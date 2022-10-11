ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Beach County, FL

'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

By Wayne Washington, Palm Beach Post
Palm Beach Daily News
Palm Beach Daily News
 4 days ago

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian .

The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.

Ian caused an estimated $50 billion in damages, and, with a death toll that has soared past 100, it is the deadliest storm to strike Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

Richard Ryles, an attorney and former West Palm Beach City Commission member, said he and other Black officials he was in touch with as Ian approached Florida feared Black communities on the west coast would be left behind in the aftermath of the storm.

COVID-19 : Pastors urge DeSantis to work with them to help Black Floridians

Read more: As many Black Floridians die, very little COVID vaccine gets to them

Also: Frustrated with Democratic Party, Black Palm Beach County residents form independent political caucus

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bNP2g_0iUTGBGP00

After having conversations with relatives in the Fort Myers area and reading news coverage of relief efforts, Ryles said he realized "our worst fears came true."

Two Black communities in the Fort Myers area, Dunbar and Harlem Heights, suffered significant damage during Ian. Residents in those areas have complained that relief supply pickup locations are too far away for people who do not have a car. Area Black residents also complained of delays in getting power restored.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AEkUQ_0iUTGBGP00

"Every time we have a storm, we’re the last ones to get power,” Valorie Simmons, a lifelong Dunbar resident, told a reporter for USA TODAY . “It’s expected. Where it's Black and brown people, we get it last."

Why was Hurricane Ian so bad?: 3 factors created a 'worst-case scenario' that proved deadly

Did residents have enough time to flee?: Here's how each county handled Hurricane Ian evacuations

Hurricane Ian relief: A history of slow response to Black communities

Racial and ethnic minorities in Florida and across the country can point to many instances of delayed or inadequate assistance in the aftermath of calamity.

Black residents of New Orleans were stranded on rooftops and later crammed into a dark and dangerous Superdome in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

In 2017, after Hurricane Maria blasted Puerto Rico and ripped apart the territory's electrical grid, then-President Donald Trump traveled there and famously tossed residents rolls of paper towels . It would take nearly a year, however, for power to be fully restored, a failure President Joe Biden noted when he traveled to the island last week after Hurricane Fiona caused yet more damage.

"They haven't been taken very good care of," Biden said of the island's residents.

Florida's early response to the coronavirus pandemic also drew criticism for overlooking the needs of minority residents.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wpPyT_0iUTGBGP00

Gov. Ron DeSantis initially designated Publix as the sole dispenser of the vaccine, a decision that kept it out of reach for Black and Hispanic residents in rural areas located far away from any of the grocer's stores.

Three mayors in the Glades and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, whose district includes the Glades, criticized that decision , arguing that the governor should have sought to make sure residents would have easy access to a potentially life-saving vaccine.

DeSantis later changed course, allowing CVS and Walgreens to distribute the vaccine along with Publix. But for many, the feeling that government, in a time of crisis, is more responsive to wealthier white communities than it is to less affluent Black or brown ones, remains.

Hurricane Ian relief: Palm Beach County Black officials act quickly

On Friday, during a news conference at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach, Ryles said he and other Black officials anticipated that relief efforts would bypass Black communities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=14lVqY_0iUTGBGP00

Ryles helped form the Black Unity Coalition, which consists of a variety of Palm Beach County groups and organizations, including the Black Caucus of Palm Beach County, UNIFY, Faith Florida, the Black Ministerial Alliance, the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement .

"The Black Unity Coalition was formed as a response to the racial disparities in the provision of relief resources to Black Lee County residents," Ryles said. "It has been said that, when America gets a cold, the Black community gets pneumonia. Sadly, before Ian made landfall, those of us in the Black community could write the script of its aftermath. Unfortunately, our worst fears came true. The relief efforts and the disparity that has proven to be true is unacceptable."

Ryles said the response is "part of the continuation of systemic racism and the segregation of this state and this country."

