Early Addition: What's with all these yuppies walking around NYC in white hats?

The New York City Department of Environmental Protection is upgrading the sewers at a rate of 1% of the system per year. At that rate it will take a century to complete the 7,400-mile upgrade. The Cloudburst Management strategy relies on the sewer to divert storm water to local bodies of water or wastewater treatment plants. Ultimately, the program is designed to reduce property damage by alleviating the burden on the city’s aging sewer system. [ more › ]

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO