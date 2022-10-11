ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florence County, SC

Comments / 3

wpde.com

Florence County SWAT responds to shooting incident, suspect still at large, officials say

LAKE CITY, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies with the Florence County Sheriff’s Office responded Saturday to a shooting incident with a victim on Rae Street in Lake City. Officials say when deputies arrived they confirmed that one victim had been shot. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of gunshot wounds. No additional information on the condition of the victim is available at this time.
FLORENCE COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Horry County police investigate reported shooting near Socastee

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department is investigating a reported shooting Saturday morning near Socastee. It happened near the Amberfield subdivision off Dick Pond Road, and authorities said no one was hurt. Community members may see officers and bloodhounds in the area during the investigation, police said. No additional information was […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WMBF

Suspect in attempted murder, kidnapping in custody after leading Laurinburg police on car chase

LAURINBURG, N.C. (WMBF) - The suspect wanted for attempted murder in Laurinburg is now in custody after kidnapping a man at gunpoint and fleeing from police. According to the Laurinburg Police Department, on Wednesday night, officers saw the suspect in a September 21 attempted murder, Michael Antrantino Lee Samantha Marie Stanfill, 47, of Raeford, NC, sitting inside a black SUV.
LAURINBURG, NC
News19 WLTX

One dead following large house fire in Bishopville

BISHOPVILLE, S.C. — Investigators say a woman was found dead in the aftermath of a house fire that happened last Sunday in Bishopville. South Carolina State Fire reports that the fire happened on Oct. 9 at a single-family dwelling in Lee County and added that a 70-year-old woman died.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
WECT

Person hospitalized after report of shots fired in Chadbourn

CHADBOURN, N.C. (WECT) - The Chadbourn Police Department and State Bureau of Investigation have opened an investigation into an incident which put one person in the hospital. Per the CPD, police responded to a report of shots fired at 4:25 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 13 at the 500 block of S Wilkes St. When police arrived, they learned that a person was being driven to Columbus Regional Healthcare by a non-EMS driver. They were then moved to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center for treatment; their current condition is unknown.
CHADBOURN, NC
wpde.com

Horry Co. business reports trailer stolen from property

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Horry County police responded to a local business, K&L Cleaning, early Tuesday morning in reference to stolen property. Responding officers were told that their trailer was stolen from the property and that the locks connected to the trailer were cut. The police report said...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
columbuscountynews.com

One Seriously Injured in Chadbourn Shooting

One victim was airlifted to New Hanover Regional after a shooting in Chadbourn Thursday afternoon. Chief Ken Elliot of the Chadbourn Police said the victim was shot around 4:25 p.m. in a vacant lot in the 500 block of South Wilkes Street. The victim was transported to Columbus Regional by private vehicle, then transferred to the Wilmington hospital.
CHADBOURN, NC
WMBF

Florence police searching for missing woman

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - Authorities in the Pee Dee are asking for help to locate a woman reported missing by her family. The Florence Police Department said 22-year-old Lameekia Brown was last seen leaving her home on East Laurel Street at around 9 p.m. Wednesday. According to police, Brown spoke...
FLORENCE, SC
NewsBreak
WIS-TV

Two men arrested after multiple shootings near Vance

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) - Sheriff Leroy Ravenell has announced two male suspects were arrested early Tuesday morning in connection with two separate shootings near Vance. The sheriff believes the shootings were retaliatory. “These two think it’s fine and nothing wrong to do the cowardly act of shooting into a house...
VANCE, SC
WMBF

Deadly crash marks third collision since June on River Oaks Drive

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Big plans are being developed for River Oaks Drive, including possibly adding hundreds of new homes if a rezoning request is approved by the Horry County Council. But residents said that doesn’t address the issue of the two-lane road. Horry County Councilman Bill Howard...
HORRY COUNTY, SC