He added: "We only need to look as far back as the COVID relief. The Black community was the last to receive COVID relief. It was haphazardly done then."

How to help, where to donate for Ian victims in Southwest Florida's Black communities

The Black Unity Coalition  seeks donations:

  • water
  • feminine products
  • hygiene products
  • tarps
  • toilet paper
  • other basic necessities

Donations can be taken to:

  • New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 911 Ninth St.,  West Palm Beach
  • St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N. Seacrest Blvd.,  Boynton Beach

On Sundays, relief supplies can be taken to any of the churches listed under the churches tab on the website of the Florida East Coast Baptist Association, fecbaptist.org .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fGjlp_0iUTGBGP00

Financial donations can also be made through fecbaptist.org by clicking on the give tab, scrolling down to special donations and writing that the donation is for Fort Myers hurricane relief.

The first load of relief supplies was scheduled to be taken to Fort Myers on Monday morning. Supplies will first be taken to the Fort Myers Stars Complex at 2980 Edison Ave., with some supplies also expected to be taken to Mount Olive AME Church at 2754 Orange St.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2foZSR_0iUTGBGP00

Medical and mental health officials will be traveling to Fort Myers along with the relief supplies to assess residents and provide assistance.

"We know that high blood pressure is one of the ailments that is endemic to the African American community," Ryles said. "Many people have not received and cannot obtain their high blood pressure medicine. Diabetes, which is also another condition that is endemic to the African American community, we're going to address that as well."

Ryles and New Bethel's pastor, Toby Philpart, said Monday's trip will be the first but not the last to deliver supplies to the Black communities of the Fort Myers area.

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter @waynewashpbpost . Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Comments / 124

Kim Jones
4d ago

truth be told, how this nation is, there is something call change we all need to help each other it's not about self gain, it's not about feelings,we all need each other, it don't matter , we as American s need each other, yes it was a storm that hit Florida very bad storm, we don't have to be that storm,..that could of been some of us, Miami, key west, palm beach, st Pete,fort Meyers, fort Lauderdale, Dayton beach, Orlando,apoka, lake county etc pray for the families that's going threw it, God you give them shelter in the time of the storm, God you Restore, Revive and Reset there lives.give them your strength to insure in Jesus mighty Name,

Reply(2)
24
Val Nolan
4d ago

Omg I wish you all would constantly play the race card! It took 2 weeks before we had power with Hurricane Opal Ivan and Michael 😳 Nobody ran over and cut the limb out of my home! nor did they clean up my yard 🤔 We had to wait forever for them to even clear the roads! What we didn't do is snivel about being miss treated! Be thankful your alive 🙏

Reply(2)
34
mary west
3d ago

Stop with "the victim" card!! Woa is me!! Grow up and do something for yourself!! My daughter did not get any help and her husband is a Marine, gone a lot to protect people who don't appreciate it, no electric for 7 days and 6 (3 sets of twins) kids!! Cry me a river!!

Reply(1)
21
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Society
Fort Myers, FL
Government
Local
Florida Society
City
Boynton Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Riviera Beach, FL
County
Palm Beach County, FL
Palm Beach County, FL
Government
City
Fort Myers, FL
Fort Myers, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
WPBF News 25

Parkland juror: we didn't let down the families. Florida law did.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — One of the jurors in the sentencing trial of the Parkland shooter said things got ugly in the jury room during deliberations. Melody Vanoy said she was one of three jurors who voted to give the shooter in life in prison rather than the death penalty.
PARKLAND, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

New COVID omicron subvariants starting to grow in the southeastern U.S.

