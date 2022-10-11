ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Kevin Lee Heurtas, 27, 87 Belden St. Apt. 2, New Britain, evade resp-injury/prop damage, failure grant right of way – intersection. Yomarie Alvarado, 49, 174 Maple St. Flr. 3, New Britain, third-degree assault. Omar Antonio Cruz, 32, 18 Francis St. Apt. 610, Flr. 6, Brsitol, use of drug paraphernalia,...
Northford resident dies following three-car accident

NORTH BRANFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man is dead following a three-car accident on Route 22. Police say they were called to a serious car accident on Forest Road and Gulf Brook Drive around 8:46 a.m. All three drivers sustained injuries and were driving alone, police say. One driver sustained...
New Britain Herald

Officials ID suspect in shooting of three officers in Bristol

BRISTOL – The community has been jolted after two Bristol police officers were shot and killed Wednesday night, with a third ending up in the hospital with a serious injury, after authorities say a man called 911 to lure the officers to a local residence. The suspect who opened...
WTNH

Police make 2nd arrest in Dixwell Social Lounge shooting in Hamden

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Police have a second man in custody in connection to a February shooting in the parking lot of the Dixwell Social Lounge in Hamden. A 34-year-old man was shot in the foot on Feb. 17, according to police. In the months since, Hamden police identified 39-year-old Donald Woodson as one of […]
Journal Inquirer

Police: man stabs himself during attempted robbery

MANCHESTER — Police say a man attempting to rob a home Tuesday night stabbed himself during a chase. The man, Michael Cunningham, 48, of East Hartford was in serious condition in Hartford Hospital early this morning following the incident. Police say a Delmont Street resident called police around 9:30...
WTNH

Bristol officer returns fire, kills suspect after struck in shooting: Police

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — Two Bristol police officers were killed and another was injured after responding to a domestic disturbance call on Wednesday, leading the injured officer to return fire and kill the suspect, police confirmed. Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed after police said they were called to a […]
darientimes.com

Three men arrested at drug sales hot spot Tuesday, Bridgeport police say

BRIDGEPORT — Local police say three men were arrested Tuesday on alleged drug or weapons offenses. Troy Lopes, 22; Jason Hall, 25, of Norwalk; and Miguel Rodriguez Ramos, 34, of Bridgeport, were taken into custody Tuesday night following a drug deal near the intersection of Park and Wood avenues, according to Bridgeport police. Police said the area has been the subject of several complaints about people loitering and selling narcotics.
WTNH

2 charged in beating death of Hartford man on Park Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Two men face charges in the beating death of a 32-year-old Hartford man. Police arrested Jaquan Devon Davis, 32, and Colin Campbell, 35, both of Hartford, and charged each with murder, criminal liability/murder and conspiracy to commit murder. Both are held on a $1.5 million bond. Police said Antonio Tosado-Lopez, 38, […]
WTNH

2 arrested in gunpoint robbery over sneakers in Cromwell

CROMWELL, Conn. (WTNH) — Cromwell police arrested two suspects on Sunday following an armed robbery in the parking lot of the River Centre Plaza. Police responded to the incident on reports of an armed robbery taking place. Officers said the victim met the two suspects, a man and a woman, in the parking lot to […]
WTNH

Bridgeport police arrest 9 in massive firearms bust

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Bridgeport police have arrested nine people in a months-long drug operation for the illegal sale of narcotics and alcohol at a popular Bridgeport lounge. The investigation began in May 2022, when the Bridgeport Police Department Narcotics and Vice Division began an investigation into illegal activity at the Off Da Hookah lounge […]
New Britain Herald

Scott William Morin

Scott William Morin, 55, passed away on Oct. 1, 2022, at home. He was a loving son, brother, uncle and friend. Scott was born on Dec. 8, 1966 in New Britain to Gilman Morin and Marie-Louise Andros. Scott graduated from New Britain High School in 1984 then started his career, initially working for the City of New Britain Parks and Recreation as a groundskeeper, and went on to work as a Custodian at UCONN Storrs Campus for many years. Scott had a kind heart, filled with a love of animals, his nieces and nephews and friends, and a love of history and music; he would often play guitar with friends on a regular basis.
