New York City, NY

Early Addition: What's with all these yuppies walking around NYC in white hats?

By James Ramsay
Gothamist
Gothamist
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PieT4_0iUTGKCw00

Good Tuesday morning in New York City, where the Statue of Liberty's crown is finally reopening after its pandemic shutdown. Here's what else is happening:

  • New York has nine congressional districts that are considered "in play" for next month's midterms , which is not what Democrats were hoping for when they drew up their initial vision for the state's new district map.
  • Diana Richardson, Brooklyn's deputy borough president who was once charged (and then acquitted) for allegedly beating her 12-year-old son with a broom, has been fired after Borough Hall staffers complained that she'd berate them, threaten them, possibly sneak vodka on the job and struggled with things like sending emails and scheduling meetings.
  • A school superintendent in the upstate New York town of Baldwinsville has been put on administrative leave after he failed a breathalyzer test during a traffic stop following a school football game at which he crowdsurfed over a bunch of students .
  • If you call 311 to get New York City to plant a tree on your shade-starved block , you'll likely have to wait years — though if you donate thousands of dollars to the nonprofit City Parks Foundation, that tree can magically appear a lot sooner.
  • Jeremiah Moss, the blogger whose new book chronicles (among other things) his relief of seeing yuppies leave New York City at the start of the pandemic, complained to Hell Gate that he's been spotting so many normies wearing white hats lately.
  • "It’s not like private-school parents are cavalier, but they have a tendency to be very focused and quietly stressed ... Public-school parents are very, very vocal in their stress. They’re happy to show the crazy": Curbed has a great interview with Joyce Szuflita, brownstone Brooklyn's favorite consultant for helping them through the competitive high school admissions process.
  • More and more, the United States is full of vacant storefronts that Spirit Halloween is happy to take over for a few months out of the year.
  • There are officially five types of workdays now: ideal, typical, disengaged, crisis and toxic days.
  • The Drug Enforcement Agency says that as of now, you do not need to worry about rainbow fentanyl ending up in your kids' trick-or-treat buckets.
  • A question for our time: Is Uniqlo HeatTech a scam?
  • The Shirts That Go Hard guy showed Vice some of his favorite shirts.
  • And finally, late harvest time:

