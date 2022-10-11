ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Mickey Guyton Links Her Own Motherhood to New Single “How You Love Someone”

By Tina Benitez-Eves
American Songwriter
American Songwriter
 5 days ago

Mickey Guyton questions how far someone is willing to go for love in her new single, “How You Love Someone.”

Written by Lori Mckenna, Ben Wes, and Jordyn Shellhart and produced by Karen Kosowski, “How You Love Someone” explores the things someone would do for someone they love—Would you learn to like Hank Williams and red wine? / Do you start talking and lose all track of time? / When that song comes on, do you take it as a sign? / Oh, I wanna know how you love someone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Zsiav_0iUTGp8700

“This song touched my heart in the best way,” shared Guyton in a statement. “My dear friend Jessy Wilson sent this to me, and it literally brought tears to my eyes when I heard it. Since becoming a mother, love has taken on an even greater meaning, so this song really resonated with me. I’m so happy I got to record it and support songwriters in Nashville.”

The new single follows Guyton’s recent 2022 release “Somethin’ Bout You,” and her 2021 debut Remember Her Name, which earned the country singer a Grammy nomination for Best Country Album. The title track also picked up another nomination for Best Country Song and Best Country Solo Performance.

Photo courtesy UMG Nashville

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Tina Turner Barbie Joins the Brand’s Signature Music Series

The Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll has officially been Barbie-fied. Tina Turner unveiled her Barbie likeness Thursday (Oct. 13) as the latest installment of the brand’s Signature Music Series. In honor of the 40th anniversary of her classic hit, “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” the doll captures the star’s image from her spiky blonde hairstyle down to her pointed-toe heels.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Carrie Underwood Announces New Single, “Hate My Heart”

Carrie Underwood’s latest studio effort, Denim & Rhinestones, is 12 anthemic, country bangers that perpetuated Underwood’s decade-long reign in music. Today (Oct. 11), Underwood has announced the second single taken from the record, “Hate My Heart.”. Written with frequent collaborators Hillary Lindsey and David Garcia, alongside hitmaker/fellow...
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Mckenna
Person
Hank Williams
Person
Mickey Guyton
American Songwriter

Top 10 Alanis Morissette Songs That Deserve a Revisit

Alanis Morissette is in the ranks of musical icons that stand as paradigms of their eras. Few artists are as evocative of the mid-’90s as Morissette and her grungy musicality. With her distinctive voice as the lifeforce, Morissette has clinched a number of hits that range from somber ballads to seething rock anthems.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

5 Songs You Didn’t Know Sam Cooke Wrote for Other Artists

Before his untimely death in 1964 at the age of 33, Sam Cooke released his final album, Ain’t That Good News, which included a song that still reverberates in the present day nearly 60 years later. Added to the National Recording Registry of the Library of Congress in 2006, “A Change Is Gonna Come” was Cooke’s protest song for the ongoing civil right movement and just one piece of his continuously expanding book of songs.
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maternity#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Grammy#Best Country Song
American Songwriter

5 Deep Cuts From Paul Simon That You Should Be Listening To

Paul Simon is one of those songwriters that has found cross-generational appeal and garnered respect that few wordsmiths can claim. “Me and Julio Down by the Schoolyard.” “50 Ways To Leave Your Lover.” These are songs that are, at the same time, deeply evocative of their era but still continue to inspire today.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

Rita Wilson Talks Songwriting and Duetting with Willie Nelson, Smokey Robinson, Elvis Costello and More on ‘Now and Forever’

After releasing her debut AM/FM in 2012—her renditions of classics by The Everly Brothers, Joni Mitchell, Glen Campbell, and others—Rita Wilson embarked on a journey she always felt she was meant to take, into songwriting. Encouraged by a friend, songwriter, and producer, Kara DioGuardi to write, Wilson collaborated with Dan Wilson, whose credits span Grammy-winning songs like Adele’s 2011 hit “Someone Like You” and The Chicks’ hit “Not Ready to Make Nice,” and ended up writing nearly three dozen original songs.
MUSIC
American Songwriter

The 22 Best 90s Hip-Hop Artists

If you ask any hip-hop fan, most will tell you that the 1990s was the Golden Age of the genre. (Though the 1980s weren’t half-bad either.) But for anyone who grew up in the era of Snoop Dogg, Tupac, Eminem, and Missy Elliott, you know what decade really reigns supreme.
HIP HOP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
American Songwriter

Remembering Angela Lansbury Through Music

Actress-singer-dancer, the original multi-hyphenate, Angela Lansbury dominated the silver screen, center stage, and prime time television. Over her illustrious 80-year career, she also dominated our hearts. She soundtracked much of our childhoods as her sing-song way of speaking paired with her matter-of-fact way of singing gave life to Disney characters...
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Megan Thee Stallion in Need of ‘Break’ After L.A. Home is Burglarized – ‘I’m So Tired, Physically and Emotionally’

This year has been a busy one for Megan Thee Stallion. From dropping her sophomore album, Traumazine, and performing at half a dozen festivals, including Coachella and Glastonbury, to making cameos on P-Valley, She-Hulk, a rumored involvement in Stranger Things and earning a coveted spot as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, who could blame the star for needing a break? It only took her Los Angeles home being broken into for her to take one.
LOS ANGELES, CA
American Songwriter

8 of the Top Rock Bands of the ’80s

Defining what is distinctly ’80s rock can be a bit tricky. With bleed over from the ’70s and a booming music scene that encouraged innovation and excess, the genre took off in many directions with a number of different rock flavors battling it out in the charts. Nevertheless,...
MUSIC
American Songwriter

American Songwriter

43K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Songwriters, musicians, and music enthusiasts trust American Songwriter to be their authentic home for the latest news and information from the music industry. Dedicated to the craft of music for the past 35 years, American Songwriter is an international website, magazine, and podcast network.

 http://americansongwriter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy