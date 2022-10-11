DELMARVA – Accountability is on the table. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation wants a group of organizers to focus on keeping the bay clean. 47 ABC spoke with CBF’s Vice President of Environmental Protection and Restoration, who says the plans in place are not going to be the solution to maintaining a healthy bay. Instead, it will require a little more work to reach the 2025 goal of pollution reduction goals. Though Maryland is one of the states that has been shown to be cleaner, the Foundation still wants other organizations to step up to the plate and take accountability.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO