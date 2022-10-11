ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region

From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
ALLENTOWN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night

PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
PALMER TOWNSHIP, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies

The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
JIM THORPE, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space

EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
EASTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say

UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Northampton County upcoming roadwork

Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton

EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
EASTON, PA
paturnpike.com

Milepost A59.20, Northeastern Extension, Lehigh County

Accelerated Bridge Construction Milepost A59 Northeastern Extension Lehigh County. Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) PA Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476), milepost A-59.20. DETOUR: Southbound Local Traffic. DETOUR: Southbound Through Traffic. DETOUR: Northbound Traffic. Project Overview. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will complete construction this fall on a bridge-replacement project in Lehigh County...
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
sauconsource.com

Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts

Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

