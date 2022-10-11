Read full article on original website
Racing Legend's Nephew Reportedly Seriously Injured In Accident
David Schumacher, the nephew of seven-time Formula One champion Michael Schumacher, suffered a broken spine following a crash in Germany. David's vehicle crashed during the last round of the 2022 Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters season at Hockenheim on Saturday. His father, former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher, confirmed his 20-year-old son's injury to German news outlet Deutsche Presse-Agentur.
Racing World Is Praying For Legendary Driver's Nephew
F1 News: Martin Brundle Comments On How Lewis Hamilton Has Changed – “Used To Talk To Me A Lot But Then Stopped”
F1 commentator Martin Brundle has discussed his experience doing his iconic grid walks and how this has allowed the drivers to talk with him in confidence. This is what almost 20 years of doing this will get you as he’s brushed shoulders with drivers and team principals to CEOs and celebrities.
CBS Sports
Nephew of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher, David Schumacher, suffers spine fracture in scary crash
golfmagic.com
LIV Golf: Sergio Garcia labelled one of the game's "MOST UNPROFESSIONAL" ever
Golf Channel co-host and prominent LIV Golf critic Eamon Lynch says Sergio Garcia's recent behaviour was "perfectly on brand" as he labelled him one of the most unprofessional men to have played the game. It very much appears that Garcia's future with Ryder Cup Europe is all but over after...
GOLF・
NASCAR hauler involved in crash en route to Las Vegas (Video)
This weekend, NASCAR returns to Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Teams are currently en route with most of them coming from across the country in North Carolina. Watch a video the crashed NASCAR hauler below. The No. 98 car in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is fielded by Stewart-Haas Racing. The car...
Look: Mother, Daughter Are Set To Make NASCAR History
Tomorrow's Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring on the ARCA Menards Series West will be a historic one in racing. For the first time ever, a mother and daughter will be competing in the same race. Australia's Sarah Burgess, who serves as crew chief and owner of her daughter Bridget...
CBS Sports
Motorcycle racer Victor Steeman dies of injuries after crash at Portimao
Victor Steeman, a motorcycle racer for MTM Kawasaki who competed in the Supersport 300 World Championship series, died Tuesday after being critically injured during a crash in the series' season finale at Portimao on Saturday. He was 22. Steeman had been in contention to win the series championship on Saturday...
Lewis Hamilton has ‘stopped’ talking to Martin Brundle during F1 grid walks
Martin Brundle has opened up on his relationship with Formula 1 drivers and his interactions with them during his pre-race grid walks.Brundle, 63, raced for McLaren and Williams among other teams between 1984 and 1996, and the Briton now works for the broadcaster Sky Sports.A pre-race ritual of sorts sees Brundle navigating the grid and speaking to as many drivers and celebrities as possible, something he discussed in an interview with GQ this week.“They know you’ve been there, you’ve done it, you’ve seen it, you’ve crashed the car, and you’re going to ask something relevant or personal,” Brundle said....
Autoweek.com
4-Time NHRA Champ Steve Torrence Focused on Big Picture When Assessing Toyota Alliance
One year ago this weekend, Torrence Racing announced it was joining forces with Team Toyota beginning with the 2022 NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series season. Toyota provides tow vehicles, engineering, technology and trackside support through Toyota Racing Development. Despite what seemed to be a case of the rich getting...
racer.com
O’Connell among first four winners crowned at HSR Fall Historics
Weather that couldn’t be better and a pair of weekend-opening races that can be described the same way moved the Historic Sportscar Racing (HSR) Fall Historics off to a fantastic start Friday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta. Under sunny and clear skies with temperatures in the low 70s, the Sasco Sports International/American Challenge and Stoner Car Care Global GT sprint races combined to crown the weekend’s first four race winners ahead of two more days of on track competition Saturday and Sunday.
racer.com
GTP 2023 - BMW M Hybrid V8 Road Atlanta test report
In the second edition of the “GTP 2023” podcast series, BMW factory driver Connor De Phillippi brings us inside their recent test at Road Atlanta and shares insights on the new and different driving demands the BMW M Hybrid V8 presents compared to the GT machinery he’s been in for many years.
CARS・
racer.com
Last to first for Trans-Am West's Holden at Utah Motorsports Campus
The Trans Am Series presented by Pirelli Western Championship had a thrilling first race at the Utah Motorsports Campus doubleheader, with TA2 points leader Jeff Holden driving his No. 11 RELAXandCBD.com/Dakota Lithium/Mid Valley Transmission Camaro from last place to earn his third win of the 2022 season. In addition to celebrating his hard-fought victory, Holden extended his points lead over Ken Sutherland and earned a solid starting position for tomorrow’s race two.
racer.com
VIDEO: Hakkinen drives 1985 McLaren MP4/2B at Laguna Seca
“It’s mega-fast,” two-time Formula 1 world champion Mika Hakkinen says of the title-winning 1985 McLaren MP4/2B turbo F1 machine. The Finn drove the car on Friday at WeatherTech Raceway Laguna Seca during the Velocity Invitational vintage racing event. More Vintage Motorsport / Historic!
racer.com
Sims fitting comfortably into Cadillac GTP seat
Alexander Sims is an established works driver, boasting a resume stacked with experience in Formula E and sports cars for BMW and, most recently, Corvette Racing. But he had never competed in the top prototype class. That’s set to change because the 34-year-old London native was recently announced as a...
This weekend's racing schedule features NASCAR and NHRA
Playoff action continues to get hotter and more furious. Our Jay Wells brings you all the dates, times, places and where to watch.
racer.com
Andersen Promotions announces rebranding
Andersen Promotions has rebranded the opening steps of the Road to Indy Presented by Cooper Tires. Moving forward, the collective branding for the driver development program will be known as the USF Pro Championships Presented by Cooper Tires. USF Juniors Presented by Cooper Tires will now become an official step on the ladder alongside USF2000 Presented by Cooper Tires and USF Pro 2000 Presented by Cooper Tires (formerly Indy Pro 2000).
racer.com
Drivers relish adding their input to GTP development
As the new LMDh prototypes that will compete in the 2023 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship were unveiled in recent months, the focus was naturally on the styling and engineering of these high-tech machines. The state-of-the-art, hybrid-powered prototypes from Porsche, Cadillac, Acura and BMW are the result of thousands of hours of wind tunnel research and computer simulations.
racer.com
Make or break - Blaney gunning for Round of 8 turnaround
Perhaps no other driver can attest to how much more difficult the NASCAR Cup Series playoffs can get than Ryan Blaney. Blaney has been here before. The Team Penske driver has been in the playoffs, and he’s been in the Round of 8. But this third round — the precursor to the final Championship 4 — is where Blaney’s journey has come to an end three times before.
racer.com
INTERVIEW: Deegan keeping an open mind ahead of Xfinity debut
It has been up, down and all around for Hailie Deegan throughout the 2022 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series. While the 21 year-old David Gilliland Racing charger became the first female driver in NASCAR history to record two top 10 finishes in a season — a 10th at Mid-Ohio and a sixth at Talladega this summer – there have also been six DNFs as well as a host of other lackluster starts. As a result, Deegan is currently 21st in Truck Series points with only the Miami and Phoenix races left to be run.
