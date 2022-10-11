Read full article on original website
Related
Retired school personnel get an update on the Food Pantry
Members of the Junction City Association of Retired School Personnel got an update Friday on local food needs from Geary County Food Pantry Director Debbie Johns. She said that "those in need of food include seasonal employees, young military families, those struggling with addiction and sometimes school district professionals who are unemployed during the summer months."
Laundry Love JC will be held Oct. 20
Live Well Geary County has announced that Konza Prairie Community Health Center is co-sponsoring Laundry Love JC along with Geary County Local Health Equity Action Team on Oct. 20. Between 5-8 p.m. people can do up to five free loads of laundry per family at Laundry Land, 14th & Washington, in Junction City.
United Way will conduct a campaign raffle
There will be a United Way sponsored raffle at the Junction City - Topeka High football game Friday night at Blue Jay Stadium. There will be a $1 charge per ticket or 6 for $5. Raffle items will include a Gift Card Tree, official Blue Jay gear, sideline coaching opportunity and separately, there will be a 50/50 prize.
Fall Classic raises funds for the Healthcare Foundation
Geary Community Healthcare Foundation Executive Director Tracy Geisler has reported that the Fall Classic Golf Tournament at Rolling Meadows Golf Course raised more than $50,000. On one hole on the course if participants gave $100 for their team they received a hole in one on their scorecard. "We had up to a $3,000 match this year from Central National Bank. On that hole alone we made $7,500 so that was really exciting."
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Annual ghost tours to haunt Fort Riley October 15
Historical and Archaeological Society of Fort Riley, or HASFR (hass-fer), will host the 26th annual Fort Riley Ghost Tours this Saturday, Oct. 15, from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. Walking tours will start every 10 minutes, beginning at 4:30, with the last tour starting out at 8:30. Tickets are $8 per person and may be purchased in advance.
Open enrollment event offers SHICK counseling in Geary County
There will be a Medicare open enrollment event on Wednesday at the Geary County Senior Center. Area Agency on Aging SHICK counselors will be ready to help seniors and caregivers compare their Medicare insurance plan options and enroll during an open enrollment period. Call 785-776-9294 or 1-800-433-2703 to schedule an appointment.
Harvesting newly fallen black walnuts
MANHATTAN, Kan. — Many homeowners who have a black walnut tree in their yard look forward to the nuts it drops in the fall. Kansas State University horticulture expert Ward Upham said knowing what to look for is key to successfully harvesting and curing black walnuts. “Black walnuts are...
JCHS students connect generations
( Photos - Vicki Bobbitt ) On Oct. 6, five JCHS Transition Students performed community service by picking up food commodities from the Junction City Food Pantry and delivered several food orders to older adults who reside at the Bicentennial Manor. Jacky Robinson, Service Coordinator of Bicentennial Manor said that they were appreciative for the acts of kindness and service by the JCHS Transition Program.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Optimists learn about USD 475 security
JC Breakfast Optimist Club members met at the new Junction City High School Wednesday to learn about the USD 475 Security Center. Although the center is in the high school, all schools in the district are monitored by Scott Popovich, District Security Center Manager, and his team. “Our number one goal is the safety and security of our students and staff. Our number one priority is to see that people in the building know they are safe and can focus” on teaching and learning, he said.
Touch a Truck will be Saturday
The 16th Annual Touch-A-Truck program sponsored by the Dorothy Bramlage Public Library will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon in the parking lot in front of the shopping area that includes Planet Fitness, 437 East Chestnut Street. Here families can get an up-close look at a host of working and recreational vehicles and indulge their fascination with “things that go.”
Kan. parents sent collection notices after confusing pandemic-era fees
TOPEKA — Parents in the Auburn-Washburn school district south of Topeka say they have been unfairly served debt collection letters after confusion over billing during the COVID-19 pandemic. During the 2021-2022 school year, schools operated with a different financial assistance process. Normally, students qualify for financial assistance through the...
Landon Lecture Series returns to Kansas State University Nov. 3
MANHATTAN — Following a more than two-year pause due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kansas State University's Landon Lecture Series returns with David M. Beasley, executive director of the United Nations' World Food Programme. Beasley's lecture, "Kansas' Legacy in Global Food Security," begins at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 3, in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
USD 475 Kansas Teacher of the Year nominees are announced
Geary USD 475 has announced that Brittany Scott is the USD 475 nominee for Elementary Kansas Teacher of the Year, while the Kansas Teacher of the Year candidate for secondary education is Michael Brown. Brown is the JCHS vocal music director and assistant coach for girls' soccer. Scott is a...
Soldering iron blamed for $90,000 Kansas travel trailer fire
A soldering iron left on a table is believed to be the cause of a blaze that destroyed a $90,000 travel trailer in southern Saline County Wednesday afternoon. Just after 1p.m. Wednesday, deputies and Rural Fire District No. 2 personnel were called to the 6700 block of S. Tamara Lane, just west of the Kansas Highway 4/Old 81 Highway intersection for the report of a trailer fire, according to Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan. When they arrived, the 36-foot Forest River fifth-wheel travel trailer was fully engulfed.
Assisted Deer Hunt will be held in the Milford Lake area
U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Milford State Park and the Geary County Fish & Game Association are planning the 23rd annual Assisted Deer Hunt Dec. 9 - 11. It will occur in the Curtis Creek and Milford State Park areas near Milford Lake. The Hunt will be limited to five youth hunters and five mobility-impaired people with permanent disabilities.
Blue Jays roll by Topeka High 54-12
Junction City improved to 5-2 on the football season with a 54-12 win over the Topeka High Trojans on Senior Night at JCHS. The Blue Jays jumped out to a 48-6 halftime lead with the opening score of the game a 19-yard throw to Sheldon Butler-Lawson for the score. Logan Nabus rushed for two touchdowns.
Herington gearing up to finish 2022 strong
The 2022 campaign has been an up-and-down affair for the Herington Railers, who will officially enter the final two games of their season at 2-4. After dropping a pair of blowouts at the hands of Wakefield and Lyndon to open the campaign, Herington decimated their rivals from Rural-Vista in a 48-0 shutout to get back to 1-2 heading into week four.
Two Kan. teens accused in series of burglaries, vehicle thefts
SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two teen in connection with multiple vehicle burglaries and stolen vehicle cases in Salina. Between Oct. 3 and October 13, police investigated 24 vehicle burglaries and several vehicle thefts, according to a media release from police. Most, if not all, of the...
Sheriff: Bank robbery suspect captured in Junction City
MORRIS COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities including the FBI conducted an intensive investigation Wednesday a man accused in the robbery at Bank of the Flint Hills, 101 E MacKenzie Street in White City, according to the Morris County Sheriff. Just after 10p.m. Wednesday, police captured 35-year-old Christopher J. Callaham of Junction...
JC Post
Junction City, KS
27K+
Followers
17K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://jcpost.com/
Comments / 0