WFMZ-TV Online
Openings and Closings: Business happenings around region
From new apartments being approved to restaurants reopening and ready to serve, here's your weekly look at what's happening with businesses in your neighborhood. AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS INC.: 1940 Air Products Blvd., Upper Macungie Township. The global industrial-gas company plans to invest a half-billion dollars to produce environmentally friendly...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Martin Tower site to include 2 new LVHN medical buildings
BETHLEHEM, Pa. – The Bethlehem Planning Commission on Thursday afternoon at city hall approved a subdivision and land development plan to redevelop the former Martin Tower site. The plan, offered by developers Lewis Ronca and Norton Herrick at 1170 Eighth Ave., conceptualizes subdividing the 53-acre site known as Tower...
Drivers rejoice! Road connecting Palmer Twp. and Nazareth near Amazon warehouse reopens
A busy connecting street between Palmer Township and Nazareth has reopened. Work began a month ago to widen Main Street between Van Buren Road in Palmer Township and the Upper Nazareth Township border. Main Street becomes Tatamy Road as it heads west into Nazareth. Ecstatic drivers posted photos and videos...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unwanted guest roaming through Palmer Township at night
PALMER TWP., Pa. -- A large black bear has been seen roaming through yards at night in Palmer Twp. The bear was last seen on Clover Hollow Road on Saturday morning. The Palmer Police and the Pennsylvania Game Commission are asking that homeowners follow these precautions:. Do not leave garbage...
Closing major highway to Poconos at peak fall foliage season makes no sense | Turkeys & Trophies
The timing is always bad for someone when it comes to roadwork, but there are ways to limit the number of motorists affected by the associated delays or detours. And planners are generally good at finding windows optimal for minimizing the pain on the Lehigh Valley’s busiest throughways, which is why you almost never see Route 22 cut down to one lane for non-emergency reasons during mid-morning or early-evening hours. But Pennsylvania Turnpike officials picked the wrong window for a project that’s underway on the Northeast Extension. The highway was scheduled to close in both directions starting at 9 p.m. Friday between the Lehigh Valley and Mahoning Valley interchanges. It’s supposed to reopen at 4 a.m. Monday. Crews are demolishing the 90-foot-long bridge carrying the turnpike over Huckleberry Road in South Whitehall Township and replacing it with a new steel superstructure that has been assembled near the site. No one’s questioning the need for this work, but the timing is awful. Mid-October is historically peak season for fall foliage in the Poconos. And Jim Thorpe, right off the Mahoning Valley interchange, is the region’s epicenter for daytrippers looking to take in the scenery. Anyone who’s visited or driven through the borough this time of year knows it’s a huge draw that provides a critical infusion for local businesses. It’s hard to quantify how much of a loss they’ll suffer from deterred tourists or those who are detoured so far out of the way that they scrap their plans. There are still plenty who will take the lengthier drive only to be hit with gridlock, exacerbated by the highway closure, that’s likely to occur just outside Jim Thorpe and within the borough. They might not want to come back after such an experience. Again, we don’t question that the work is necessary, but we have to ask: Couldn’t turnpike officials find a better weekend to do it?
Two Montgomery County Watering Holes Recognized as the Oldest Bars/Taverns in the U.S.
Montgomery County is home to two of the oldest bars in the nation still operating. Erin Elizabeth covered the distinction in her historic ranking for Restaurant Clicks. The online publication identified 19 eating, drinking, and overnight stops distinguished nationally for longevity. Understandably, most are nested in what were the original 13 colonies.
WFMZ-TV Online
Official: Cause of Sellersville apartment fire undetermined because of collapsed floor
SELLERSVILLE, Pa. - Investigators can't say what caused an apartment building in Bucks County to catch fire. The fire marshal says there's too much damage. 13 people are out of their homes after flames tore through the building along Ridge Road in Sellersville earlier this month. A business on the...
Route 248 bridge in Lehigh Township close to reopening
Repairs initially expected to last a month on a structurally deficient Route 248 bridge in Northampton County have instead taken months because of supply chain issues, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation said this week. But the end is in sight for the Lehigh Township project, if deliveries and the weather...
WFMZ-TV Online
Easton convenience store owner asks for 15-minute parking space
EASTON, Pa. – Easton City Council on Wednesday heard a request from Thabet Alborati, owner of Northampton Grocery at 600 Northampton St., for a 15-minute pickup/delivery parking space in front of the business. Council said it will speak to the police to make sure there would be no problems...
