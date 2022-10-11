'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist

Black leaders in Palm Beach County this week are taking relief supplies and assistance to Black communities in Fort Myers that were smashed by Hurricane Ian .

The assistance and the supplies are necessary, local Black leaders say, because state-led relief efforts so far appear to be focused on wealthier, white communities and not on Black communities that were just as devastated by Ian, which crashed ashore Sept. 28 as a Category 4 storm with sustained winds of 155 miles per hour.

Ian caused an estimated $50 billion in damages, and, with a death toll that has soared past 100, it is the deadliest storm to strike Florida since the 1935 Labor Day hurricane.

Richard Ryles, an attorney and former West Palm Beach City Commission member, said he and other Black officials he was in touch with as Ian approached Florida feared Black communities on the west coast would be left behind in the aftermath of the storm.

COVID-19 : Pastors urge DeSantis to work with them to help Black Floridians

Read more: As many Black Floridians die, very little COVID vaccine gets to them

Also: Frustrated with Democratic Party, Black Palm Beach County residents form independent political caucus

After having conversations with relatives in the Fort Myers area and reading news coverage of relief efforts, Ryles said he realized "our worst fears came true."

Two Black communities in the Fort Myers area, Dunbar and Harlem Heights, suffered significant damage during Ian. Residents in those areas have complained that relief supply pickup locations are too far away for people who do not have a car. Area Black residents also complained of delays in getting power restored.

"Every time we have a storm, we’re the last ones to get power,” Valorie Simmons, a lifelong Dunbar resident, told a reporter for USA TODAY . “It’s expected. Where it's Black and brown people, we get it last."

Why was Hurricane Ian so bad?: 3 factors created a 'worst-case scenario' that proved deadly

Did residents have enough time to flee?: Here's how each county handled Hurricane Ian evacuations

Hurricane Ian relief: A history of slow response to Black communities

Racial and ethnic minorities in Florida and across the country can point to many instances of delayed or inadequate assistance in the aftermath of calamity.

Black residents of New Orleans were stranded on rooftops and later crammed into a dark and dangerous Superdome in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

In 2017, after Hurricane Maria blasted Puerto Rico and ripped apart the territory's electrical grid, then-President Donald Trump traveled there and famously tossed residents rolls of paper towels . It would take nearly a year, however, for power to be fully restored, a failure President Joe Biden noted when he traveled to the island last week after Hurricane Fiona caused yet more damage.

"They haven't been taken very good care of," Biden said of the island's residents.

Florida's early response to the coronavirus pandemic also drew criticism for overlooking the needs of minority residents.

Gov. Ron DeSantis initially designated Publix as the sole dispenser of the vaccine, a decision that kept it out of reach for Black and Hispanic residents in rural areas located far away from any of the grocer's stores.

Three mayors in the Glades and Palm Beach County Commissioner Melissa McKinlay, whose district includes the Glades, criticized that decision , arguing that the governor should have sought to make sure residents would have easy access to a potentially life-saving vaccine.

DeSantis later changed course, allowing CVS and Walgreens to distribute the vaccine along with Publix. But for many, the feeling that government, in a time of crisis, is more responsive to wealthier white communities than it is to less affluent Black or brown ones, remains.

Hurricane Ian relief: Palm Beach County Black officials act quickly

On Friday, during a news conference at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in West Palm Beach, Ryles said he and other Black officials anticipated that relief efforts would bypass Black communities.

Ryles helped form the Black Unity Coalition, which consists of a variety of Palm Beach County groups and organizations, including the Black Caucus of Palm Beach County, UNIFY, Faith Florida, the Black Ministerial Alliance, the T. Leroy Jefferson Medical Society and the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement .

"The Black Unity Coalition was formed as a response to the racial disparities in the provision of relief resources to Black Lee County residents," Ryles said. "It has been said that, when America gets a cold, the Black community gets pneumonia. Sadly, before Ian made landfall, those of us in the Black community could write the script of its aftermath. Unfortunately, our worst fears came true. The relief efforts and the disparity that has proven to be true is unacceptable."

Ryles said the response is "part of the continuation of systemic racism and the segregation of this state and this country."

He added: "We only need to look as far back as the COVID relief. The Black community was the last to receive COVID relief. It was haphazardly done then."

How to help, where to donate for Ian victims in Southwest Florida's Black communities

The Black Unity Coalition seeks donations:

water

feminine products

hygiene products

tarps

toilet paper

other basic necessities

Donations can be taken to:

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church, which is located at 911 Ninth St., West Palm Beach

St. John Missionary Baptist Church, 900 N. Seacrest Blvd., Boynton Beach

On Sundays, relief supplies can be taken to any of the churches listed under the churches tab on the website of the Florida East Coast Baptist Association, fecbaptist.org .

Financial donations can also be made through fecbaptist.org by clicking on the give tab, scrolling down to special donations and writing that the donation is for Fort Myers hurricane relief.

The first load of relief supplies was scheduled to be taken to Fort Myers on Monday morning. Supplies will first be taken to the Fort Myers Stars Complex at 2980 Edison Ave., with some supplies also expected to be taken to Mount Olive AME Church at 2754 Orange St.

Medical and mental health officials will be traveling to Fort Myers along with the relief supplies to assess residents and provide assistance.

"We know that high blood pressure is one of the ailments that is endemic to the African American community," Ryles said. "Many people have not received and cannot obtain their high blood pressure medicine. Diabetes, which is also another condition that is endemic to the African American community, we're going to address that as well."

Ryles and New Bethel's pastor, Toby Philpart, said Monday's trip will be the first but not the last to deliver supplies to the Black communities of the Fort Myers area.

Wayne Washington is a journalist covering West Palm Beach, Riviera Beach and race relations at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach him at wwashington@pbpost.com and follow him on Twitter @waynewashpbpost . Help support our work; subscribe today.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: 'We get it last.' Florida Black leaders helping, say Hurricane Ian victims of color not getting an assist