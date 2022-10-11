ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

WMDT.com

Deadlines you need to know ahead of the general election

This is a good time to make your voice heard but there are a few things officials want you to know before casting your vote. “Our local midterm elections are very important because voters are able to vote for local offices for county council, as well as the board of education, and addition voters will also be able to vote for representatives at the general assembly to the house of delegates and their senatorial candidates,” says Dionne Church, Director, of the Wicomico County Board of Elections.
WICOMICO COUNTY, MD
WMDT.com

Del. State Treasurer Candidate Greg Coverdale discusses campaign

DOVER, Del. – Greg Coverdale tells us he’s running to serve as Delaware’s next State Treasurer to ensure the First State is financially stable and that he’s qualified based on his decades long experience working in finance. Coverdale secured the Republican nomination after running unopposed in...
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

130,000 H-2B Visas available for fiscal year 2023

DELMARVA – 130,000 H-2B Visas are now available for the fiscal year 2023. this means that crabbers on Delmarva will have more help to tackle the season. However as the season is now wrapping up, some watermen believe this would have been helpful earlier in the season. They’ve been waiting since the 15th of June for more availability and now it’s here. 47 ABC reached out to captain Robert Newberry with Delmarva Fisheries to learn more about what he’s seeing on the bay.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Environmentalists calling for accountability for clean up in the bay

DELMARVA – Accountability is on the table. The Chesapeake Bay Foundation wants a group of organizers to focus on keeping the bay clean. 47 ABC spoke with CBF’s Vice President of Environmental Protection and Restoration, who says the plans in place are not going to be the solution to maintaining a healthy bay. Instead, it will require a little more work to reach the 2025 goal of pollution reduction goals. Though Maryland is one of the states that has been shown to be cleaner, the Foundation still wants other organizations to step up to the plate and take accountability.
MARYLAND STATE
WMDT.com

Delaware Teacher of the Year announced

MILFORD, Del. – A Milford teacher has been named Delaware State Teacher of the Year. Ashley Lockwood of Lulu Ross Elementary is now the First State’s nominee for National Teacher of the Year. Lockwood hopes to use her new position in order to advocate for the betterment of underserved student populations.
MILFORD, DE
WMDT.com

Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest now accepting entries

DELAWARE- DNREC is encouraging photographers of all skill levels to take part in the Delaware Watersheds Photo Contest. The contest hopes to celebrate the beauty of Delaware’s diverse environment while also serving as a remind that everything can affect the ecosystem of the local waterways. Online entries are now open through November 10th.
DELAWARE STATE
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia Governor announces vehicle tax elimination Act

During a media briefing, West Virginia Governor Jim Justice announced the car and all vehicle tax elimination and protection of local government act. Gov. Justice said he is proposing legislation to get rid of the car tax immediately without amending the constitution. ‘This means you can vote no on Amendment 2 and still get rid […]
INCOME TAX
WUSA9

Magnitude 2.0 earthquake rattles central Maryland overnight

SYKESVILLE, Md. — Did you feel it? The U.S. Geological Survey reported a small earthquake was felt near Sykesville, Maryland in Carroll County late Tuesday night. The USGS said the earthquake was located in Patapsco Valley State Park. According to the initial USGS report, the quake registered as a...
SYKESVILLE, MD
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles Virginia; Shaking Reports Received by USGS

An earthquake rattled portions of Virginia early today, generating reports of shaking that were sent to USGS via their “Did you feel it?” tool on their Earthquake Website. While shaking reports were received by USGS, there were no damage reports made from today’s quake. The earthquake, which...
VIRGINIA STATE

