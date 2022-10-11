Read full article on original website
Banged-up Steelers place rookie DE Leal on injured reserve
PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Pittsburgh Steelers placed rookie defensive end DeMarvin Leal on injured reserve Saturday with a knee injury, the latest setback for a banged-up defense that will be extremely shorthanded on Sunday against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Leal's play had been one of the...
Rams RB Akers not with team; McVay: 'uncharted territory'
THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. (AP) — Running back Cam Akers will not play for the Los Angeles Rams against Carolina on Sunday after missing two days of practice this week for what coach Sean McVay called personal reasons. McVay would not give further details Friday when asked about Akers' circumstances,...
Former KU guard Wiggins agrees to lucrative extension with NBA’s Golden State Warriors
Former KU guard Marcus Garrett has been waived by the Miami Heat.
Deontay Wilder KOs Helenius in 1st to get back in win column
NEW YORK — (AP) — Deontay Wilder knocked out Robert Helenius in the first round Saturday night, powerfully punching his way back into the win column after consecutive losses to Tyson Fury. The former heavyweight champion moved cautiously for most of the round before unleashing his right hand...
Forward Andrew Wiggins signs 4-year extension with Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Forward Andrew Wiggins signed a four-year contract extension with the Golden State Warriors on Saturday, keeping a key starter for the defending champions around. The team announced his signing.
