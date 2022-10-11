Read full article on original website
A Trussville, AL Doctor Tries to Become a Teenager's 'Sugar Daddy' and Police Arrest him in a Human Trafficking StingZack LoveTrussville, AL
How Kroger is Delivering Groceries in Birmingham, AL without a Physical Store; Its Future is full of ‘Spoke Locations'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Innocent 15-Year-Old Hit by a Stray Bullet Gets to Leave Hospital after 108 Days at Children's of Alabama in BirminghamZack LoveBirmingham, AL
4 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Landing Headquarters in Birmingham, AL Announces 110 Layoffs, but 'Remaining Committed to Growing Alabama'Zack LoveBirmingham, AL
Gunfire outside Birmingham club leaves 1 dead
An early-morning shooting outside a Birmingham nightclub left one person dead. Off-duty Birmingham officers working security at Playhouse II got on the police radio at 2:40 a.m. Saturday to report a person had been shot in an alley in the 200 block of Fourth Street North. North Precinct officers arrived...
wvtm13.com
Birmingham police identify man killed after leaving gentlemen's club
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Birmingham police are investigating a homicide in downtown early Saturday morning. Investigators say 26-year-old Roderick Earl Gray Jr. of Birmingham was shot after leaving a nightclub. Around 2:40 a.m. two Birmingham police officers were working off-duty at the Playhouse II nightclub when they were told a...
wbrc.com
Birmingham Police investigating homicide early Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide in the 200 block of 4th Street North. The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 15. Two off-duty officers working at a nightclub in the area were alerted that a person had been shot in an alley...
Man shot, killed near Birmingham nightclub
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A homicide investigation is underway following a shooting in Birmingham Saturday morning. According to officer Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police Department, two off duty officers working at a nearby nightclub were notified that a person was shot around 2:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 4th Street North. North Precinct […]
ABC 33/40 News
Police investigating homicide near nightclub in Smithfield
The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after an incident near a nightclub in the Smithfield community early Saturday morning. Police said two officers were working in an off-duty capacity the nightclub when they were alerted of a person shot in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North. The off-duty officers alerted the 911 Communications Division and North Precinct officers responded to the scene, finding the victim lying unresponsive in an alleyway and suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
‘A day I’ve been praying for’: Birmingham boy leaves hospital 100-plus days after gunshot wound to the head
A Birmingham boy shot in the head left the hospital Friday afternoon after more than 100 days at Children’s of Alabama. Family and friends gathered in the hospital lobby as 15-year-old Christian Savage prepared for his long-awaited exit. “It’s been a day that I’ve been praying for a long...
ABC 33/40 News
Officer placed on administrative leave after shooting 'suspicious person' in Homewood
An officer with the Homewood Police Department is on administrative leave after firing at a suspect in a Homewood residential area early Saturday morning. The department said officers were dispatched to a report of a suspicious person in the 1800 block of Parkside Circle. An officer located the suspect who was armed with a handgun behind a residence, according to police.
13-year-old murder victim being remembered in Tuscaloosa
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Family, friends and schoolteachers paid tribute Friday to Kei’lan Allen, who was an 8th-grade student at Westlawn Middle School. The school released balloons to remember the 13-year-old who was shot and killed a year ago. Allen’s grandmother Georgia Black says she wants everyone to remember her precious grandson who died too soon. “When […]
Search underway for 31-year-old east Alabama man missing for 3 weeks
A search is underway for an Anniston man who has been missing for more than three weeks. Deangelo “Dee” Shaquill Lepaul Allen, 31, was last seen Sept. 21 in the area of Old Coldwater Road in Anniston. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency on Friday issued an alert in Allen’s disappearance, saying he may be living with a condition that could impair his judgment.
ABC 33/40 News
Suspects in deadly west Birmingham shooting found in California with victim's car
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — Two men were charged in connection to the shooting death of Birmingham man 29-year-old Cedric Mahaffey earlier this year. The Birmingham Police Department said 20-year-old Joshua Jermaine Burns and 18-year-old Jayveon Khiry Fleming were both charged with capital murder. The shooting happened on August 20,...
wvtm13.com
Center Point man found shot to death in vehicle on Birmingham road
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An investigation is underway to find more details into the apparent fatal shooting of a Center Point man. The Birmingham Police Department reported that Demetris Silliman, Jr., 21, was found shot inside a vehicle at the intersection of Penfield Drive and Zion City Road. Officers were...
74-year-old woman killed when she crashed into parked 18-wheeler on I-59 in Birmingham
A 74-year-old was killed when authorities say she crashed into an 18-wheeler on Interstate 59 in Birmingham. The wreck happened at 11:33 a.m. Tuesday on I-59 northbound just before the Interstate 20 junction near Dead Man’s Curve. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified that fatality victim as Sandra Preston...
21-year-old killed in early-morning shooting in east Birmingham
A young man was found shot to death inside a car early Tuesday in east Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demitris Lendell Silliman Jr. He was 21 and lived in Center Point. Birmingham Police and fire medics responded at 1:30 a.m. to the 1100...
Alabama: Jefferson County Coroner’s Office looking for family of inmate who died at Donaldson prison
BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is asking the public for help to locate the family of an inmate who recently died at William Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer. Joseph Paul Mitchell, 60, was found dead by correctional staff Sunday night. Mitchell is originally from Huntsville and has multiple family members still […]
Bicyclist killed in Birmingham hit-and-run identified as 49-year-old man
Authorities have released the name of a bicyclist killed Sunday night in a hit-and-run in Birmingham. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Taurus Lamond Hearns. He was 49 and lived in Birmingham. The crash happened at 7:21 p.m. Sunday on First Avenue South at 18th Street.
21-year-old shot, killed in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-year-old Center Point man is dead following an early morning shooting Tuesday. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Demitris Lendell Silliman, Jr., was shot around 1:30 a.m. while in the 1100 block of Penfield Drive. He was pronounced dead at 1:50 a.m. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating Silliman’s […]
44-year-old man dead after being struck by car in Blount County
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man is dead following a car crash Tuesday night and left a Boaz man dead. Luis Hernandez, 44, was killed while walking along Alabama 75 near the 45 mile marker at 6:51 p.m. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, Hernandez was hit by a Ford Fiesta. He was […]
alreporter.com
65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility dies
A spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed on Friday that an incarcerated individual at Bibb Correctional Facility died on Thursday. Henry Royal, a 65-year-old incarcerated man at the Bibb County facility, was found unresponsive in the dorm he slept in by a correctional officer on Thursday, the spokesperson said in a statement provided to APR on Friday.
wbrc.com
Charges dropped against Birmingham murder suspect in Oklahoma
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - An Oklahoma court has decided to drop charges against a man accused of murder in Alabama so that prosecution here can proceed. Youit Jones faces kidnapping and capital murder charges in the death of 42-year-old Nathan Gemeinhart in August. Gemeinhart’s body was found in a burning home on Eufaula Avenue in Birmingham.
Who killed Cam Bozman? Mom pleads for answers 4 years after killing on I-65 in Homewood: ‘I won’t rest’
Four years ago this week, the unthinkable happened to Daun Bozman. Her son, 18-year-old son Cameron “Cam” Bozman, was shot to death while driving on Interstate 65 in Homewood. To make matters worse, no one has been arrested or charged in the death of the Pleasant Grove High School graduate.
