investigating Thursday after a bus was stopped for “driving erratically,” according to a statement from the New Haven School District. The bus was carrying about 20 students home from Ross Woodward School when it was pulled over by police, according to the district. The bus belongs […]
2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell
CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
New Britain Herald
Scott William Morin
Scott William Morin, 55, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at home. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Scott was born on Dec. 8, 1966 in New Britain to Gilman Morin and Marie-Louise Andros. Scott graduated from New Britain High School in 1984 then started his career, initially working for the City of New Britain Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper, and went on to work as a Custodian at UCONN Storrs Campus for many years. Scott had a kind heart, filled with a love of animals, his nieces and nephews and friends, and a love of history and music; he would often play guitar with friends on a regular basis.