As coronavirus infections continue receding across Florida, more offshoots of the pathogen's omicron variant are rising up across the southeastern United States and the country as a whole. COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations statewide have sunk to levels not seen since before the summer surge caused by the BA.4 and BA.5 omicron subvariants, the federal government...
FLORIDA STATE
fox13news.com

Florida cranberries can be used to make Jamaican sorrel or your own cranberry sauce for the holidays

TAMPA, Fla. - Not all cranberries are created equal – especially in a place like Florida. The Sunshine State's cranberries don't look like your typical cranberry, but they taste similar and are the same color. The fruit is part of the okra family with cranberry-colored edible leaves that can be used in multiple dishes. It's actually native to Central and West Africa. However, it is grown around the world, according to the University of Florida.
FLORIDA STATE
blackchronicle.com

The story of Florida’s first Latino governor

TAMPA, Fla. — We’re highlighting the affect Latinos have had on Tampa for Hispanic Heritage Month. “This is the story of a Tampa-born Latino who was a pioneer in local and state politics. ” mentioned historian Rodney Kite-Powell with the Tampa Bay History Center. “Bob Martinez was the first Latin governor, the first Hispanic governor that we had. He took office in 1987.”
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Desantis
Person
Joe Biden
Palm Beach Daily News

Food Editor: I’ll miss this neighborhood gem, but there’s ‘joy’ in its closing, plus pasta deals

Goodbye Grub: Au revoir to (another) local favorite. This one was a neighborhood gem in every sense, a cozy, welcoming restaurant with a menu that was accessible enough -- and unique enough -- to keep folks coming back, a spot loyal customers claimed as their own. Nonna Maria, the “Italian with a French twist” restaurant that...
NORTH PALM BEACH, FL
The Weekly Challenger

Black neighborhoods devastated by Ian seeking help

President Joe Biden speaks to Cape Coral firefighters during his visit to Fort Myers on Oct. 5. AL DIAZ | MIAMI HERALD | TNS. As President Joe Biden prepared to visit areas in Fort Myers devastated by Hurricane Ian on Wednesday, Oct. 5, residents in several historically Black neighborhoods in Southwest Florida weren’t holding out much hope that help was coming quickly for them.
FORT MYERS, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Black People#Pbc#Black Communities#Hurricane Maria#Racism#Florida Black#Black Floridians#Democratic Party#Black Palm Beach County
floridainsider.com

University of Florida gifted $100 million, making it the largest gift in its history￼

University of Florida — Courtesy: Shutterstock — Katherine Welles. The University of Florida has announced that it has received a gift of $100 million from the Dr. Herbert and Nicole Wertheim Family Foundation. The donation, the biggest from an individual in UF’s history, will be used to advance the University of Florida (UF) Scripps biomedical research campus. The building is located in Jupiter, Florida, and formally joined the University of Florida in early 2022.
JUPITER, FL
blackchronicle.com

Florida teachers, parents fearful for future of K-12 education

A month into the brand new faculty 12 months, Florida lecturers, parents and college students are already experiencing state adjustments to public faculty curriculum by new state civics requirements and education payments. To enhance the civic literacy of Florida college students, Gov. Ron DeSantis authorized and allotted $106 million towards...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Publix
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Orlando Weekly

Middle school-aged incest victim was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under 15-week ban

A child who was the victim of incest was turned away from Florida abortion clinics under the state's 15-week ban. That story comes this week via Buzzfeed News, who spoke to representatives from a local chapter of Planned Parenthood. Florida's controversial ban on abortions after 15 week does provide exceptions for saving the life of the mother and fetal abnormalities.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

Two Florida insurers give assurances after Ian

TALLAHASSEE - Two Florida property-insurance companies this week offered assurances about their financial health as they deal with thousands of claims from Hurricane Ian. The parent companies of Universal Property and Casualty Insurance Co. and Homeowners Choice Property and Casualty Insurance Co. issued written and video statements as Florida's troubled insurance industry faces widespread questions about its ability to pay claims after the Category 4 storm. The chief executives of Universal Holdings, Inc., and HCI Group, Inc., the parent companies of Universal and Homeowners Choice, respectively, pointed to reinsurance - essentially backup coverage - that they had purchased earlier in...
FLORIDA STATE
Palm Beach Daily News

Palm Beach Daily News

10K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Palm Beach, Florida from Palm Beach Post.

 http://palmbeachpost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy