FOX 28 Spokane
Q&A: Park Chan-wook on love, genre and ‘Decision to Leave’
NEW YORK (AP) — Long before Bong Joon Ho’s “Parasite” triumphed at the Oscars and “Squid Game” circled the globe, Park Chan-wook was astonishing worldwide audiences with his sumptuously stylistic, outrageously violent and devilishly elaborate vision of Korean cinema. His latest, “Decision to Leave,” is in some ways more restrained that Park’s previous films. It lacks the brutal violence of “Oldboy” or the sex of “The Handmaiden.” But it might be his most devastating. It’s a twisty noir entwined with a love story. Intricate and mischievous, “Decision to Leave” is yet another genre tapestry for the masterful Park to make an elegant plaything of. At the Cannes Film Festival in May, it won him best director. It opens in theaters Friday.
‘Big Brother 24’: Brittany Regrets Not Defending Taylor During Daniel Blow-Up
‘Big Brother 24’ houseguest Brittany Hoopes admitted she regretted not defending eventual winner Taylor Hale when Daniel Durston blew up on her.
Father And Daughter Spread Inspiration
A father and daughter duo in Colorado are giving back in a big way to bring smiles to the faces of kids in the hospital. Check it out here.
‘Gangs of New York’ TV Series in the Works With Martin Scorsese Directing
Miramax Television is developing a TV series based on Gangs of New York with Martin Scorsese attached to executive produce the series and direct the first two episodes. This project is different than the Gangs of New York series that Scorsese was previously attached to in 2013. Deadline reported this exclusive with the following information: “Details about the drama, from playwright/TV writer Brett Leonard (Shantaram), are sketchy but I hear this is a new take on the story with new characters that were not featured in the movie, which starred Leonardo DiCaprio, Daniel Day-Lewis and Cameron Diaz.”
‘The Mosquito Coast’: The Fox Family’s Paths Diverge in Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
Apple TV+ is giving The Mosquito Coast fans a first look at the upcoming second season of the drama with a brand new trailer teasing plenty of action and family turmoil. Set to return Friday, November 4, the show will have one episode on premiere day and will drop subsequent installments each Friday through Friday, January 6, 2023. Based on the acclaimed best-selling novel by author Paul Theroux, the series sees his actor nephew, Justin Theroux, return as Allie Fox, a brilliant inventor and stubborn idealist who uproots his family on a quest to find refuge from the U.S. government, cartels, and hitmen.
‘The Abandons’: Kurt Sutter Western Gets Series Order at Netflix
Everyone’s jumping onto the Yellowstone Western train. Netflix has given Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter‘s The Abandons a series order. The action drama will be a 10-episode season with Sutter serving as showrunner and executive producer under his SutterInk production banner. Netflix announced the project was in development in November 2021. The Abandons will be set in 1850s Oregon.