Both westbound lanes of I-78 open following multi-truck crash just west of Lehigh Valley, police say
UPDATE: One lane of Interstate 78 West in Greenwich Township, Berks County, reopened just before noon Friday after being closed since just after 7:30 a.m. due to a multi-vehicle crash in that direction near Exit 35. The right lane westbound then reopened about 40 minutes after the left, Pennsylvania State Police said. The eastbound lanes, which were initially shut, reopened earlier.
homenewspa.com
Northampton County upcoming roadwork
Between: 25th Street Interchange and Bethman Road Overpass. Restriction: Nighttime lane restrictions in both directions for pavement rehabilitation work. Restrictions in effect (time of day): 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Will rain cause delays? No. Municipality: Bethlehem Township. Road name: US 22 East. Between: PA 512 and Farmersville Road. Type...
Famous Crabcake To-Go Store Replacing Factory Donuts in Newtown, PA
If not, you'll have the chance when his gourmet to-go store opens in the Village of Newtown Shopping Center. It will be the first in Pennsylvania. Word is from a local foodie Facebook group that it's taking the spot once occupied by Factory Donuts. Here's a little background:. Robert Sliwowski...
WFMZ-TV Online
Unknown man burglarized home and attempted to steal van in Easton
EASTON, Pa. -- Wilson Borough Police were called to the 1800 block of Fairview Avenue after a man burglarized a home and attempted to steal a vehicle. The incident happened in the early morning on October 15, 2022. Victims told police that an unknown man entered their house and stole...
Lehigh Valley weather: It certainly poured on Thursday, but how much did it rain?
It poured. And then it poured some more. The rainfall set the daily record at Lehigh Valley International Airport, with 1.57 inches, topping the previous mark for the date of 0.71 inches in 1917, according to National Weather Service figures. And one spotter in Bangor measured more than 4 inches.
paturnpike.com
Milepost A59.20, Northeastern Extension, Lehigh County
Accelerated Bridge Construction Milepost A59 Northeastern Extension Lehigh County. Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) PA Turnpike Northeastern Extension (I-476), milepost A-59.20. DETOUR: Southbound Local Traffic. DETOUR: Southbound Through Traffic. DETOUR: Northbound Traffic. Project Overview. The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) will complete construction this fall on a bridge-replacement project in Lehigh County...
sauconsource.com
Popular Upper Bucks, Southern Lehigh Farms Report Thefts
Recent reports of unrelated thefts from farms or farmstands in southern Lehigh County and upper Bucks County currently have state police investigators working overtime. Pennsylvania State Police at Dublin said this week that they are investigating the theft of two pickup trucks from a farm in upper Bucks County last month.
WFMZ-TV Online
ShopRite, Kellogg's donate $10K to Phillipsburg-based nonprofit
GREENWICH TWP., N.J. - ShopRite and Kellogg's teamed up Friday for a great cause - to help families in need in New Jersey. They gave a $10,000 check to NORWESCAP at the ShopRite in Greenwich Township, Warren County. Even Tony the Tiger got in on the fun. Kellogg's also donated...
WFMZ-TV Online
Police: Cumru Twp. burglary at a Dunkin' may be connected to another crime in Wyomissing
CUMRU TWP., Pa. - Wyomissing Police are investigating a burglary that may be tied to another crime in Cumru Township. A man broke into a Dunkin' near Flying Hills last Friday. Wyomissing police say another burglary occurred about 30 minutes later at a Dunkin' in Wyomissing. They say in both cases, the burglar broke in through the drive-thru using a hammer.
WFMZ-TV Online
Block of blighted buildings coming down to make way for senior housing in Shenandoah
SHENANDOAH, Pa. - An entire city block of blighted buildings is coming down in Shenandoah to make way for affordable, senior housing. The 100 block of North Bower Street will no longer be an eyesore. "This community once had more than 30,000 people and so when people left, unfortunately the...
Pa. Turnpike plans weekend closure along part of Northeast Extension
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission is warning motorists to change travel plans or prepare for a lengthy detour due to a continuous, 55-hour weekend closure planned between the Lehigh Valley Interchange, Exit 56, and the Mahoning Valley Interchange, Exit 74, on the Pa. Turnpike’s Northeastern Extension (I-476) from Friday, Oct. 14 through Monday, Oct. 17 as workers replace a bridge.
