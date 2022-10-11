Read full article on original website
Is This Top Warren Buffett Dividend Stock a Buy Now?
Moody's has been part of Buffett's portfolio for a couple decades. Moody's stock has fallen on hard times this year, much as it did during the Great Recession. Things could get worse before they get better, but this dividend stock is worth keeping an eye on.
Coca-Cola Looks Like a Screaming Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Coca-Cola has shined as a defensive stock, down only modestly even as major indexes have tanked. The company's stability is reflected in its dividend, which it has increased for 60 years in a row. But it's also launching new products, notably in the ready-to-drink cocktail category.
1 Scorching-Hot Dividend Stock That Yields 10.6%
Medical Properties' stock price fell sharply this year as interest rate hikes worried investors about REITs. The stock's fundamentals remain strong and the dividend is well supported by high funds from operations. The company also made multiple deals that will improve its liquidity.
My Best Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
Alphabet boasts a formidable moat and has exceptional long-term growth prospects. Disney should continue entertaining millions across the world for decades to come. Vertex Pharmaceuticals enjoys a monopoly in cystic fibrosis treatment and is expanding into new promising indications.
Carrying a Mortgage Into Retirement? You Might Regret That
A mortgage is a loan just like a bond or Treasury bill. You ought to account for it as part of your overall portfolio. There are some real-life considerations that make paying down a mortgage more difficult or expensive.
It's Official: Here's Your Social Security Raise for 2023
Social Security's 2023 cost-of-living adjustment is the largest that seniors are getting in decades. Although the number may be lower than previous estimates, it should help beneficiaries better cope with inflation. Whether the latest raise holds up in 2023 is yet to be determined.
Social Security 8.7% COLA: When Will You Receive Your Checks?
Social Security beneficiaries will receive an 8.7% benefit increase in 2023. There's a simple way to check your new benefit amount. The COLA will also result in several other big changes to Social Security.
Warren Buffett's Hidden Portfolio Can't Stop Buying These 2 Stocks
Since becoming CEO in 1965, Buffett has led Berkshire Hathaway's Class A shares to a scorching average annual return of 20.1%. Due to an acquisition in 1998, Berkshire's 13F doesn't tell the full story about Buffett's portfolio. This "hidden" portfolio has aggressively purchased two stocks this year.
3 Stocks to Hold for the Next 20 Years
The Nasdaq has given back a third of its previous 10-year return this year. Investors can buy quality stocks at attractive valuations.
3 Top Cannabis Stocks to Buy for October
Marijuana stocks broadly rose last week after President Biden's cannabis announcement. The statement included a pardon for all individuals convicted of simple possession of cannabis at the federal level, and a message to the states to review current marijuana laws in effect. The announcement could also potentially lead the way...
Should You Quiet Quit These Credit Cards?
A job isn't the only part of life where you can join the quiet quitting movement. Quiet quitting is a term for people who set boundaries at work and don't overexert themselves. You can also take a quiet quitting approach with the credit cards you have. If a credit card...
Here's What the Average Person Has in Retirement Savings at 40
The average balance is approaching the $100,000 mark. Looking at the median balance tells a different story, with a much lower figure around $35,000. The data is narrowly focused on employer-sponsored plans. Other retirement savings could push the numbers up. Believe it or not, those turning 40 this year aren't...
These High-Yield Dividend Stocks Are Growing at Blazing Speeds
A nutrition and weight loss company and a real estate investment trust are both steady growers. The two businesses pay well-covered dividends to shareholders, with room for future growth. Both stocks look to be priced at intriguing valuations.
1 Growth Stock Down 70% to Buy Right Now
MongoDB reported robust growth, but its expanding losses are worrying the market. The company is trading its short-term profitability for long-term growth. MongoDB's fundamentals haven't changed, so a sharp drop in its stock price is a great opportunity for investors.
Why Shares in AZZ Slumped This Week
The failure to give full-year guidance spooked investors.
A $100 Million Hack Hit Solana, XRP, and Cardano Hard Today
A key Solana-based decentralized finance protocol, Mango Markets, was hacked for around $100 million on Tuesday. This hack sent Solana down sharply following the news, with other major cryptocurrencies following suit. Thus, despite a rally later today, investors appear to remain on edge with top cryptocurrencies.
Is The Trade Desk Reinventing Digital Advertising?
Advertising is moving toward a cookieless world, and...
These 2 Stocks Could Lead a Year-End Market Rally
Taiwan Semiconductor held up well even as chipmakers face challenges. Walgreens expects to return to full strength in the next few years.
How Expensive Is Nvidia Stock Really?
Nvidia is dealing with the proverbial "wall of worry" right now. The company has already begun to address some of its most glaring issues, which means it could begin lapping weak results before too long. Nvidia isn't cheap at its current valuation, but the semiconductor stock may not be all...
Who Says Value Investing Is Boring? These Are 2 of the Market's Most Exciting Opportunities.
Lam Research provides state-of-the-art fabrication equipment to semiconductor makers. Build-A-Bear is transforming from a mall-centric retailer into a true omnichannel company.
