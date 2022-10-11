ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident

David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
The Spun

Racing World Is Praying For Legendary Driver's Nephew

David Schumacher suffered a horrific injury during the final round of the DTM racing season at Hockenheim this past Saturday. Schumacher, who's the nephew of Formula One legend Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine. He's required to wear a corset for the foreseeable future. The accident happened during a restart...
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever

Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
The Spun

Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History

Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
CBS Sports

Motorcycle racer Victor Steeman dies of injuries after crash at Portimao

Victor Steeman, a motorcycle racer for MTM Kawasaki who competed in the Supersport 300 World Championship series, died Tuesday after being critically injured during a crash in the series' season finale at Portimao on Saturday. He was 22. Steeman had been in contention to win the series championship on Saturday...
The Independent

Lewis Hamilton has ‘stopped’ talking to Martin Brundle during F1 grid walks

Martin Brundle has opened up on his relationship with Formula 1 drivers and his interactions with them during his pre-race grid walks.Brundle, 63, raced for McLaren and Williams among other teams between 1984 and 1996, and the Briton now works for the broadcaster Sky Sports.A pre-race ritual of sorts sees Brundle navigating the grid and speaking to as many drivers and celebrities as possible, something he discussed in an interview with GQ this week.“They know you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve seen it, you’ve crashed the car, and you’re going to ask something relevant or personal,” Brundle said....
racer.com

O’Connell among first four winners crowned at HSR Fall Historics

Weather that couldn’t be better and a pair of weekend-opening races that can be described the same way moved the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics off to a fantastic start Friday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Under sunny and clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s, the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint races combined to crown the weekend’s first four race winners ahead of two more days of on track competition Saturday and Sunday.
racer.com

GTP 2023 - BMW M Hybrid V8 Road Atlanta test report

In the second edition of the “GTP 2023” podcast series, BMW factory driver Connor De Phillippi brings us inside their recent test at Road Atlanta and shares insights on the new and different driving demands the BMW M Hybrid V8 presents compared to the GT machinery he’s been in for many years.
racer.com

Last to first for Trans-Am West's Holden at Utah Motorsports Campus

The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship had a thrilling first race at the Utah Motorsports Campus doubleheader, with TA2 points leader Jeff Holden driving his No. 11 RELAXandCBD.com/Dakota Lithium/Mid Valley Transmission Camaro from last place to earn his third win of the 2022 season. In addition to celebrating his hard-fought victory, Holden extended his points lead over Ken Sutherland and earned a solid starting position for tomorrow’s race two.
racer.com

VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca

“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
racer.com

Sims fitting comfortably into Cadillac GTP seat

Alexander Sims is an established works driver, boasting a resume stacked with experience in Formula E and sports cars for BMW and, most recently, Corvette Racing. But he had never competed in the top prototype class. That’s set to change because the 34-year-old London native was recently announced as a...
racer.com

Andersen Promotions announces rebranding

Andersen Promotions has rebranded the opening steps of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Moving forward, the collective branding for the driver development program will be known as the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires will now become an official step on the ladder alongside USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires (formerly Indy Pro 2000).
racer.com

Drivers relish adding their input to GTP development

As the new LMDh prototypes that will compete in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship were unveiled in recent months, the focus was naturally on the styling and engineering of these high-tech machines. The state-of-the-art, hybrid-powered prototypes from Porsche, Cadillac, Acura and BMW are the result of thousands of hours of wind tunnel research and computer simulations.
racer.com

Make or break - Blaney gunning for Round of 8 turnaround

Perhaps no other driver can attest to how much more difficult the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs can get than Ryan Blaney. Blaney has been here before. The Team Penske driver has been in the playoffs, and he’s been in the Round of 8. But this third round — the precursor to the final Championship 4 — is where Blaney’s journey has come to an end three times before.
racer.com

INTERVIEW: Deegan keeping an open mind ahead of Xfinity debut

It has been up, down and all around for Hailie Deegan throughout the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. While the 21 year-old David Gilliland Racing charger became the first female driver in NASCAR history to record two top 10 finishes in a season — a 10th at Mid-Ohio and a sixth at Talladega this summer – there have also been six DNFs as well as a host of other lackluster starts. As a result, Deegan is currently 21st in Truck Series points with only the Miami and Phoenix races left to be run.
