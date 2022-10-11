Read full article on original website
Related
wpde.com
Florence County SWAT responds to shooting incident, suspect still at large, officials say
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a shooting incident with a victim on Rae Street in Lake City. Officials say when deputies arrived they confirmed that one victim had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. No additional information on the condition of the victim is available at this time.
Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
WMBF
Suspect in attempted murder, kidnapping in custody after leading Laurinburg police on car chase
LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for attempted murder in Laurinburg is now in custody after kidnapping a man at gunpoint and fleeing from police. According to the Laurinburg Police Department, on Wednesday night, officers saw the suspect in a September 21 attempted murder, Michael Antrantino Lee Samantha Marie Stanfill, 47, of Raeford, NC, sitting inside a black SUV.
WMBF
‘Armed and dangerous’ Robeson County man wanted for murder, police say
FAIRMONT, N.C. (WMBF) - Fairmont police are searching for a man they consider “armed and dangerous” Friday night. Derrick Daqann Mcrae, 29, has been charged with first-degree murder. Fairmont Police Department has obtained warrants for the charges against Mcrae in connection to the death of Keon Alston which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
One dead following large house fire in Bishopville
BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire that happened last Sunday in Bishopville. South Carolina State Fire reports that the fire happened on Oct. 9 at a single-family dwelling in Lee County and added that a 70-year-old woman died.
Troopers: 2 killed, 2 hurt after head-on crash in Chesterfield County
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, N.C. — Two people were killed and two others were hurt after a crash in Chesterfield County Wednesday night, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol. The collision happened just before 6 p.m. on Middendorf Road, which is 5 miles south of Patrick, South Carolina. Troopers said...
WECT
Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn
CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
WMBF
Warrants: Woman stabbed, killed Darlington County man before stealing his vehicle
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies have arrested a woman in connection to a deadly stabbing in Lamar earlier this week. The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to a home on West Lynches River Road on Monday for a reported stabbing. Deputies said 27-year-old Allison Monique...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wpde.com
Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
columbuscountynews.com
One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting
One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
WMBF
Florence police searching for missing woman
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
Coroner IDs body found in Timmonsville with ‘gunshot wounds’ and ‘thermal injuries’
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An autopsy showed that a man found dead on Saturday near Timmonsville suffered “multiple gunshot wounds, as well as thermal injuries to his body,” according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken. The body was identified as Trey Lee Montrose, 23, of Florence, von Lutcken said. His body was found […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Rockingham Police charge teen in shooting, 2 others sought
ROCKINGHAM — Police took a teenager into custody Wednesday on charges related to a shooting late last month. The juvenile, whose name is not being released due to his age, is one of several people allegedly involved in a shooting on Armstead Street on Sept. 22. Investigators with the...
WMBF
Coroner’s office identifies man killed in two-vehicle collision on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person has died after a collision on River Oaks Drive Thursday night. Crews responded to a two-vehicle collision around 5:14 p.m. Thursday night involving a 2007 Chevrolet truck and a 2012 Harley Davidson motorcycle. James Miller, 72, of Myrtle Beach was identified by the...
wpde.com
Body found in Florence County identified by coroner; Homicide investigation underway
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies were on the scene after a body was found Saturday afternoon in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area of Florence County, according to Major Michael Nunn with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. The body discovered has been identified as...
wpde.com
Coroner: Man found dead on Florence Co. road died of 'multiple gunshot wounds'
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — The body of a man found on a Florence County road Saturday died from multiple gunshot wounds, according to the coroner. Deputies were on the scene after a body was found in the area of Victor White Road near the Timmonsville area. An autopsy...
WMBF
North Carolina man faces attempted murder charges after attack in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 51-year-old North Carolina man after they say he attacked a woman at a Murrells Inlet motel Thursday. Todd Anderson Abernathy of Charlotte, North Carolina, is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center on charges of attempted...
WIS-TV
Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
WMBF
Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
Comments / 3